Thick Film Resistor Market 2020 Opportunity | Japan Resistor Mfg. Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Cal-chip Electronics; International Manufacturing Services, Inc.; and More

Global thick film resistor market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast period to 2026. A new research study from “Data Bridge Market Research” with title Thick Film Resistor Market Insights 2019, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2026 provides an in-depth assessment of the Thick Film Resistor Market including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, key players company profiles and strategies. Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; Uniohm Corp.; TATEYAMA KAGAKU DEVICE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Miba AG; EVER OHMS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. among others.

Market Definition:

Thick film resistors are resistor electronic components that have the capability of reducing the flow of current flowing through a circuit. These components provide different capability for resistance based on their shape, size and types of components used in their production method. Thick film resistors along with thin film resistor are the most common two variants of resistors available in the market. Thick film resistor is described in its functioning as having applications in low critical applications. Its structure is defined as having a mixture of glass and metal oxide pasted on its substrate.

YAGEO Corp.; TE Connectivity; KOA Speer Electronics Inc; Panasonic Corporation; Vishay Intertechnology; ROHM CO., LTD.; Viking Tech Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; TT Electronics; Bourns, Inc.; Ralec; Japan Resistor Mfg. Co., Ltd.; NIC Components Corp.; Cal-chip Electronics; International Manufacturing Services, Inc.; Riedon; Ohmite Mfg Co; Johanson Dielectrics; Walsin Technology Corporation; Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd.; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; Uniohm Corp.; TATEYAMA KAGAKU DEVICE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Miba AG; EVER OHMS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. among others.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

