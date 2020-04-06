this-enables-you-to-work-at-home-without-backache-and-exhaustion

An ideal desk

Actually it is like this: The employer judges his employee Place at home. He provides functional technical equipment, pays the costs and carries out a risk analysis. IG Metall is reminding them of these days – and is also aware of the fact: “In the current situation, it can be assumed that only a very few employees will be able to work in a fully equipped teleworking workplace.” The union therefore appeals to the employees, who have prepared it provisionally Design your own home office as best you can. “Newcomers to home offices in particular often make things too easy for themselves and sit down on the sofa with their laptops,” warns André Siegl, occupational safety expert at the TÜV Association. That is fatal for the body.

First of all, someone needs a reasonable table. Even if this is usually used differently, it should be cleared and only used for the job. A fixed place also has the advantage that cables are securely fixed. Who needs stumbling blocks? Ideally, the working surface of the table should be at least 120 centimeters wide and 80 centimeters deep in order to provide enough storage space to have. The viewing distance to the computer screen should not be less than 50 centimeters. The Industry Association Office and Working World advises this. The desk should also be high enough so that the tabletop is in line with or just below the elbow. Another clue is the free space between the underside of the table and the thighs: A hand's width is considered optimal.

Close the door and rest for a while? In most apartments, that should just be a wish. If you do not have a study, you can still create a spatial separation – for example, with a shelf or a partition.

Sitting correctly on the chair

In the best case, someone has an office chair with adjustable height at home. If this is not the case, there are a few details to consider: Both the upper and lower arms as well as the upper and lower legs should be at a 90 degree angle to each other , says the TÜV. The seat height corresponds approximately to the hollow of the knee. The feet should touch the floor completely; arms at best on the back of the chair and shoulders also leaned to protect the spine.

If it feels good, you still have to get up regularly. “Sitting for long periods – regardless of which chair – inevitably leads to back pain,” warns Siegl. “In addition, an incorrect position can restrict the blood supply in the legs.” What still makes for too much rigidity and variety: a large exercise ball.

The technical equipment

A laptop is only of limited use for weeks of work. From the TÜV's point of view, it is worth bringing the external keyboard and mouse as well as the monitor home from the office or buying new ones. This relieves the neck, wrists and eyes. A headset also ensures better, not annoying, sound quality during video conferences with colleagues.

Without a monitor, the laptop should at least be set up according to recommendations from the office industry, for example with thick novels stacked on top of each other. The height of the screen is well adjusted if the top line is slightly below eye level. “The best thing to do is to look down on the screen from the top, as if you were reading a book,” adds IG Metall. The monitor should be tilted so far back that the view is perpendicular to the screen. This also serves the purpose of slightly lowering your head. Tension is less likely.

The keyboard should be at a distance from 10 to 15 centimeters from the front edge of the table. If possible, it is flat, little or not inclined, according to the TÜV. The mouse should fit the hand size.

Sufficiently good light

“Light sources without dazzling and fresh oxygen supply through regular ventilation maintain concentration, memory and enable a consistently high energy level, ”says the TÜV association. However, the workplace should be set up parallel to the window so that the light can come in from the side. Sun rays are good for the mind. However, light reflections are annoying on the monitor. Indirect light sources are a good choice for artificial lighting, provided that they also do not cause reflections or shadows. What else should be avoided? Reflective and glossy surfaces in the field of vision, says the industrial association Büro. Like a work table with a glass top.

Don't forget breaks

Especially those who have rarely or never worked in their home office, has to change first. An organized, disciplined daily routine is extremely important. This also includes movement. After all, the usual routes to meetings, appointments, copiers and coffee machines are eliminated. This poses enormous risks: muscles are hardly activated, which means that the body burns fewer calories. The blood circulation and oxygen supply to the brain and organs are inhibited. There is a risk of tension, overweight, cardiovascular problems.

As a rule of thumb, orthopedic surgeons recommend: 50 percent sitting, 25 percent standing and 25 percent walking. How is that supposed to work? Make phone calls in the stroll through the apartment; read the text standing on a low shelf, in between doing stretching exercises like rolling your shoulders. “In the home office, you can also treat yourself to something during the break that you would otherwise not do,” says psychologist and consultant Kristine Qualen. Two suggestions: walk around the block at noon or jog for half an hour.

Breaks are also important to relax mentally. Experts assume that the average concentration range is between 70 to 80 minutes at a time . That is also why it makes sense to pause again and again – and if feasible – to change rooms. Off to the balcony, make a short call with a friend – or have lunch with the family.

morning and evening rituals

If everything takes place in the same walls, it is difficult to separate work from private life. For this reason, it is advisable to consciously design the beginning and end of the day's professional section. For example, with fixed times and small rituals: That can be the cup of coffee by the window in the morning, in absolute silence, or the news podcast. Some are now happy about the comfortable sweatpants. However, many experts advise you to dress and dress in the morning despite the comfort, as you would normally do in the office. This helps you get into work mode.

Routines are still necessary. So that someone doesn't sit in front of an endless to-do list, ignorant of where to start, they should sit down in the morning and think about what urgently needs to be done. These things are then processed in sequence, even if the kitchen could be wiped again. Kristine Qualen believes that living into the day without a plan will not work. In the evening you can ask yourself: What did I do? How efficient was i? Where can I improve something? Finally, a ritual helps to leave the job behind. A few ideas: tidy up the desk, change. Do yoga or another sport on the living room floor. Open the windows wide, shower, hear a song loudly.