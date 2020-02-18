Thermal System market Expected to Grow at 64.6 Billion In Revenue by 2027

According to Market Study Report, Thermal System market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Thermal System market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Thermal System market.

The Thermal System Market for automotive is projected to reach US$ 64.6 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 49.3 Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Top key players profiled in the Thermal System market include are Denso Corporation (Japan), Hanon Systems (South Korea), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France) and BorgWarner (USA).

The high production of passenger cars globally is making the segment largest market for thermal system. Factors such as increased population and rising purchasing power have increased the demand for passenger cars globally. Additionally, increase in penetration of advanced comfort features, stringent government regulations for vehicle emission and advancement in thermal system solutions is expected propel the market of passenger cars in future.

Mild Hybrid vehicle is estimated to be the fastest growing market for the period 2019-2027. The slowdown of diesel-powered vehicles and restrictions on CO2 targets has driven the mild hybrid market. According to Emission Analytics, the mass adoption of mild hybrids over low-take up-volumes of BEVs is an effective solution to cut down on emissions. Also, developments and drop in Lithium-ion battery prices boosting the demand for battery and motor thermal system which has ultimately increased the mild hybrid vehicle market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 40%, Tier II – 10%, and Tier OEM – 50%

By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, and Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Thermal System market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Terminology

3.2 Visionary Leaders

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3.5 Emerging Companies

3.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.7 Business Strategy Excellence

3.8 Right to Win

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Developments/Launches

4.2 Expansion, 2017–2019

4.3 Partnerships/Contracts, 2017–2019