There is “only one 'Rudi Völler”

Rudi Völler has always felt gray hair. “Aunt Kathe” once baptized his teammate Thomas Berthold, “gray wolf” was the name of some medium. “Better gray hair than none at all,” Völler replied calmly when someone wanted to tease him with it. That the soccer world champion of 1990, later DFB team boss and today's sports boss of Bayer Leverkusen on Easter Monday already 60 years old still surprises many.

Because Völler, who didn't have one for his birthday before the Corona crisis Having planned a big party is as wiry as ever. He is as emotional as ever. And doesn't feel old itself. “Nowadays the 60 years feel ten years younger,” he said to the “kicker”: “My father held me with 60 for a really old man. Today, I think we are all younger. ”Although he can no longer play football because of cartilage damage in his knee, he now goes jogging.

For many fans, “Ruuudi” is part of their entire football life. Because he is a character head with many sides. He was just “the killer and crowd favorite, the greetings uncle and tough official, the Hanau boy and global football star”, wrote the magazine “11 Friends “. An exciting mix. There is “just a 'Rudi Völler”.

The song that was created during the World Cup 2002 as Völler a moderately talented national team led to the World Cup final, the sung man himself could not stand at some point. For a while he only accepted invitations on condition that the song wasn't played. Today, he recently said to the “Hanauer Anzeiger”, “It will even work again.”

But there are two main things that “Rudi Nazionale” pursue and follow the whole of his public life is asked again and again: all over the world to the World Cup round of 16 1990 against the Netherlands when Frank Rijkaard spat twice in his curls and the amazingly calm people also saw red. The World Cup title in his Roman hometown was a worthy consolation.

In Germany, Völler is following the legendary interview with Waldemar Hartmann 2003. When talking to the ARD reporter, he scolded “cheese”, “bullshit” and “shit” that he had to listen to. And not only left Gerhard Delling and Günter Netzer sitting in the studio, perplexed. Hartmann received a ten-year advertising contract with a brewery, Völler said the story was “heavily burdened.”

“Rudi Wüterich” often called him afterwards. Also because Völler's legendary outbursts of rage occurred again and again. After criticizing Philipp Lahm's behavior in his book, he described it as “pathetic and shabby”, he called a panel of experts on TV “Muppet Show”, when Sky reporter Ecki Heuser thanked him after an interview, he replied: “I don't tell them . ”

His former coach Otto Rehhagel knew this side of Völler. “I still have a feeling today when it simmers inside of you,” wrote the 81 year old in a birthday assessment in the “Picture on Sunday”. “Nevertheless, you have always remained human. Honest and straightforward, ”said Rehhagel. In addition, Völler was a “thoroughbred striker.”

If he feels he has been treated unfairly, he is “difficult to catch,” said Völler. But he was never too nice to apologize either. It was from his father that he “overdraws a little if you don't like something”. He didn't inherit this from his three boys, one of them Bundesliga basketball players. The other side of Völlers is a very dedicated one. He greets almost everyone with winking eyes. He fulfills requests for selfies or autographs patiently in almost every situation.

This is another reason why the trained office clerk achieves the highest popularity ratings nationwide. As a professional, his combative style of play gave him the Champions League victory 1993 with Olympique Marseille and a successful time at AS Roma in addition to the World Cup title. Since then, Völler, who also got to know his wife Sabrina in the “Eternal City”, has been a big fan of Italy and felt half Roman.

In Leverkusen he has already 1994 become at home. He ended his career as a player at Bayer and then became a trainee for manager Reiner Calmund. Now he is 19 years of functionary and stepped in twice as an interim coach. His current contract runs until the end of June 2022. Until when he wants to work is still open, he says.

bis 70 certainly not, but “a few years” would probably still be. With the one sporty wish to still win a title with Bayer. This year it is “definitely possible” as a Europa League round of 16 and cup semi-finalist, says Völler. And that's not just why I'm hoping for the season to continue. (dpa)