Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Review of Major Decisions Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2025

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter's Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market is expected to reach 8711.54 tonnes by 2026 from 5676.43 tonnes in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.50% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the thermoplastic elastomers market are BASF SE, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Arkema Sa, Evonik Industries AG, Covestro AG, China Petrochemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Tosoh Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, TSRC, Polyone, LCY Group, Celanese Corporation, LG Chem, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Teknor Apex, The Lubrizol Corporation, Apar Industries Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Zeon Corporation among others.

This report studies Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market By Product Type (Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPE-S), Thermoplastic Polyolefins, Thermoplastic Olefins (TPE-O), Elastomeric Alloys (TPE-V or TPV), Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU), Thermoplastic Copolyester, Thermoplastic Polyamides); Application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Household Appliances, Medical, Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings, Footwear, HVAC and Others) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market

A thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) have the properties and performance of a rubber, it is actually processed like Plastic and it is recyclable. The presence of the elastomeric component makes it soft and flexible such that it can be stretched repeatedly to at the least twice their original length at room temperature and can return to their approx. length of the original shape upon stress release. The soft touch of TPEs makes them appealing and beneficial for many markets and consumer goods. The TPEs that are soft can be easily be molded into hard thermoplastic materials, which would then be great for soft touch grips on products. TPEs can be perfectly used for sealing rings and on bottle cap liners. TPEs of other type can be used in automotive parts, home appliances, wire and cable insulation, HVACs.

A thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) is like a rubber, possessing its features and performance, processed like Plastic, and is however recyclable, unlike plastic. They are a combination of polymers (rubber and plastic) which consists of both the thermoplastic and elastometer component. The eslatomeric component which is contained in it makes it soft and flexible, making them attractive and useful for several markets and consumer products. The advantage of using TPEs is that they can stretch to elongations and reform to its prior form thereby being durable having a better physical form than the alternative materials. They are extensively used in automotive parts, building and construction, adhesives, HVACs, Medical materials, cables and wires.

Market Drivers:

The thermoplastic elastomers substitute’s thermosets. Governments across the globe are increasingly investing in material research and development activities. Innovation in plastics in the automotive industry is a major factor driving the global thermoplastic elastomers market. Thermoplastic elastomers are extensively being demanded from the automotive industry and growing application in the HVAC Industry

Growth in end-use industries is furthermore boosting the growth of the global thermoplastic elastomers market. Demand for thermoplastic elastomers is also increasing in the building & construction sector.

Increasing applications in the medical industry and growing demand for bio-based thermoplastic elastomers will drive the market in future.

Market Restraints:

Unstable and volatility in raw material prices are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

