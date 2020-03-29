these-fitness-apps-take-you-through-corona-virus-isolation

The inner bastard has earned its name twice in times of the rampant corona virus. Animating yourself to sports and exercise when gyms and sports facilities have closed – difficult enough. But now also in your own four walls? Inside – in the natural habitat of the pig-dog?

As so often these days, the blessings of digitization promise a little power to overcome: after all, there is one whole bunch of apps that promise as much fitness as possible with as few resources as possible – no studio, no equipment, no coach. Here we present a selection.

8fit Workout & Nutrition Plans

Of course, the manufacturers of fitness apps have long understood that their time may have come. As one of the classier products on the market, 8fit in the premium version actually costs pithy 25 euros per month. In times of #StayHome, however, the first month is now free and the subsequent subscription is significantly cheaper.

You will then receive a composition of training and nutrition plan, which is based on the personal target figure and your own needs (losing weight, building muscle, endurance – which piggy would you like?). The exercises are explained step by step by videos – there is even a basic course for beginners – and do not need more than a table to support. The app is operated via a velvety Instagram-style user interface with many pictures and a pseudo-personal address (“How are you, Kasimir?”). Conclusion: What sensitive people.

Freeletics Training Coach – Bodyweight & Mindset

The best known of the fitness apps is probably Freeletics. A worldwide community of more than 40 Millions of users have now gathered around the app. Compression underwear, smartphone cases and hoodies are available in our online shop, mindfulness exercises and personalized training and nutrition plans in the premium version.

No sweat, no price: There is currently emptiness in fitness studios. Photo: Bodo Schackow / dpa

But even without an additional fee, the app offers plenty of workouts for at home (and beyond) ), which differ in training goals, duration and intensity. The exercises are explained in videos, but not in every last detail for every newcomer. Among the “Free Athletes” between “Training Journeys”, “Audio Coaching” and “Clean Eating”, a little ambition is required, not just a bit of rumbling – this is also conveyed by the sleek user interface, which just blows like a silver arrow over every pig dog. Conclusion: what professionals.

workouts at home – without devices

You can also use fitness apps to learn something about the learn the prevailing gender relations. That the man is obviously still considered the social norm, for example. That's the name of the app workouts at home – without devices nice and sober and neutral. However, if you open the app, you will quickly find that sober and neutral in this case means one thing above all: male.

Background information about the corona virus:

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2

With face masks against the corona virus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

After staying in the risk area: What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection

What to do if you suspect a coronavirus infection What parents need to know about the coronavirus: “Covid – 19 is not worse for children than a flu “

Expert about anti-coronavirus measures: “Consequently, public transport would have to be stopped”

This is not only evident from the pictures and animations of the app, which instructs variable workouts in individual difficulty levels for different muscle groups. No, women are simply not meant here and instead get their own apps from the same manufacturer – with names that underline this twice: women fitness – training plan for women about or Workout for women – female fitness. For men, on the other hand, the standard app is there.

But hoggy, hoggy here: Anyone who can keep fit regardless of the findings of gender studies can get here offered a more than solid program without much ado and without registration. Conclusion: What uncomplicated.

7 minutes -Training

“Maximum results with minimal investment” minimal effort, the app promises 7-minute training. All workouts only last – the name suggests hidden – seven minutes. No longer than the Beatles hit “Hey Jude” – and it could also be combined with the basic principles of the app:

Find training zeal (don't be discouraged: “Don't make it bad”), one of the app workouts for them different parts of the body begin (motto: “Then you can start to make it better”), then 30 seconds of practice (don't worry: “Don't be afraid”), then 10 seconds pause (because: “Any time you feel the pain”), again 30 seconds of exercise (Warning: “Don't carry the world upon your shoulders”), again 10 seconds pause (easy stay: “Who plays it cool”), so on (“So let it out and let it in”), 13 – times (“… better, better, better, ah!”), until the bitter end (“Na na na, na -na-na na! “) – then the seven minutes are over, the Beatles are through and the muscles are probably too. But if you want to challenge the bastard at home only with the help of a wall and chair and without registration, this is the place for you. Conclusion: what efficient.

.

On the mat: Yoga also works great at home. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Asana Rebel: Yoga and Fitness

In their psychedelic flower power phase, the Beatles also swore by meditation and yoga. But what in this country at the end of the 60 years as a foreigner Hippie esotericism has long since developed into a global health trend and lifestyle. This has also been noticed in Berlin: The Kreuzberg start-up Asana Rebel has launched a now very popular app in which yoga merges with fitness.

Relax, lose weight, get fit – the app wants to make this possible by combining yoga exercises and workouts. Depending on your individual goal, there are training plans and instructional videos for which you should probably already have a little yoga experience. For five to 25 minutes per unit will the pig then to the lap dog. Conclusion: What relaxed. Namaste.