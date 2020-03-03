these-companies-have-reported-employees-infected-with-corona

The coronavirus epidemic is spreading in Germany. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of confirmed infections reached on Tuesday 188. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where 101 people are now known. In addition to daycare centers and schools, the virus has also reached companies. To mitigate the outbreak, the companies send their employees to their home offices or close entire locations. The following companies reported infected employees:

Wirecard

At the Dax group, one employee is positive about the Covid – 19 – Virus has been tested. An employee of an external service provider is also affected. Both people are currently being treated in hospitals, the company from Aschheim near Munich said. 20 employees who have worked in the past 14 Days of contact with the infected remain at home until further notice. All employees could work in the home office on a voluntary basis. Wirecard emphasized that the campaigns had no impact on ongoing operations, as these were digitized throughout. It should also not be assumed that the viral disease will have a lasting negative impact on business.

BMW

An employee of the Research and Development Center (FIZ) from BMW in Munich tested positive for the corona virus. According to a company spokesman, around 150 of his colleagues are now in quarantine for two weeks at home.

DMG Mori

The machine tool builder closed the factory for two working days on Monday after a corona disease affecting an employee at the Pfronten location. All employees should stay at home until Tuesday. The group employs 1600 people at the Bavarian location.

ProSiebenSat1

The television station was at the Düsseldorf location an employee tested positive. According to a spokeswoman, the contact persons were identified and employees across Germany 200 were sent to the home office as a precaution.

Aixtron

At the end of February, an employee of the chip system manufacturer at the headquarters near Aachen tested positive for Corona. The management sent the employees who had contact with him to the home office. The department was disinfected. According to the company, business continued without restrictions.

Ernst & Young

The management consultancy EY sent on Thursday 1500 Employees at the Düsseldorf location home after an employee has tested positive. The offices have now been disinfected on a large scale, a spokesman has now confirmed. Most employees will soon be able to get back to work. 15 Persons who have had closer contact with the infected remain in quarantine for the time being.

Webasto

At the end of January, the automotive supplier in Stockdorf near Munich reported the first cases of corona infections in Germany. Several employees had been infected by a Chinese seminar leader. The manufacturer of convertible roofs and heated seats then closed its company headquarters southwest of Munich for around two weeks. More than 1000 employees worked from home, 180 employees were tested. A total of eight employees and four family members became infected, all of whom have now left the hospital.

Significant consequences for the aviation and fashion industry

Several airline bosses reported a sharp decline in booking numbers at an industry meeting on Tuesday. “It is clear that we cannot yet see the full effects of Covid – 19,” said Air France KLM board member Benjamin Smith.

Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr said, “The situation is very dynamic”. At the moment, due to the virus crisis, 23 of 200 long-haul machines remained on the ground. “The prospects will depend very much on the development in Europe in the next few days.” The group is currently expecting to convert its offer on short and medium-haul routes in the coming weeks 25 reduce percent. Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary expects very weak demand “in the next two or three weeks”. If the wave of infections did not intensify, people would eventually have had enough of the warnings: In June and July, the panic level “will decrease,” was O'Leary's forecast.

The Federal Association of the German Tourism Industry (BTW) observes dramatic consequences for the entire industry, not just airlines. He therefore requests financial help from the federal government. “In order to support the industry and its three million employees and several hundred thousand mostly medium-sized companies, the tourism industry must be part of an economic stimulus program by the federal government,” said BTW President Dr. Michael Frenzel. It was also immediately necessary to significantly simplify the criteria for liquidity support from affected companies.

And even if the shop windows of the city centers still look unchanged, fashion retailers should also be aware of the effects of the virus. According to a survey by the fashion association Germany GermanFashion, two thirds of the manufacturers affiliated to the association expect the purchase prices for the autumn and winter collections to rise at the latest. The clothes will be delivered from June. Over half expect delays. A third even assume cancellations. Association president Gerd Oliver Seidensticker hopes, however, that consumers will hardly notice the problems “in view of the abundance of the offer”. Measured by import value, around a quarter of Germany's fashion imports come from China. Less than a third of the textile companies worked there with a full workforce. (dpa / rtr / mum)