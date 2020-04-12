Science
There are already three times as many deaths in New York as in all of Germany
Nearly 10. 000 Dead in New York – Infection rate stabilizes
The particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic in the US state of New York approaches still high death rate aten the limit of 10. 000 To sacrifice. “758 People have in the last 24 hours lost their lives, ”said Governor Andrew Cuomo at his daily press conference on Sunday. Thus the number of fatalities in the state is just under 20 million inhabitants with 9385. That is about half of the dead in all of Italy and just under 50 Percentage of Victims Across the United States.
Meanwhile, hope continues the stabilizing patient numbers in hospitals: The number of patients due to Covid – 19 Patients accommodated in New York clinics has been with more than for days with only slight increases . 000. In view of calls for a quick reopening of the economy and society, Cuomo braked again. This would happen as soon as possible, but should not generate a new wave of infections. The governor stressed that no decision had yet been made as to whether the schools would remain closed until the summer vacation in late June. (dpa)
Weakest increase in deaths in Italy since 19. March
In Italy as few people have died from the coronavirus as since 19. March no more. The number of dead increased on Sunday 431 in total 19. 899, how the civil protection authority announces. (Reuters)
One day earlier it was 619. Are infected with the virus 156. 363 people, a increase from 4092 . The day before, he still had 4694 amount. When recovered 34. 211 reported after before 32. 424.
Boris Johnson is back home
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has the hospital after one Week again. The one to Covid – 19 sick Johnson thanked the National Health Service for saving his life too to have. There is no doubt about that, said the 55 – year-olds in a video message on Sunday. Johnson will recover in Checkers, the UK government's country home, his office said.
Johnson was brought to a London clinic last Sunday because of persistent symptoms and one Day later transferred to the intensive care unit. He spent three nights there. His life was on a knife edge , said Johnson.
During Johnson's hospital stay, Secretary of State Dominic Raab led the government. Because of the rapidly increasing number of deaths, she came under increasing pressure. as of Sunday are in the UK about 10. 000 people succumbed to the infection. In the last two days there were more than 900 people died from the coronavirus. (Reuters)
According to the RKI, more recovered people than infections – possible turning point?
According to information of the Robert Koch Institute, the number of people recovering from a corona infection is said to be higher than the number of active infections for the first time. This emerges from a report by “ntv”. According to their count, the number of recovered is currently 60. 200, however, the active infections in 59. 211.
This could have been an important step in containing the pandemic, the report said. How long the exit restrictions will go on is not yet foreseeable. (Tsp)
About 10. 000 Dead in Great Britain by Covid – 19
In Great Britain for the first time the number of people who died of infection in hospitals is greater than 10. 000. Let it be on Saturday 737 Kill people of the infection, reports the Ministry of Health. So that would have 10. 612 People Covid – 19 did not survive despite treatment in a clinic.
Ultra-orthodox residential areas in Jerusalem sealed off
In Jerusalem, Israeli authorities cordon off the residential areas of ultra-orthodox Jews. This is to prevent the corona virus from jumping out of the densely populated quarters. The infection rate among believers living in large family groups is high. (Reuters)
Germany wants to make EU Presidency “Corona Presidency”
In the second half of the year, Germany takes over the presidency of the European Union (EU) – and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) now outlines the plans of the federal government. “We will make it a 'Corona Presidency' to overcome Corona and its aftermath,” Maas wrote in a guest post for the newspaper “Welt am Sonntag”.
USA plan to relax restrictions from May 1st
Chief of the FDA, Stephen Hahn, said the U.S. government is targeting May 1 as a date to ease the restrictions on going out. He says it is too early to commit to this date. “We see light at the end of the tunnel,” says he the broadcaster ABC. (Reuters)
majority of Germans for mask duty
The effect is controversial, but a majority of Germans are in favor of wearing protective masks at least in certain places to make it compulsory. According to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency 33 percent restrict such a duty as in Austria to supermarkets . Further 21 percent think that in general, protective masks should be worn in public to counter the spread of the coronavirus. 37 Percent are against a protective mask, nine percent did not provide any information.
In Austria had ordered the government to wear protective masks in supermarkets at the end of March. In Germany there is currently only such a duty in the Thuringian city of Jena. It applies to shops, buses, trains and other closed rooms including workplaces initially until 19. April. The Thuringian district of Nordhausen wants to move in after Easter.
