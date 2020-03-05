Science
“Therapeutics for sick people in Germany in the next few weeks”
The number of infected people increases by 100 on 349
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany is up to Thursday morning at 349 gone up. That was around a hundred more than the day before, as the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin showed. Most cases were still in North Rhine-Westphalia. There were 175 confirmed infections reported, most in the district of Heinsberg. In Baden-Württemberg 65 and in Bavaria 52 Cases registered. So far, isolated cases have mostly occurred in all other federal states. So far, Saxony-Anhalt is the only country from which no confirmed corona infection has been reported. (AFP)
EU-India summit postponed, schools in New Delhi closed
Because of the Coronavirus is the one for the 13. March planned EU summit with India postponed. Health authorities Both sides have suggested that travel should not currently take place, said a spokesman for the Indian State Department in Thursday in New Delhi. The Summit will take place later. It should be loud at the meeting in Brussels EU data on trade, investment, energy, climate and migration
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi should participate. He had already announced on Wednesday that he was due to the Virus stay away from one of the major Hindu festivals next week will.
To protect against the new coronavirus stay in the Indian capital new Delhi all primary schools until the end of the month closed. It is a precaution, Manish Sisodia of the local government said of the 20 – Metropolis with millions of inhabitants on Thursday via Twitter. So far in India 30 infections officially confirmed with the new corona virus. (dpa)
As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID – 19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt / aided / private / MCD / NDMC) till 31 / 3 / 20
Trade fairs canceled and postponed
The educational fair didacta is being postponed due to the spread of the novel corona virus. The responsible regulatory office in Baden-Württemberg had ordered this, the Messe Stuttgart announced on Thursday. Originally, the fair, which is aimed primarily at teachers and educators , should be from 24. to 28. March take place. Messe Stuttgart has about 85 00 0 visitors expected.
Also the Munich Real Estate Fair is due to the spread of the coronavirus postponed. The event should now take place in the second half of March from 24. to 26 . April take place as the organizer announced on Thursday.
The world's largest trade fair for television , the “ MIPTV ”in French Cannes , will be canceled this year due to concerns about the corona virus. “In the current situation, many of our customers have expressed concerns about traveling,” said exhibition manager Paul Zilk. The “MIPTV” would have been from 30. March to April 2nd. (AP)
You don't ask a virologist how we play against Wolfsburg.
Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann does not want to comment further on the subject of coronavirus because he is not an expert.
Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem is being closed
After suspected cases of the coronavirus near Bethlehem in the West Bank, the world-famous Church of the Nativity closes in the Christian pilgrimage site in the afternoon . From 16 o'clock (local time) remain the church, the churches said. The Church of the Nativity is located at the place where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus Christ was born.
Previously, the Palestinian Ministry of Health had the Emergency declared in the Bethlehem district. For the upcoming 14 Days, schools, mosques and churches should remain closed and events should be canceled. All hotel reservations for tourists should be canceled.
According to media reports, there are four suspected cases of Sars-CoV-2 in a hotel near Bethlehem. Samples have been sent to Israel, where they are currently under investigation, a Palestinian doctor at the German Press Agency confirmed. (dpa)
Iran closes schools and universities throughout March
Because of the spread of the novel corona virus, schools and universities in Iran remain the same Closed every month. The precautionary measure now applies to all schools and universities in the country until the end of the Iranian year on 19. March, Health Minister Said Namaki said Thursday at a press conference in Tehran. on 19. March begins New Year holidays in Iran, which last until April 3 . The country's universities and schools in several provinces have been closed for almost two weeks.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Kianush Jahanpur, announced that so far 23. 237 people had been tested for the coronavirus. at 3513 an infection was detected by them – compared to the previous day an increase of 591 Cases. The death toll increased according to the information 15 on 107 . The provinces of Tehran, Kom, Gilan and Isfahan are worst affected by the epidemic. (AFP)
More and more Germans are afraid of financial consequences
According to an Ipsos survey, fear 19 percent of Germans, that the virus crisis has a personal financial impact on them. That is eight percentage points more than the survey two weeks ago. (Reuters)
Japan withdraws the Chinese residence permit
Japan withdraws visas that have already been issued to people who have entered the country from China and South Korea. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announces that those affected should be quarantined for two weeks. The measures should apply from Monday.
France sets the maximum price for disinfectant gel at three euros
Because of the spread of the corona virus, France capped the price of disinfectant gel at three euros Per 100 milliliters. This is envisaged by a government decree, which is due to come into force on Friday, as Economic Secretary Agnès Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday on the radio station France Info. For 50 Milliliters should therefore pay consumers up to two euros for 100 milliliters maximum three euros.
