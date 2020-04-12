there-are-already-three-times-as-many-deaths-in-new-york-as-in-all-of-germany

Gates calls G 20 to more donations for vaccine on

Bill Gates has the G 20 – States called for more money for the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus bere it. The G 20 should no longer hesitate with an “effective financial commitment”, wrote the Microsoft founder and co-chair of Bill-and-Melinda – Gates – Foundation in a guest contribution for the “Welt am Sonntag”.

The international vaccine alliance CEPI (“Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations”) is already in the process of developing at least eight possible vaccines. Scientists assumed that in 18 months at least one of them will be ready to use. “Only with appropriate financial support can this tight schedule be kept.”

Many countries have given CEPI support in the past two weeks, “but the coalition needs at least $ 2 billion to do its work,” said Gates. The Gates Foundation had founded CEPI together with the Wellcome Foundation and several governments, Germany also supports the alliance.

Gates made it clear The development of a vaccine is only the first step – further resources and additional planning are necessary for its production and distribution. A Covid – 19 – Vaccination must be classified as a “global public good” and therefore affordable and accessible to everyone. “To achieve these goals, the G 20 already deal with the logistics of a global immunization project ”. The G20 belong to the European Union and 19 leading industrialized and emerging countries .

Gates also warned of a “bidding competition” between states for protective masks, for example – then many more people would become victims of this disease fall as necessary “. “How we allocate resources must be based on the needs of the public health system and medical urgency.” He suggested that developing and industrialized countries develop guidelines together with the World Health Organization (WHO).