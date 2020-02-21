this-enables-parents-to-control-their-children-on-tiktok

What young people do on social networks is better kept hidden from their parents. That should also apply to the hottest app currently: TikTok. On the video platform, teenagers produce their own clips, edit them with filters – and then share them with other users. This can sometimes take a lot of time. Too much, as some parents think.

Now adults should be able to intervene in their children's app: With the latest update, TikTok has added the so-called “accompanied mode” to the app. The principle: Parents can use their own smartphone to specify, among other things, how long their child can use the app – between 40 and 120 minutes it is at Day. Once the quota has been used up, only one password can unlock additional time. In addition, parents can set that the offspring only receive messages from friends. This locks out strangers.

And a content filter can also be activated. This then hides inappropriate content on the child's smartphone. “With the new mode, we want to make it even easier for parents and young people to deal with the use of digital channels,” explains a TikTok spokeswoman on request. The new mode can be found in the so-called “Digital Wellbeing” settings under “Privacy and Settings”.

In order for the control function to work, parents must download the TikTok app themselves and then a QR code scan from the child's device. Only this unlocks the mode. Conversely, this also means: It won't work without the willingness of the teenagers. “We respect the privacy of all our users,” explains a spokeswoman.

Parents do not see which videos the children click on

Which specific videos Ultimately, the adolescents click, parents cannot see the new function – also for data protection reasons, as TikTok explains. Nor can they read their messages or comments. But the company is doing a lot of advertising for the new mode. Popular network stars explain the principle of the new parent function in their videos and urge young users to be sensitive in the social network.

With 800 million users, TikTok is now one of the worldwide most popular social networks. Behind the service is the Chinese tech company Bytedance, which is valued at $ 75 million as the most valuable start-up in the world. In Germany alone, around 5.5 million people have a TikTok account, especially young people. So far, the company has mainly relied on self-control: young people can set their own time limits or hide inappropriate content – but the functions can be deactivated just as quickly.

Children cheat when specifying their age

The federal and state competence center for the protection of children and young people on the Internet, jugendschutz.net, generally welcomes the involvement of parents, explains a spokeswoman on demand. However, the new function had not yet been tested. It was only in January that the youth protection officers repeatedly examined the network. Among other things, they complained that the app would not check the real age of the users. Children could also register with incorrect information.

In order to use TikTok, teenagers must be at least 13 years old according to the terms and conditions. Under 18 – year-olds also need the consent of the parents. “The question of age testing is an industry-wide challenge, which we are working on together with authorities and our industrial partners,” says TikTok.

Adults are looking for contact with minors

In addition, jugendschutz.net also sees a risk from sexual harassment. “Girls, in particular, emulate their role models in their use and sometimes present themselves freely in front of the camera,” says a report. This is what some adult users are after. They would then try to contact the minors via comments.

The youth protection workers also warn of cyberbullying. Users can download embarrassing videos with a click, edit them later – and share them in other networks. TikTok itself has set up an online security center to show users different setting options. The network has also published an online brochure for parents and young people.

Function not yet available everywhere

Incidentally, the new control mode is not yet available to everyone available. “For technical reasons, it can take a few days until the setting option can be found in the app,” explains a spokeswoman. It remains to be seen how many young people will be persuaded by their parents.