Thermal Management Market 2019 Booming With Top Companies likes LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG,

Global Thermal Management Market By Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non- Adhesive Materials), Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active), Advanced Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices), Service (Installation and Calibration, Optimization and Post-Sales Support), End-Use Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Servers and Data Centers Consumer, Electronics, Healthcare), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Delta Electronics, Inc.,

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP,

Master Bond Inc.,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

LORD Corporation., Laird, HEATEX AB, Honeywell International Inc., AI Technology, Inc., Miba AG, European Thermodynamics Ltd., Boyd Corporation, ThermoTek, API Heat Transfer, Kelvion Holding GmbH, GENTHERM., Vertiv Group Corp., Aismalibar, INHECO Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH, Cool Innovations, amongst others.

Global thermal management market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.28 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising requirement for efficient thermal management solution. Electronic devices and circuits often produce excess heat. This excess heat, therefore, needs thermal management in an attempt to avoid errors and hence enhance efficiency. Several methods are available to allow thermal management to be carried out, including multiple systems such as conduction cooling equipment, convection cooling machines, sophisticated modeling machines and hybrid cooling systems. Thermal management can be performed for apps such as consumer electronics, computers and data centers, manufacturing, aviation and defense and much more.

By Materials

Adhesive Materials Tapes Films Thermally Conductive Electronically Conductive Adhesive Liquids Heat Cure Room Temperature Cure

Non- Adhesive Materials Pads Electrically Insulating (if data available) Non Electrically insulating (if data available) Gap Fillers Phase Change Materials Greases



Conduction Cooling Devices Wedge locks Potting

Convection Cooling Devices (passive and active) Heat Sink Heat Spreaders Forced Air and Natural Cooling Devices Heat Pumps

Advanced Cooling Devices Direct Immersion Cooling Microchannel Cooling Cold Plates Other (Cryogenic Cooling, Refrigerant Cooling, and Spray Cooling)

Hybrid Cooling Devices Electrowetting Spot Coolers Vapour Chambers Compact Heat Exchangers Thermoelectric Cooling Other (Jet impingement cooling, Heat super conductors)



Installation and Calibration

Optimization and Post-Sales Support

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Battery Thermal Management Hybrid Vehicle Plug-In Electric Vehicle Engine Control Thermal Management Waste Heat Recovery and Emissions Reduction Brake and Suspension Cooling Systems Seat Heating and Cooling Automotive LED Lighting System

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics Laptop and Computer Audio amplifier components Home Appliances (TV, Fridge, Washing Machine, Blender, Oven, etc) Power supplies Gaming Devices Mobile phones

Healthcare Large Infrastructure Equipment Portable Equipment



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Rising requirement for efficient thermal management solutions and systems from electronics

Increasing advances in the electronics industry are boosting the growth of the market

Enhanced use of electronic equipment in distinct end-use sectors

Increased progressive miniaturisation of electronic instruments

The complexity of parts used for thermal management hinders the growth of the market.

In March 2019, Master Bond introduced the new adhesive. The Supreme 3HTS-80 is a one-part, silver-filled epoxy adhesive which is not pre-mixed and froze and has a limitless work-life at ambient temperature. It has a hardness of 50-60 Shore D and an elevated thermal conductivity. Supreme 3HTS-80 can resist thermal cycling and surprise at ambient temperatures varying from -100°F to 350°F. This product launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company as well as increased its market share.

In February 2019, Laird Thermal Systems has built up a huge power of direct-to-air thermoelectric assembly (TEA). This provides a higher cooling system than conventional thermoelectric oriented devices. The portable DA280 provides secure service at low maintenance costs and is eco-sensitive. Additional layout considerations include temperature flexibility and increased strength to humidity interference, which may be problematic for devices that work below the dew point. This expands the consumer range of the PowerCool Series with a much greater cooling capacity system

Global thermal management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermal management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