There are no plans to do so nationwide . It is controversial among experts to what extent you can protect yourself and others from the transmission of the virus with a mouth and nose mask. (dpa)
Now more than 25. 000 Infections in the Netherlands
In the Netherlands the number of infections in the past 24 hours at 1. 118 has risen and has thus reached the threshold of 25. 000 on 25. 587 exceeded. The number of dead grew by 94 on 2737 at. (Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves clinic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday. A government spokesman in London said that he would not start work again immediately. Johnson was infected with the corona virus and was due to persistent Covod – 19 – Symptoms came to St. Thomas' Hospital in London.
Again mask requirement in Bulgaria
In Bulgaria, the fight against the spread of the coronavirus again requires a protective mask in public. The measure was because of a dispute over its effectiveness as well as bottlenecks in mouth-nose masks in pharmacies at the end of March shortly after the introduction. Now the pharmacies in the poorest EU country are provided with protective masks, also from China. The face mask must be worn from Sunday to 26. April in transport, shops, parks, churches as well as on the street and at bus stops. If necessary, a cloth or scarf is also allowed to cover the mouth and nose.
In Orthodox Bulgaria, Palm Sunday was a week after the western churches celebrated under strict protective measures. The churches remained open to believers, but only a few people went to worship. There was a live broadcast on state television from Aleksander Nevsky Cathedral in central Sofia. Chefs from hospitals where Covid – 19 – Patients being treated warned of a risk of infection at the gathering of many people in the churches.
According to official information, until Sunday morning 669 Coronavirus infections detected, 28 Dead people included. The number of unreported cases is estimated to be much higher. 68 Covid – 19 – Sick people are considered recovered. The climax of the illnesses will shortly after the Orthodox Easter on 19. Expected April. In the internationally known ski resort Bansko, which for 14 days had been quarantined, the first mass tests among doctors and police officers began.
How the virologist Streeck defends the criticized Heinsberg study
Hendrik Streeck is director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital Bonn. He and a team of researchers are currently investigating the spread of the corona virus in the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was the most severely affected by the virus in Germany.
Many students have lost their part-time job because of the coronavirus crisis. The Federal Minister of Education wants to help unbureaucratically, but faces problems.
Spahn: “Got through this far”
Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has shown optimism that Germany will weather the first dynamic of the corona crisis well. “We got along well so far,” he told Bild TV. “If we carry this through Easter now, then we will have created this first dynamic together, and then it will be about how we come back step by step.”
He specified specific conditions for the economy: “If certain industries show us that they can enforce hygiene and distance rules, then the areas where this can also start can return to everyday life.” For schools and Kindergartens, on the other hand, are getting tricky.
Spahn has in the Corona crisis a special kind of relaxation . “Sometimes I like to lie down on the floor and have peace around me. I don't know why, lying on the floor calms me down, ”said the CDU politician Bild TV.
When asked what he was doing First of all, when the Corona crisis was over, he replied: “I will think 40. Celebrate birthday. That would be in mid-May, but I don't see that from today's perspective, big parties are possible again in mid-May. ”(Dpa)
Turks largely adhere to the ban on going out
In Turkey, the population largely adheres to what has been imposed over the weekend due to the Corona crisis exit ban in 31 cities . Few citizens had violated the measure, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. Thank you to the population, it was said.
In the metropolis of Istanbul on Saturday and Sunday with spring-like weather the squares were deserted, streets almost car-free and residential area unusually quiet . Images from other affected cities showed similar scenes.
The Interior Ministry had a curfew for a short time late on Friday evening for 48 hours in 31 cities, including in the metropolitan areas of Istanbul , Ankara and Izmir. Communication between the authorities had been sharply criticized because the measure only became known two hours before the deadline and details of the regulation were initially unclear. On Friday evening there was therefore panic buying in the affected cities.
Bread and water were also allowed to be delivered on weekends, important facilities such as Clinics and pharmacies remained open. The extensive ban on going out was to end at midnight on Sunday.
Turkey had reported its first coronavirus case about a month ago. In the meantime, according to official information in the country, around 52 000 people tested positive, round 1000 People died of Covid lung disease – 19. Istanbul is hardest hit. (dpa)
“It came so suddenly”: Turkey imposed a two-day curfew with two hours' notice. People then jostle in front of grocery stores.
Israel imposes mask requirement
In view of the spread of the corona virus, a mask requirement is mandatory in Israel on Sunday been imposed . According to the regulation of the Ministry of Health, a face mask must now be worn in public. There are a few exceptions, including children under the age of six and people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask.
People in Israel are instructed to no more than 100 Remove meters from your home . This does not apply to people with jobs that are considered essential. Purchases of food and medication are also allowed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a provisional stop of all flights to Israel on Saturday. This should apply until it can be guaranteed that travelers can be brought to special hotels for a two-week quarantine. It had previously become known that people from New York, for example, could leave the airport unchecked.
