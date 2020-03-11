third-coronavirus-death-had-severe-previous-illnesses

There is the third coronavirus death in Germany. Covid died on Wednesday in the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia – 19 – Patient. A spokeswoman for the district said on Wednesday that he had died in the Heinsberg hospital. The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported.

In a message from the Heinsberg district, it was stated that in the night of the 11. 03. a 73 – year-old patient from Übach-Palenberg died in Heinsberg Hospital.

The cause of death in the dialysis patient with severe previous illnesses was a lung problem. Infection with the coronavirus would have further affected his health. It is not known where the patient could have contracted the virus.

were on Monday for the first time in Germany two people died after illness with the new pathogen Sars-CoV-2. The first victim was a 89 – year old woman from Essen, the second a 78 – year-old man from Gangelt in the district of Heinsberg.

According to figures from the responsible Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday in Germany 1296 people infected. North Rhine-Westphalia is particularly affected with 484 cases, Bavaria with 314 cases, Baden-Wütemberg with 237 cases. Berlin has been infected according to official RKI numbers 49, but according to local authorities, new cases have meanwhile been added, so that the number increased to 81 on Wednesday afternoon.

The RKI analyzed around 650 cases of infected people all over Germany. Accordingly, 54 percent are male and 46 percent female. These include 11 children under 5 years and others 14 Children up to 14 years. 547 People are between 15 and 59 years old and 76 People from the age of 60 years.

Merkel calls for solidarity in the Corona crisis

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called all citizens to solidarity in the Corona crisis. With a view to particularly vulnerable older and chronically ill people, she said: “Our solidarity, our reason, our hearts have already been put to the test for each other, which I hope we can pass.”

She also called for the federal, state and local authorities to coordinate better, for example in the event of event cancellations. Merkel confirmed that the main task was to curb the spread of the virus. “It does not matter what we do, it is not in vain, it is not in vain.”

It is about saving time so as not to overload the healthcare system. It was important that all levels of government could work, including the police, and that important infrastructures worked. It was not the worst if football games could not take place as usual.

Spahn announces further everyday restrictions

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) agreed the population on further everyday restrictions in the coming weeks and months. Spahn said it was good that many events with more than 1000 visitors were now canceled. He understands, for example, that many football fans are bleeding to death if they cannot go to the stadium. But the measures are currently necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

Even if 80 percent of those infected showed mild to no symptoms, especially for the younger ones Risk of a serious illness is not high, they should not think: “What do I have to do with it?” People would have to understand that everyone would have to do without a bit of everyday life “in order to protect themselves and protect others”. This had to be done prudently.

Spahn was grateful that many companies switched to work from home. It is now crucial that there is a balance between cuts and renunciation on the one hand and a more extensive everyday life on the other. ( Tsp, dpa )