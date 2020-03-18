there-should-now-be-a-common-em-for-women-and-men

A virus is spreading in Europe. It also challenges the football associations that have to improvise, postpone or cancel competitions altogether. On Tuesday, the European Football Association Uefa announced that the European Championship 2020 would be moved into the year 2021.

It is about the EM of men, mind you, but it now also affects EM of women. This should have taken place from July 7th to August 1st 2021 as scheduled – and must now take place on another date that is not yet certain.

Only that Men’s game, then women’s game

It’s an unfortunate decision anyway, because Uefa is sending a devastating signal: Of course, male football is more important to us than female football. Admittedly, most fans had known that for a long time. However, the corona virus pandemic would have given the chance to put footballers on a par with footballers (for once) – for example, by combining both tournaments Can generate attention. The models for it? Simple! One day of male football, one day of female football. Or – why not? – common TV game days: 15 watch men, 18 watch women, 21 Watch men. And the next day the other way round

Sure, some weird comparison would not have failed, but discussions and debates would have been initiated. And because the quality of European women's football is now broad, nobody would have to complain about ridiculous results like at the last World Cup in France (the USA had a preliminary round game 13: 0 won against Thailand).

The sporting competition in Europe has long been right to make it even more popular, to open it to other fans – that must be the job of Uefa and its member associations. At the last European Championship in the Netherlands, 2.4 million viewers watched the opening game between Dutch and Norwegian on ZDF (1: 0).

That was considered a decent value, can with the numbers of a man -Opening game (15, 47 million at the EM 2016) but do not keep up . 2021 football could have shown the much-demanded solidarity: 18 o'clock kick-off of the men's European Championship, 21 Start of the European Women's Championship. It's a shame that it won't happen. Maybe after the next pandemic.