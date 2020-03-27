there-is-no-evidence-of-an-impending-“hantavirus”-epidemic

Not only is the corona virus spreading rapidly, but also false and misleading reports about the disease and how the government is dealing with the pandemic. They are spread on social networks, messengers like Whatsapp and on YouTube. The Federal Ministry of Health warns of false reports in the corona crisis.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) estimates that around seven percent of communication on the social media about the corona virus is currently peppered with disinformation. “We are fighting not only a pandemic, but also an infodemic,” said the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the Munich Security Conference in February. “Fake news spread much faster than the virus.”

Against disinformation helps: information. To help ensure that reliable information is available to the public, we report here false or misleading messages that are circulating about the corona virus. Below you will also find tips on how to identify incorrect information yourself.

Have you received any information about the corona virus that seems strange to you? You can get texts and messages via Whatsapp, Facebook or other websites that you cannot assess whether you are right? Write to us – just comment below this article. Incidentally, it is often easier to say something that is wrong than to prove why something is wrong. This is why it takes time to research such reports.

There is no evidence that the next pandemic could result from the Hanta virus

There are reports of “dangerous Hantavirus” on social networks. Users imply that, like SARS-CoV-2, it could trigger a pandemic. This is extremely unlikely because there is no evidence to support it. Hantaviruses are not new, they have been around for decades, including in Germany.

In addition – in contrast to the now pandemic corona virus – it is transmitted from animals to humans. People do not infect each other: “The types of pathogens that we have are not transmitted from person to person,” writes the Federal Center for Health Education. Only in individual cases in South America have there been indications of “rare cases of person-to-person transmission”, as the US authority Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. The Andes virus is the only known hantavirus that can be transmitted from person to person, writes the CDC. This only occurs in South America, the few cases have been known for years.

The fear that the Hanta virus could lead to a new pandemic is triggered by a man who died of the Hanta virus in China, according to a report by the Chinese party newspaper “Global Times”. There was occasional uncertainty on social media as to whether the virus could trigger another pandemic. However, there are no signs of this: infections are rare, the virus is already widespread worldwide.

The number of infections in Germany fluctuates from year to year, but is not high. On the Robert Koch Institute side it says “In Germany there were 2012 with 2. 825 reported symptomatic diseases so far the highest number of cases since the introduction of the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) in the year 2001. “The most current figures are from the year 2018. There were 235 diseases in Germany. This corresponds to the third lowest value in the last ten years.

The viruses are named after the Hantan, a river in Korea. On its banks, UN soldiers became infected with the virus during the Korean War. The pathogens are transmitted by rodents – in Germany, above all, red-crested, fire and yellow-necked mice. The viruses are harmless to the animals themselves. The transmission to humans usually takes place by swirling excretions of the mice together with dust particles and then breathing them in. The first symptoms appear after an incubation period of up to two weeks.

The virus variants that occur in Central Europe (especially the Puumala virus) are comparatively harmless. The infection is often not recognized as such. Because the symptoms are comparable to those of a flu: fever, headache and body aches, nausea, difficulty urinating. In the worst case, there can be sudden kidney failure – without artificial blood washing, the disease can even lead to death. Anyone who has survived the disease once can not be infected a second time – at least not with the same virus type.

Wolfgang Wodarg's statements that the corona measures had nothing to do with an epidemic , are wrong. He ignores facts.

A pulmonologist named Wolfgang Wodarg draws attention to himself on social media with his opinion and unproven theses about the corona virus. He argues that the virus is being scared. But he relativizes scientific knowledge and mixes facts with wrong information and guesswork. A YouTube video with him alone has been clicked 1.2 million times (status 19. March). Tagesspiegel readers also submitted the video to us with a request to review it.

Wolfgang Wodarg was until 2009 member of the SPD Bundestag and is also on the board of Transparency International. Both the non-governmental organization and the SPD parliamentary group distanced themselves from his statements. We checked four of his theses. You can read the whole Fakencheck here.

No, this Aldi branch is not stormed because of the corona virus – the video is from 2011

A video recording , which shows a crowd of people in front of an Aldi store, has been repeatedly linked to hamster purchases. It has been viewed 4.3 million times on TikTok alone. “It's Corona time,” says the voice from off. Supposedly the picture comes from Herten, North Rhine-Westphalia, and was on 28. February 2020 recorded.

The video is neither from Herten, nor is the crowd of people buying corona hamsters emerged. It comes from 2011 and has been on Youtube since then. The video was filmed during a special computer sale by Aldi in Kiel. Fact checkers from Correctiv and Bellingcat were able to prove this. To do this, they used the reverse image search, compared company logos seen on the video with “Google Street View” images and spoke to Aldi. The thoughtless distribution of such videos can lead people to actually make hamster purchases because they fear a shortage that does not exist.

Germany has not planned to close all supermarkets on Monday

On the weekend, false reports were shared on Facebook, Whatsapp and Telegram, according to which supermarkets are starting Monday would severely restrict their opening hours. They were wrong. The ARD fact finder spoke of “mass rumors and targeted false reports” that would lead to panic.

One of the reports circulating on the subject allegedly came from the “Focus” website. But she was not to be found there. The fact-checking portal “Mimikama” collected indications that it was not a “focus” content, but that the page was subsequently changed in the browser and then photographed. The screenshot was a fake. This is very easy with HTML codes: screenshots do not guarantee authenticity.

Rewe boss Lionel Souque described false reports about market closings as “cynical and obnoxious”. Aldi also made it clear that the markets would remain open. Buying hamsters is explicitly discouraged. Federal Food Minister Julia Klöckner called on Saturday to avoid hamster purchases in the coronavirus crisis. The Federal Ministry of Health describes reports that there will soon be massive further restrictions on public life as false. That is NOT true! ”Said a Twitter message from the government department headed by Jens Spahn (CDU).

