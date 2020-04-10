these-celebrities-have-died-of-coronavirus-infection

More and more celebrities are also becoming infected with the corona virus. Some artists have even lost their lives due to the lung disease in the past days and weeks. Colleagues and fans mourn these stars:

US musician Adam Schlesinger (52). The Emmy and Grammy award winner Schlesinger was last connected to a ventilator in a hospital. Schlesinger played in the bands “Ivy” and “Fountains of Wayne”. Born in New York, he composed the music and songs for numerous film and television series.

Including the romantic comedy “Mitten ins Herz – Ein Song für dich” (2007) with Hugh Grant, the television series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and the Sesame Street production “Elmo the Musical”.

Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis (85). He taught himself the clarinet and piano when he was a child. He has appeared in clubs, played in bands, studied music education and taught jazz musicians such as Harry Connick Jr. and Terence Blanchard. The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music concert hall was opened in his name in New Orleans 2011.

Afro-Jazz-Star Manu Dibango (86). The saxophonist and composer, born in Douala in Cameroon, came with 15 years to France. He became famous for his Afro-Jazz style, which combined the traditional music of his home country with modern jazz elements. “Soul Makossa” is the name of the world-famous piece from the year 1972 with which he was also successful in the USA and went on tour.

US dramatist Terrence McNally (81). Of the 1939 Florida-born McNally has written pieces such as “Corpus Christi”, “The Lisbon Traviata” and “Master Class” that have been successful worldwide were listed. He has been honored with numerous awards, including several Tony theater awards.

Film and theater actor Mark Blum (69). He was made with films like “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee” known. He played regularly in the New York off-Broadway theater “Playwright Horizons”, which expressed the grief of his colleagues on Twitter: “Thank you for everything you did for our theater, Mark,” it says. “We will miss you.”

The actor Mark Blum is with 69 years at the consequences of Covid – 19 died. Photo: Henry Mcgee / ZUMA Wire / dpa

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack (76) . He played the supporting role of General Ematt in the films “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (Episode VII) and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” (Episodes VIII). Jack also worked as a dialect coach for major film productions – or he taught actors in “Lord of the Rings” the sophisticated fantasy languages ​​of the trilogy.

According to his agent, Jack's wife Gabrielle Rogers was unable to visit him before his death because she was stuck in quarantine in Australia.

US musician Alan Merrill (69). He had the hit “I Love Rock 'n' Roll” 1975 written as a member of the band Arrows. 1982 the singer Joan Jett released a cover of the song that became a worldwide success. Jett now mourned Merrill via Twitter. “With great thanks and sadness, I wish him a safe journey on the other side.”

Alan Merrill wrote the hit “I Love Rock 'n' Roll”. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press

American country singer Joe Diffie (61). He had a series of hits in the 1990s, including “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green” . His first album “A Thousand Winding Roads” from the year 1990 was very successful, it contained the hit “Home. Diffie had only announced two days before his death that he had tested positive for the corona virus.

Architect and designer Vittorio Gregotti (92). The