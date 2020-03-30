these-lessons-draw-recovered-athletes-from-their-coronavirus-infection

There is this very old joke that goes like this: How do you get a dart player to 0.2 per thousand? Answer: Lock yourself up for three days with water and bread. Rarely laughed like that.

Luca Kilian will hardly grin on this. The SC Paderborn defender was not only locked up for three days, but for two full weeks – not to sober up, but to cure himself. In mid-March, the 20 year old was the first player in the Bundesliga to test positive for the corona virus and therefore had to quarantine. After all, he had time and opportunity to play darts there. He had the necessary target brought from Paderborn to his old children's room in Dortmund, where his mother, a trained nurse, took care of him.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter „Fragen des Tages“. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.]

In the meantime Kilian has recovered and has One thing above all, taken from the time of the foreclosure: the support of his teammates. “The boys were really good for me,” reported the U – 21 – international. “For the sake of fun, we said that we would now do a video conference and then hold the camera on the dart board and then see who the better dart player was.” He also found: “As a public footballer, you have that too a role model. You should also comply with this because you can reach many people – for example through social platforms. ”

Many other names from the world of sport have now recognized this. Stay at home, be considerate of yourself and others – these messages are constantly being broadcast on their channels. Especially those who tested themselves and who – like Luca Kilian – have now recovered. Not only did they have to experience the seriousness of the situation first-hand, they also pulled their personal lessons and insights out of the mess.

There are some very practical ones like those of Evangelos Marinakis, the club owner of Olympiacos Piraeus and Nottingham Forest, who after his recovery praised the Greek health system, praised the medical staff “for his care and advice” and spoke of “heroes in green and white coats”.

Come into my arms: Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta has the physical in quarantine Missing contact. Photo: John Sibley / Reuters

However, there are also very basic thoughts, which Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal coach, came to during his quarantine: “We're moving us in a world where everything is just social media and WhatsApp messages, ”he said. “But how important is it to touch, feel and embrace each other?” His warm-hearted conclusion: “We have to open up more emotionally. We have to tell each other what we feel. ”

[Verfolgen Sie in unseren Liveblogs die aktuellen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus in Berlin und zum Coronavirus weltweit.]

At the beginning of March, NBA professional Rudy Gobert expressed his feelings about the spread of the virus quite clearly: he found the whole thing simply ridiculous. In the cabin he behaved particularly ruthlessly towards his Utah Jazz teammates and at a press conference also made fun of deliberately grabbing all of the recording devices in front of him – a short time later he himself was tested positive.

“The jazz can be glad that they don't have to come back together and play now,” scolded Adrian Wojnarowski, one Institution among the NBA reporters. “There is a lot to do to fix relationships. There is a lot of frustration on Gobert. ”The sinner had recognized this himself and therefore penitently repented on Instagram:“ I was reckless and am not looking for excuses, ”he wrote. His story should now serve as a reminder to take the issue seriously.

His teammate Donovan Mitchell would have preferred this insight earlier. He made no secret of his lack of understanding of Gobert. However, his infection was without any symptoms, which is why he drew a completely different, scary lesson from it: “I could have walked the street, and if it hadn't been known that I was sick, it would not have been noticed,” explained he. That is why it is so important to keep your distance. Or, as Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from the NFL, put it squarely after his recovery: “Just imagine, everyone has a grenade with them.”