According to the trade association (HDE), the basic supply of food in supermarkets in Berlin and Brandenburg secured. The camps are now well stocked before Easter, said Nils Busch-Petersen, general manager of HDE Berlin-Brandenburg. There are no bottlenecks.

No, drinking plenty of water does not help against the coronavirus

A source of disinformation are chain letters that circulate via Whatsapp and social media. Wrong information is often disseminated in it – currently, for example, about possible countermeasures and preventive measures against Corona. Chain letters often refer to supposedly “reliable sources” or to research institutes that are not related to the statements.

For example, it is not true that drinking lots of water prevents infection. The WHO says: “Drinking water is important for health, but it does not prevent coronavirus infection”. On the other hand, social distance is effective to prevent droplet infections and regular hand washing. (WHO video on effective measures).

Nor is it true that the virus “at a temperature of 26 to 27 degrees killed ”. From this false claim, a chain letter derives the recommendation to drink warm water to get rid of the virus. That cannot work: The human body has a normal temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The facts check portal “Mimikama” has dealt with many of these claims.

You can find reliable information about the virus on the website of the Robert Koch Institute. If you are concerned that you have become infected, the Corona hotline set up at your place of residence is a good place to go. If you have mild cold symptoms, it is best to call your family doctor by phone.

The health insurance companies have also set up telephone hotlines for inquiries. The Barmer is under 0800 / 8484111 reachable. The DAK also has the number around the clock 040 / 325325800 (call at local tariff) switched. There, doctors and hygiene experts answer questions from unsettled callers. Insured persons from other health insurance companies may also contact the two health insurers.

Background on the coronavirus:

Follow the events of the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2

Government Coronavirus Measures: “It's about life and death for all of us”

With face masks against the corona virus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Events are canceled, trips are canceled. What you need to know about refunds.

Cashier about the corona lockdown: “Today it was worse than ever!”

You cannot test yourself for corona by holding your breath

A chain letter incorrectly claims that you can test yourself for the virus by holding your breath for ten seconds. You can do it without complaints if you don't have the virus. AFP interviewed virologist Karla Ronchini from Brazil. She said holding your breath was simply “no method” to rely on COVID – 19 to test. The laboratory test is the only way to find out whether you have the virus. The chain letter has already been used in other countries – for example the USA, India, Cambodia or Nigeria.

How do I recognize possible false reports?

First ask yourself where the message comes from. Is the source trustworthy? Are there other sources that confirm the statement? A simple Google search often helps. You can also find the origin of images using Google Image Search. If in doubt, ask proven experts in the field or read quality media that critically review news before spreading it further.

False report authors want to attract attention. Be critical. For example, you might be taken aback if you think: “Unbelievable!” While reading a message. Check the statement, for example by googling the message. You can often find the source in this way – or come across warnings and fact checks on the subject.

And even if you find a source: read the entire text. Sometimes headings are misleading or even exaggerated so that more people click on the text. Reading it can show that what is in the headline is not said in the text at all.

Tips on how to identify false reports can be found in fact check projects such as “Correctiv Facts Check ”or the“ ARD Facts Finder ”. You can also look on this website if you have a possible false report: The colleagues continuously check possible false reports – and also publish a “fact check” if it turns out that the report is correct. You can also find reliable information on health issues at the WHO.

Why are false reports and unsubstantiated rumors so popular in times of crisis?

Times of crisis are times of fear and uncertainty. The situation at the moment is full of uncertainty in several respects: On the one hand, the virus is new, which means that despite all scientific efforts, a lot is still unclear – not just how high the percentage of infections that will ultimately die will be, but also how contagious the virus is, whether some people are particularly contagious, when a vaccine will be available and much more.

Because there has never been a comparable situation, administration, politics and healthcare – and serious media as well – face uncertainties every day. This also means that decisions may have to be made today that, just a week ago, excluded the people who were responsible for this decision.

It is understandable that all of this is part of the Population unsettled. This is probably particularly the case when there is uncertainty in them (for example, when an expert says: “We do not know what the situation will be like in ten days and whether the measures that have now been decided are sufficient.”). According to communication experts, this makes many people more susceptible to supposedly clear “information” that contradicts the official line.

“When people are scared, they look for information to reduce their insecurity,” says sociologist and communication scientist Jeff Hancock of the Stanford University in an interview now published on its college website. According to Hancock, this could “lead to people being more likely to believe things that are wrong or misleading because they make them feel better or can blame someone for what is happening.” This is “often the reason why conspiracy theories spread like this. “

Who is usually behind false reports, who is interested in spreading them?

“Information” that is sensational and difficult to believe, but which is perhaps somehow plausible, serves the mechanisms of the “attention economy”, especially in social ones Media. People then consume this news – which brings money to those who spread it, especially through advertising revenue. “Money is the main motivation,” says Stanford researcher Hancock.

The defrauded users of the social media then take care of the retransmission themselves. In addition, a wrong or unfair message can also be linked to a product. So sent a really reputable advertising agency on 17. March a press release in which she advertises small design copper vessels – with the note that Sars-CoV-2 survive only briefly on copper.

There are also other reasons behind the creation of such content, for example ideological or personal. It can be an attempt to blame the political opponent for the crisis. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman on Thursday spread the thesis that US military personnel could have brought the virus to Wuhan. In addition, some creators of such content simply enjoy being duped and triggering visible reactions on the net.

We would like to continue to provide information at the Tagesspiegel about false statements . Please comment below this article or write to us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter if you come across any false news about the Corona pandemic.