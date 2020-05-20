this-is-how-native-americans-fight-against-disadvantage-in-the-corona-crisis

In January the Cheyenne River Sioux swam that something dangerous was coming. As they told Remi Bald Eagle on the phone, they heard the first reports of a deadly virus from China, which has the potential for a global pandemic. Countries worldwide have reported first cases, the World Health Organization has warned of the corona virus, but President Donald Trump was not interested in the United States yet.

But the Cheyenne River Sioux listened very carefully and took action It soon became clear: If the virus broke out in their reserve in South Dakota and raged as experts predicted, the tribe would have no chance. So everything had to be done to keep the virus away from the Sioux Territory in northern South Dakota.

Nine roadblocks were built

Around the reserve with an area of ​​almost 14. 000 square kilometers were nine road blocks in April built to check whether travelers were in contact with the virus. Since then, only those who are considered harmless are allowed through; Anyone who refuses to control must go around the reserve on a large scale. The Oglala Lakota Sioux further south acted similarly.

These measures, combined with strict requirements for the residents of the reserves, proved to be successful. “We have only had one case so far: one of our elders who has recovered in the meantime,” says Bald Eagle, who is responsible for the governmental relationships of his tribe. The 46 year old maintains contact with the government in Washington, from which the Sioux receive financial support, and with the government of South Dakota, the state in where the reserve is.

Above all, relations with the state government and especially with the 2018 newly elected governor Kristi Noem are tense, not only since Corona. In the dispute over the Keystone XL oil pipeline, the Republican went on a confrontation course with the indigenous people. She called the protesters against the pipeline to run close to the reserve rioters, and advocated a law directed against supporters of the protest.

South Dakota has none Curfew imposed

But now the conflict threatens to escalate. Like just seven other US states, South Dakota has not issued a “stay at home” order, the government is betting that people themselves know best how to behave. Even though there was one of the country's worst outbreaks at a pig factory in Sioux Falls, South Dakota's largest city.

Noem's focus – like Trump – is on the economy. Last Thursday she tweeted: “The rest of the country is now starting to start the economy again – South Dakota has never brought it to a standstill.” She responded to the self-protection of the tribes, who try to use roadblocks to defend themselves against the virus Threats – and an ultimatum. 48 Hours would have the Sioux time to remove the blockages, Noem explained ten days ago and announced legal steps because the checkpoints were obstructing the traffic.

The two tribes refused. They belong to the sovereign nation of the Sioux, South Dakota has no authority over their territories. Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux, said that attempts to protect lives should not be answered with threats. “We apologize and not for being a safe island in a sea of ​​danger and death.”

Only eight hospital beds for up to 12.000 People

The natives are bitterly serious. Bald Eagle explains what an outbreak would mean to them. The reserve is three hours from the nearest intensive care unit and operates only one care facility with eight beds, which can accommodate up to 12. 000 people are responsible. There are also only four or five ventilators. “We looked at the development and forecasts and calculated: if 60 or 70 percent sick of us and 20 percent would then have to be treated in the hospital, that would be good 1000 People. That was a wake-up call. ”

The tribal government developed an emergency plan based on scientific criteria: food stashed early, schools closed and most people asked to stay at home; and since then it has been carefully controlled who comes to the area of ​​the reserve. If one of theirs is infected, they must be quarantined immediately. An 24 hour hotline for questions has been set up, and the older tribesmen are contacted once a day and asked how they are.

“We focus on health education, but above all we take care of each other,” says Bald Eagle. This was important because they knew that help from Washington, which is responsible for supplying the Sioux, was unlikely. “So far we have seen nothing of the promised aid that the Congress has decided and from which the indigenous people should also benefit.”

It was about survival

How they should bear the burden in the long term is unclear. Unlike other reservations, the Cheyenne River Sioux has no casino to make money from. But initially it was all about survival. “If the governments had taken precautionary measures in good time, our strict measures would not have been necessary.”

Like other minorities in the United States, natives are particularly at risk from the virus – this shows the disaster among them Navajos: The Navajo Nation, the largest reserve in the country, which is spread over three states, has now more than 4000 Covid – 19-Cases. Around 100 people have already died. If the reserve were a state, it would have the highest infection rate in the country – even before New York.

There is often no running water

There are many reasons for this: in addition to the lack of hospital beds and doctors, the poor conditions have an impact. Many live in confined spaces in multi-generational households: it is almost impossible to keep a distance and there is often no running water, which makes washing the recommended hands difficult. In addition, there are pre-existing diseases that make the virus particularly dangerous, such as diabetes.

“The Sioux have the least life expectancy in America anyway,” says Bald Eagle. “We can no longer live and feed as we used to, but are dependent on what the government provides us with.” That is not sufficient and often of poor quality.

And now? “The roadblocks remain until there are no new infections in South Dakota – or a vaccine,” Bald Eagle announces. “We have no choice.” He cannot say whether the governor has now understood that. “Noem sent a second letter asking us to remove the barriers. A deadline is no longer mentioned. “