“therapeutics-for-sick-people-in-germany-in-the-next-few-weeks”

Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is being closed

After suspected cases of the coronavirus near Bethlehem in the West Bank, the world-famous Church of the Nativity closes in the Christian pilgrimage site in the afternoon . From 16 o'clock (local time) remain the church, the churches said. The Church of the Nativity is located at the place where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ was born.

Previously, the Palestinian Ministry of Health had the Emergency declared in the Bethlehem district. For the upcoming 14 Days, schools, mosques and churches should remain closed and events should be canceled. All hotel reservations for tourists should be canceled.

According to media reports, there are four suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 in a hotel near Bethlehem. Samples have been sent to Israel, where they are currently under investigation, a Palestinian doctor at the German Press Agency confirmed. (dpa)