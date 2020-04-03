these-sports-documentaries-are-essential

If there is hardly any live sport left due to the Corona crisis, it is worth taking a look behind the scenes of great triumphs, worse tragedies or stirring events. Especially in times of streaming providers, sports fans have a number of options for bringing home well-known and partly award-winning documentation.

A selection of eleven recommended sports documentaries:

FREE SOLO (2018 / including Amazon Prime, Maxdome): What moves someone to climb a 1000 meter high, extremely heavy rock wall without rope protection ? An error means certain death. The Oscar-winning film portrays extreme climber Alex Honnold and his free solo coup on El Capitan with recordings at dizzying heights. Even if the outcome of the film is known, it always takes your breath away. And there is also a little love story.

HÖLLENTOUR (2004 / alleskino.de): The Tour de France is the most important event of the year, both for cycling and for France. 2003 she celebrated her 100 – Anniversary, nothing was known of the doping quake for winner Lance Armstrong. And yet the German director Pepe Danquart focuses not only on the winners, but also on those who go through hell every day for three weeks – and this is observed by millions of fans and a huge media crowd.

DIEGO MARADONA (2019 / including Amazon Prime, iTunes): Diego Maradona stands for football marvelous things as well as for human dramas. In the 80 years he led the SSC Napoli to the top – and slipped back and forth into the abyss in the mafia town on Vesuvius. Oscar winner Asif Kapadia shows with partly never seen original shots what happened in those seven years when the celebrated world star became a sad figure.

SENNA (2010 / Amazon Prime, Maxdome): For many, the Brazilian was the best racing driver in history. In ten years in Formula 1, he became a sports saint in his native Brazil, and the passionate driver won the world championship three times. His duels with adversary Alain Prost were legendary. 1994 Senna crashed in Imola fatal, filmmaker Kapadia succeeds in a captivating appraisal.

RED ARMY – LEGENDS ON THE ICE (1994 / including iTunes, Google Play): The Soviet ice hockey team of 1980 years was considered unbeatable. The basis of the success was inhuman drill. “Some pissed blood,” said goalkeeper Vladislav Tretyak. Legends of yore have their say, but the player-vilified coach, KGB officer Viktor Tikhonov, did not want to speak. Nevertheless, a critical look behind the scenes is possible. A film full of tragedy.

IKARUS (2017 / Netflix): Even after x Scandals, doping is still abstract for many sports fans. The fraud becomes tangible in the Oscar-winning documentary. The protagonists are director Bryan Fogel, who as a hobby cyclist wants to show how easy manipulation is and appeals to Grigori Rodschenkow. He is a once recognized Russian anti-doping expert, who worked hard to defraud and now lives as a whistleblower in the USA.

WHEN WE WERE KINGS – WE WERE ONCE KINGS (1996 / DVD): There are only a few events that remain in the collective memory of the sports world forever. The “Rumble in the Jungle” is one of them, that incredible boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman 1974 in Zaire. In the film, which also won an Oscar, much of the time becomes tangible: Alis Charisma, his struggle for the rights of blacks and also the role of music, for example by James Brown and B.B. King.

STREIF – ONE HELL OF A RIDE (2014 / including Netflix, YouTube): No ski race is as legendary as the Streif in Kitzbühel, no victory weighs as heavily as there, hardly any descent is more dangerous. For the alpine aces, the Hahnenkamm race has a magical charm – and that is certainly not because of the chic and party around it. The film lives from the stories and memories of many athletes: those who raced to triumph. And those who almost died.

GERMANY. A SUMMER FAIRY TALE (2006 / DVD): 2006 soccer was played in front of fans in Germany in the summer, for a month the Federal Republic was experiencing a fairytale world championship. Most were inspired by the German eleven: director Sönke Wortmann is very close, when the speeches by national coach Jürgen Klinsmann in the cabin, in the team bus on the way to the games, in bed with Lukas Podolski and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Thank you, the coaching team around Klinsmann, Löw and Co. said many fans in Berlin. Photo: dpa

HOOP DREAMS (1994 / TV Now) – Millions of American teenagers dream of careers as sports professionals. Here it is William Gates and Arthur Agee from Chicago who play basketball at high school and want to eventually join the NBA. The black boys are still a long way from the sparkling elite league. Racism, drugs and poverty alongside basketball are the central themes of the film – and great obstacles for the two to improve their situation.

HILLSBOROUGH (2014 / TV Now): It's one of the darkest hours in football history when it was at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in a mass panic 96 people die. 766 get hurt. The documentation records those terrible hours of 15. April 1989, lets survivors and relatives of the dead have their say and also shows as an investigation 2016 showed that mistakes made by the police led to the disaster. Until then, fans were the culprits. (dpa)