In several strictly religious districts in Jerusalem, more were released on Sunday Restrictions imposed. They were cordoned off at noon, and entry and exit should only be permitted in exceptional cases. The background to the government's decision is the fact that the number of coronavirus infections is particularly high in these areas. Many large families live in the densely populated neighborhoods. According to the Israeli Democratic Institute, about twelve percent of Israel's approximately nine million citizens are strictly religious Jews. Nationwide, Jerusalem is the city with the most infected.
According to the Ministry of Health, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is now at 10. 878 People have been proven in Israel, 1388 have recovered. 103 People are the information died after a coronavirus infection. (dpa)
Francis reminds us of the fears of the corona pandemic at Easter night. The Pope preaches in the almost empty St. Peter's Basilica.
Number of new infections in Russia increases sharply
In Russia are 2186 New infections have been confirmed – more than ever before 24 hours. The total number of known cases of infection is therefore 15. 770 , reports the Coronavirus Crisis Center. The number of patients who died in connection with the virus was around 24 on 130 gone up.
Chinese border town intensifies controls
The city Suifenhe in northeast China intensifies the controls at the border with Russia to prevent the introduction of the corona virus from the neighboring country. In addition, traffic is being controlled more and quarantine measures are being imposed, the city council said. It prohibits all types of gatherings and prohibits a number of companies from operating. (dpa)
Bätzing: Corona crisis can be a “stroke of luck in history”
The corona crisis In the opinion of the chairman of the German Bishops' Conference (DBK), Georg Bätzing , can become a “stroke of luck in history”. “Hopefully this crisis will teach us how much we depend on each other,” said the bishop on Sunday at a Easter fair in Limburg Cathedral a sermon text previously distributed by the DBK. “Nobody, no people, no country, no economy is an island. Everything is related to everything. “
The crisis, no matter how bad, has produced a lot of good things. “I have rarely seen so much friendliness and humor” , said Bätzing, who succeeded the previous DBK chairman Reinhard Marx at the beginning of March had been chosen. “I have never spoken to so many unknowns on the way before.” Seldom have others so gladly accepted his good wishes and thanked him with great ideas. It is imperative to preserve this. “It doesn't have to be a dream that will soon burst,” said Bätzing. “It is up to us whether we consolidate this gifted proximity and move it closer together or drift apart again.”
The Council President of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, defended that current ban on community services. “The proximity of the community of sisters and brothers as we know them, with an Easter greeting by handshake or a warm hug, has become the enemy of life,” said Bedford-Strohm in an Easter sermon recorded in Munich and recorded in the Berlin Cathedral. “If we still held on to these days, we would deny our own message, which is a message of life, a message of love.”
Indonesia restricts freedom of travel
Indonesia restricts public transport to the strong Curb travel volume at the end of Ramadan . Round 75 Millions of people usually drive to their families from the larger cities to celebrate the end of Lent. Health experts warn that the corona virus would spread quickly. Now half of the seats in buses, trains, planes and ships must remain free. This also applies to private cars, the government announced .
The end of Ramadan falls this year to the end of May. Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population. Well 3800 Infection cases and 327 Deaths due to the coronavirus are known.
Gates calls G 20 to more donations for vaccine on
Bill Gates has the G 20 – States called for more money for the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus bere it. The G 20 should no longer hesitate with an “effective financial commitment”, wrote the Microsoft founder and co-chair of Bill-and-Melinda – Gates – Foundation in a guest contribution for the “Welt am Sonntag”.
The international vaccine alliance CEPI (“Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations”) is already in the process of developing at least eight possible vaccines. Scientists assumed that in 18 months at least one of them will be ready to use. “Only with appropriate financial support can this tight schedule be kept.”
Many countries have given CEPI support in the past two weeks, “but the coalition needs at least $ 2 billion to do its work,” said Gates. The Gates Foundation had founded CEPI together with the Wellcome Foundation and several governments, Germany also supports the alliance.
Gates made it clear The development of a vaccine is only the first step – further resources and additional planning are necessary for its production and distribution. A Covid – 19 – Vaccination must be classified as a “global public good” and therefore affordable and accessible to everyone. “To achieve these goals, the G 20 already deal with the logistics of a global immunization project ”. The G20 belong to the European Union and 19 leading industrialized and emerging countries .
Gates also warned of a “bidding competition” between states for protective masks, for example – then many more people would become victims of this disease fall as necessary “. “How we allocate resources must be based on the needs of the public health system and medical urgency.” He suggested that developing and industrialized countries develop guidelines together with the World Health Organization (WHO).