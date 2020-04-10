World
These celebrities have died of coronavirus infection
More and more celebrities are also becoming infected with the corona virus. Some artists have even lost their lives due to the lung disease in the past days and weeks. Colleagues and fans mourn these stars:
US musician Adam Schlesinger (52). The Emmy and Grammy award winner Schlesinger was last connected to a ventilator in a hospital. Schlesinger played in the bands “Ivy” and “Fountains of Wayne”. Born in New York, he composed the music and songs for numerous film and television series.
Including the romantic comedy “Mitten ins Herz – Ein Song für dich” (2007) with Hugh Grant, the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the Sesame Street production “Elmo the Musical”.
Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis (85). He taught himself the clarinet and piano when he was a child. He has appeared in clubs, played in bands, studied music education and taught jazz musicians such as Harry Connick Jr. and Terence Blanchard. The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music concert hall was opened in his name in New Orleans 2011.
Afro-Jazz-Star Manu Dibango (86). The saxophonist and composer, born in Douala in Cameroon, came with 15 years to France. He became famous for his Afro-Jazz style, which combined the traditional music of his home country with modern jazz elements. “Soul Makossa” is the name of the world-famous piece from the year 1972 with which he was also successful in the USA and went on tour.
US dramatist Terrence McNally (81). Of the 1939 Florida-born McNally has written pieces such as “Corpus Christi”, “The Lisbon Traviata” and “Master Class” that have been successful worldwide were listed. He has been honored with numerous awards, including several Tony theater awards.
Film and theater actor Mark Blum (69). He was made with films like “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee” known. He played regularly in the New York off-Broadway theater “Playwright Horizons”, which expressed the grief of his colleagues on Twitter: “Thank you for everything you did for our theater, Mark,” it says. “We will miss you.”
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack (76) . He played the supporting role of General Ematt in the films “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (Episode VII) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Episodes VIII). Jack also worked as a dialect coach for major film productions – or he taught actors in “Lord of the Rings” the sophisticated fantasy languages of the trilogy.
According to his agent, Jack's wife Gabrielle Rogers was unable to visit him before his death because she was stuck in quarantine in Australia.
US musician Alan Merrill (69). He had the hit “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” 1975 written as a member of the band Arrows. 1982 the singer Joan Jett released a cover of the song that became a worldwide success. Jett now mourned Merrill via Twitter. “With great thanks and sadness, I wish him a safe journey on the other side.”
American country singer Joe Diffie (61). He had a series of hits in the 1990s, including “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green” . His first album “A Thousand Winding Roads” from the year 1990 was very successful, it contained the hit “Home. Diffie had only announced two days before his death that he had tested positive for the corona virus.

US country and folk musician John Prine (73). He was one of the most influential songwriters of his generation – not only in the country and folk scene Texts were often characterized by their poetic quality. Folk and rock superstar Bob Dylan described Prine as one of his favorite songwriters. Former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters also praised Prine for his “extraordinarily eloquent music”.
His hits include the anti-Vietnam War song “Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore”. On his last album, which 2018 came out, Prine imagined what he would do in paradise: ” I would drink a cocktail – vodka and ginger ale – and one 15 Smoke a kilometer long cigarette. ”
European Athletics Champion Donato Savia (56). 1984 he became European Indoor Champion in Gothenburg via 800 Meter. He also participated in the Olympic Games 1984 in Los Angeles and 1988 in Seoul. Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora praised the athlete on Facebook as a “great Italian”. Sabia died in the southern Italian city of Potenza- just a few days after the death of his father. He also suffered from a Sars-CoV-2 infection. ( with dpa / AFP )