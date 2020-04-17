these-five-numbers-give-hope-in-the-corona-crisis

People around the world are currently living with significant limitations due to the corona pandemic. In Germany, among other things, social contacts are limited, restaurants are closed and travel is prohibited. It has been clear since this week at the latest: all these restrictions are having an effect.

It was possible to move from a dynamic increase in the number of infections to a linear one, said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Friday in Berlin. “The outbreak has become manageable and manageable today.” Germany is doing well in international comparison.

A look at five different numbers from this week gives hope that Germany is on the right track to contain the epidemic:

0.7 – The effective reproduction number

On the evening of 16. Aprils, the Robert Koch Institute reported that the infection rate is falling in Germany. The RKI calculates that the effective reproduction number R in Germany is around 0.7, which is less than 1 – an important step in the fight against the corona virus. What is behind it?

The basic reproduction number R0 indicates how many others an infected person without countermeasures infects on average if nobody is immune. The data for the novel corona virus range from 2 to a little over 3 with an unchecked spread. The effective reproduction number R indicates how many others are infected after an infection control measure has been taken or a part of the population is already immune.

If R is now 0.7, ten infected people infect an additional seven people on average, so the number of new infections per day decreases. In the RKI's estimate, all cases identified since 12. April was included, the fluctuation range is given as 0.5 to 0.8.

RKI manager Lothar Wieler spoke on Friday in Berlin of “really good interim results”. But he also emphasized that there are regional differences. In some regions of Germany, the number is still over one. It was also a snapshot that Germany was still at the beginning of the epidemic.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had set the goal at a press conference on Wednesday to keep the number of reproductions at one or lower. She calculated that even a small increase of 0.1 or 0.2 could lead to an overload of the health system.

17, 6 days – The doubling of the number of cases

Another number that is important to estimate the spread of an epidemic is the doubling time. The doubling time is the number of days in which the new infections with the coronavirus double. Basically, the longer the doubling time, the better for the hospitals.

Without measures, with an unlimited, exponentially increasing number of cases, the health system would collapse, even if only a few of them with Covid – 19 – infected a treatment need in the intensive care unit. At the beginning of the corona epidemic, the doubling time was two days. Meanwhile, calculations of the daily level show that the doubling time in the federal states between 15 and 20 Days.

In the average of the countries the number is currently 17, 6 days, but this does not take into account how many inhabitants the countries have. The Johns Hopkins University in the USA is now assuming a doubling time of 20 days in Germany.

Merkel had spoken of a target of ten days at the end of March, the number has since been corrected upwards. To curb an epidemic permanently, the number should be over 20 lie. If the number of new infections no longer grows exponentially, the doubling time also loses its importance. The focus is now on the number of reproductions.

11. 549 – so many free intensive care beds are available

Whether the health system is overloaded or not depends not only on the infection rate but above all on the capacity of intensive care beds. In Germany, clinics started to postpone operations that were not necessary and thus generate free beds in the intensive care units. For a long time it was not clear how many free intensive care beds there are.

The specially created DIVI registration register did not initially cover all beds. Since 16. In April, hospitals are now obliged to pass on their current bed capacities to the DIVI intensive care register. That was what Health Minister Jens Spahn had arranged for.

According to the status of the 17. April at 15 o'clock therefore 11. 549 Intensive beds in Germany free. In total there are 27. 783 intensive care beds, 16. 234 of which are currently occupied. 2. 683 Covid – 19 – Cases are currently being treated, 1. 980 of them must be ventilated. This corresponds to a rate of 73, 8 percent of all ventilated patients.

The German Society for Epidemiology has prepared several model calculations for the coronavirus. She estimates that two to six percent of corona patients need an intensive care bed on which they can sleep between ten and 20 days. If the number of reproductions in Germany remains at one or less, the German health system will not be overloaded. However, regional differences are not recorded here.

Germany is well positioned in international comparison. The Federal Statistical Office reported at the beginning of April that in Germany 33, 9 intensive care beds on 100. 000 residents come. The rate is much lower in the countries particularly affected by the corona epidemic, Spain and Italy. In Spain there are 9.7 beds and in Italy only, 8.6 intensive beds per 100. 000 Inhabitants.

8.1 percent – The rate of positive corona tests

At least 1. 728. 357 Tests on Covid – 19 were in Germany until last Sunday, the 12. April. The Robert Koch Institute asked these numbers from the laboratories and published them in their management report. The Tagesspiegel used these numbers to calculate what percentage of all tests are positive.

The following applies: If the virus spreads quickly, an increasing percentage can be expected. In fact, the percentage of positive results in Germany rose rapidly in the first weeks of the epidemic, only slowly since the end of March. Most recently, it even fell from 9.1 to 8.1 percent.

Markus Scholz, professor of epidemiology at the University of Leipzig, interprets these figures so that the epidemic in Germany is stagnating. Because it is still decided according to the same criteria who will be tested, a relatively stable proportion of the positive results can be seen. This also contributes to the fact that there is enough test capacity in Germany, he told Tagesspiegel.

Changing who is tested at all affects the proportion of people who tested positive. Scholz expects an even lower proportion of the positive results, “if, for example, more testing is carried out in the course of the loosening, for example to regularly check people with many contacts.”

A look at the USA shows a different picture. Here is the number of positive tests with 21, 2 percent significantly higher than in Germany and it has increased in the past two weeks.

77. 000 – so many Covid – 19 – Patients have recovered

According to the daily level, there are currently more than 138. 000 Covid – 19 – Cases registered, about 4000 people have already died of the disease. Many people who have Covid – 19 are ill, but have also recovered. The number is in Germany on 77. 000 people appreciated.

These people are now most likely immune to the novel corona virus, at least for some time. Cases of re-infection have been reported from South Korea, but Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten doubts that re-infection may occur. It is much more based on false negative test results at the end of the course of the disease.

Antibodies have formed in the blood of those who have recovered, which are of great value to science. Currently, therapy options for seriously ill Covid – 19 – Patients with the blood plasma already recovered researched. Such therapy has been successful in other epidemics such as the Spanish flu.

In addition, science is working on rapid antibody tests. The purpose of these tests is to quickly, easily and safely determine whether a person has previously been to Covid – 19 was ill. Christian Drosten said in the NDR podcast that he expects comprehensive tests in two to three months.

The more people recover, the more immune they can and can help science while they are on Therapy options, tests and vaccines research. However, anyone who hopes for the much-discussed herd immunity will have to wait a long time. Researchers at the Helmholtz Society have calculated that this only occurs in 25 Years would have been reached.

