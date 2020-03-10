there-is-a-market-that-benefits-massively-from-the-corona-virus

The general meetings of the major German stock corporations are just around the corner. But given the spread of the corona virus, there is uncertainty as to whether it can take place as previously planned. “Telekom and Daimler will set the tone with their general meetings at the end of March and beginning of April,” says Jürgen Kurz of the German Association for the Protection of Securities (DSW). “If they are canceled, the little ones will also be guided.” From the DSW's point of view, a digital general meeting cannot replace a face-to-face event.

But is this legally possible at all? Sebastian Beyer, specialist lawyer for stock and capital market law, says: “Every board should make the consideration to additionally offer a digital general meeting. It is not enough that disinfectant dispensers are set up for the shareholders. ”

According to paragraph 118 of the German Stock Corporation Act, the company's articles of association can stipulate that“ shareholders can also attend the Annual General Meeting without Attendance at their place and without an authorized representative and can exercise all or some of their rights in whole or in part by electronic communication ”. The German legislature does not yet provide for a purely digital Annual General Meeting, so even in the wake of the Corona epidemic, companies can only offer this additionally.

The companies concerned are under pressure

Since the general meeting must be held in the first eight months of the financial year, the framework for postponing is narrow. Kurz also sees this from DSW: “As long as the general meeting has not voted on the dividend, there is pressure to hold it. At Corona there is currently no end in sight. ”

But company general meetings are just one example of the fact that many events currently need to be moved to the digital space. The presentations of many car manufacturers who actually wanted to exhibit in the Geneva Motor Show are one of them. Everyday meetings and conferences, which can no longer take place due to the travel warnings, also.

Teamviewers share rises

A company that senses this trend is Team viewer. The M-Dax group from Göppingen offers software for remote maintenance, file transfer and video conferencing free of charge, with commercial use there are fees. “Home office, ie access to the computer in the office from home, is the most relevant topic at the moment,” Teamviewer said on request. “If we determine a commercial use based on the usage data, the respective customer receives a corresponding message. In all of China, this is currently exposed.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, daily access during working hours has tripled in Wuhan and doubled in the rest of China. One could almost think that things could hardly go better. But it's not that easy. Normal sales are currently out of the question.

Teamviewer's competitors are no different. In addition to the US company Zoom, the IT group Cisco and its subsidiary Webex are also active in the video conferencing market. Since the outbreak of the Corona outbreak in China, webex access has increased by a factor 22. The group registered four to five times as many users in Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Webex enables workers to connect from video conferencing to screen sharing.

In the risk areas in particular, the number of users is increasing rapidly

In response to the corona virus, the company has expanded the free functions of Webex and is providing companies that still Free Webex customers are available for 90 days for free. “We are actively working to support the needs of remote workers in this unprecedented time,” the company said. The number of free registrations in the affected countries is seven times higher than before the Corona outbreak.

The ITB knew how to help in an emergency: After the travel fair was canceled, Messe Berlin rethought the launch of itb.com within a few days. Originally intended as an accompanying program, the portal now enables from 5th to 11. March virtual conferences and has an option for virtual meeting rooms. All registered participants of ITB Berlin 2020 have access to the Travel Network – what's new is that anyone interested can now register. During this period there are more than 20 live streams in which ITB speakers discuss the topics of the industry. Corona included.