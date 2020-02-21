If you take a look into the lecture halls of medical faculties these days, you will tend to see more women than men. About two thirds of the students are female, as figures from the Federal Statistical Office show. But things look different in the executive floors of hospitals or at university chairs. Getting to the top seems to be the exception rather than the rule for women in medicine.

After completing their studies, five or six years of further training as a specialist usually follow. The time increases as a percentage if you work part-time, says Christiane Groß, President of the German Medical Association (DÄB). “This means that the career break for women with children is inevitable.” Keeping a foot in the door despite the family and not always standing in the back of further training is often a challenge striking cut, confirms Christine Kurmeyer, central women's and equality officer at the Charité in Berlin. “Many women come with inquiries related to pregnancy.” The problem is often that temporary contracts in research expire during maternity leave or during parental leave. “This is a drastic disadvantage for women.” It has meanwhile been agreed at Charité that these times can be made up for.

Maintaining contacts and communicating clearly

Kurmeyer advises women in such cases to create a clear schedule if possible in writing. In addition, it is important to inform yourself about default rules and to formulate clearly and clearly that it is desirable to remain in the communication networks.

You can – depending on how this is organizationally feasible – also during the Parental leave at work. It is important to maintain contacts and to signal that the desire to become a specialist has not evaporated when the child is born.

A career in university medicine that includes medical care as well as teaching and research , is associated with a particularly large expenditure of time. “Much more is demanded than in other clinics,” says Kurmeyer.

Two thirds of all medical students are female, but only 13 Percent of the chairs at universities occupied by women, criticizes Groß. The DÄB president calls for equally appointed appointment commissions. “If we could do that, we would be a giant step ahead.”

Role stereotypes in everyday clinical practice

There are also big differences between the departments, says Kurmeyer. “When it comes to role models, surgeons have a different culture than internists. That has an impact on the proportion of women in the various disciplines. ”While resident doctors usually work independently and on an equal footing, everyday life in clinics is still characterized by role stereotypes.

As a woman, it is often not enough to have good ones To do work. Disadvantages are not automatically harassment. Because the medical profession was dominated by men for so long, many problems are structured structurally. For example, part-time work is often not compatible with the duty rosters at the hospitals.

Full-time positions limited to 40 hours would be progress, says Groß. It calls for a humanization of the working world in medicine – for men and women. Today there are also many young men for whom time is not an option as chief physician.

Men should take parental leave

“I think that is not just a problem from women. But women are more likely to say: I will not do that to myself, “says the association president. She also calls for the expansion of childcare facilities at clinics – even those that are open 24 hours.” Because what Otherwise, there are opportunities when the domestic childcare system breaks down and you are on night duty? ”

In order to achieve equality, men would have to be encouraged to take parental leave – and women encouraged to fill managerial positions, says Kurmeyer Informal networks still played an important role in their careers. “Women are often excluded from these circles because they cannot go sailing with the boss for a weekend.”

Networking is therefore important – with men and women, so mentoring programs are available in many places to support young women, including at the Charité, and committed young scientists are given a seminar for a year, for example The ar program is specifically promoted and accompanied by mentors.

“The effect of such programs is often to recognize that other women are doing the same in medicine,” says Christine Kurmeyer. She advises: “Take an active search for like-minded people!” It is important for everyone to exchange ideas – from the student to the professor. As a lone warrior you can hardly get ahead professionally. ( dpa)