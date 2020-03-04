they-scold-them-hipsters-and-event-fans

If 1. FC Union want to make it to the semi-finals of the DFB Cup at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday evening, football fans John Richter and Julio Furtado will not support their team. Dates during the week are mostly poorly chosen for both. Furtado lives and works in Amsterdam, Richter near London – getting there or approaching is difficult to combine with the job in her cases.

If some Union fans are concerned, it is better that neither can sing songs from the guest curve on Wednesday. Although Richter and Furtado love and adore the Köpenick club like tens of thousands of other people, they are mobbed and approached by individuals – apparently because they speak English.

At the latest since the Berliners moved up to the Bundesliga in May for the first time in their club history, interest in the club has risen to levels never seen before. Some supporters and club members who have been associated with Union for a long time are concerned about this. Others react aggressively to people like Richter and Furtado who think they are event fans and scold hipsters.

During the Berliners' last away game in Frankfurt if there were hostilities, both report independently. “I recorded a video to show the great atmosphere when two guys showed up behind me and wanted to prevent it,” says Furtado. “Other fans did that too – but they said nothing about them. The tone was aggressive. ”

The fact that individual viewers concern him because he speaks in English on the fan block has occurred in three of six games visited this season. “Fortunately, it was not yet palpable,” says Furtado.

Once, during the first leg in Leverkusen, a supporter wanted to snatch his camera. “Without a comment, she put her hand on my arm and tried to stop the recording,” reports Furtado. Again, other fans who did not speak English should have been able to continue shooting without being disturbed. “And a guy once told me to go to Rot-Weiß Erfurt – we don't need your money.”

Fierce discussions with Union fans

Judge, like Furtado Union member, insists that so far he has only heard of problems especially in away games, but that he got on well with all Unioners until the Frankfurt game.

Richter says: “It was probably the case that more British fans came to this game, so we also attracted more attention than usual. After the game, two young, slightly aggressive men in a bar asked us what we had to do at Union games. ”A heated discussion developed that ended lightly,“ They left us in a somewhat more peaceful mood when they were before. “

Richter and Furtado are probably not isolated cases. On Twitter, other fans reported hostility after the game in Frankfurt. Union press spokesman Christian Arbeit reports that nothing has been brought to the club. “The shortage of cards in recent years has, however, made it much more critical of who has cards and where from. That would be a possible explanation for why there seem to be some negative experiences now, ”he says.

69 has UK citizenship 1. FC Union, many live in Berlin, unlike judges. “Some have been going to Union for a number of years,” says Richter, who belongs to an informal group of several English-speaking fans and has also been cheering on Union since 2018. Previously, his love had only been for Liverpool.

But visiting the stadium on the island has not only become an expensive hobby, but also an increasingly emotionless one. “If I jump up at a chance in Manchester, a folder immediately comes and says I should sit down again,” said Welsh Union fan Nick Worthington. Union President Dirk Zingler said on this topic a little over a year ago: “Since there have been low-cost airlines, more and more English people have come to the stadium.”

Back then Union was still in the second division – and was still considered an attractive travel destination for football fans. “They can smoke, stand and drink beer in our stadium. For them, the home of football is nothing regional, it's about the type of football. ”

John Richter and Julio Furtado want to” naturally “continue to support Köpenicker, they love the atmosphere and union . “But if you want to be part of the club, you have to go through various steps, otherwise you are not part of the club,” says Furtado.