The government expects approval the manufacturer and the responsible authorities, as Pannier-Runacher further said. Minister of Economics Bruno Le Maire had previously referred to “individual cases” of usury prices. Disinfection gel for hands is currently in short supply in many pharmacies in France. (AFP)
In India there are fears that the number of unreported cases will be high
The surge in confirmed corona cases in India is fueling concerns about a major outbreak of the Illness. Within a few days the number of registered patients increased to 29 on Wednesday more than quadrupled. In view of more than a billion Indians, that is little. However, experts assume that the number of unreported cases is high and fear that an epidemic in the densely populated South Asian country with a poor health system could be difficult to control. The situation in neighboring countries Pakistan and Bangladesh is assessed similarly. India has announced stricter controls on travelers after 16 foreign tourists were tested positive for Corona after their trip. (Reuters)
British airline Flybe goes bankrupt
The corona crisis led to the first bankruptcy of an airline: the already battered British regional airline Flybe filed for bankruptcy on Thursday night. The before 41 years The airline, which was founded, said it was no longer able to cope with the slump in travel demand caused by the epidemic. “All flights remain on the ground and the business is closed immediately,” said Flybe. The overcapacity in the European flight market has been going on 2017 a bankruptcy wave This could accelerate due to the global spread of the corona virus, which hits air traffic hard, only Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr and Air France KLM boss Ben Smith said this week an industry conference in Brussels. (Reuters)
The longer such a situation lasts, the less we can face its consequences revoke. The epidemic will have an impact on the economy.
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier
Prices for some groceries decrease
According to the United Nations (UN), the spread of the coronavirus is slowing the demand for some food and causes prices to drop. There is a decline especially in the case of palm oil, as the UN food organization FAO reports. That caused the price index for vegetable oils in February to collapse by more than ten percent compared to January. The reason is that the global economic weakness is feared due to the epidemic. The price of meat and milk powder has fallen because major importer China is introducing less of it. The FAO global food price index fell 1 percent after rising four months in a row. (Reuters)
RKI: Soon there will be medications for treatment
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is leaving assume that there will soon be therapeutic agents for the sick. “We are optimistic that in the next few weeks such drugs will also be used in Germany,” said RKI President Lothar Wieler at the daily press conference .. There have been many studies, particularly in China, where medications for treatment are being experimentally tested. It will not be possible to use a vaccine as quickly: “We expect to have a vaccine over the next year.” There will certainly be the first vaccines in a few months, but they first have to be extensively tested.
Teachers' Association rejects general school closings
Comprehensive school closings as in Italy due to the corona pandemic are not foreseeable in Germany. The German Teachers' Association rejected general school closings on Thursday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said after a crisis meeting of the ministers of the federal and state governments on Wednesday: “I do not think that general school or university closings are appropriate.”
Italy, the most affected country in the EU to date, closed all schools and universities by the middle of the month due to the spread of the new corona virus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a corresponding decree late Wednesday evening.
The President of the Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, told the German Press Agency that he considered long, complete closings without “specifically proven, confirmed suspected cases” to be wrong. “That would be a measure overkill.” (dpa)
RTL does not send any employees to the Formula 1 season start
In view of the corona virus, RTL does not report on-site from Formula 1 season opener in Australia on 15. March. As the Cologne TV station announced, this measure also applies to the second Grand Prix in Bahrain one week later. “Because of the worldwide and unpredictable distribution of the corona virus and the risks to the health of colleagues ”, the decision was taken to take this step. (dpa)
Opec session in Vienna starts with fever measurements
The ministerial meeting of the Opec oil cartel has fever fairs and an appeal started to stick together in economically difficult times. All ministers and their companions were initially concerned about the body temperature when they entered the Opec building in Vienna out of concern about the further spread of the new corona virus. The 14 Opec countries were also called on to keep their delegations as small as possible. Large banners in the conference room indicated that you should wash your hands thoroughly and avoid shaking hands and hugs. In addition, the ministers received advice and tips from a medical doctor who, above all, pointed out that the risk of infection in the Austrian capital was very low in view of the currently low number of cases. (AP)
RKI: Most of the patients got infected in Germany
According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is at 307 Infection cases in Germany meanwhile the way of infection is known. This is what RKI President Lothar Wieler said at the daily press conference. “The majority is related to contacts in our own country,” says Wieler. A smaller part is related to international contacts , most of them with Italy (64) and Iran (14). The infected people reported in Germany are between two and 91 Year old.
Already 200 Dead from flu in Germany
The flu in Germany has already been proven to be around this season 200 People died. This emerges from the latest data from the Influenza Working Group at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Since October 2019 were therefore a total of 119. 280 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases transmitted to the RKI. Around a sixth (17 Percent) of these diseases were so severe that patients came to the hospital. Most of the deceased were older than 60 years. (dpa)
NRW Minister of Health defends decision on Bundesliga game Gladbach-Dortmund
NRW Minister of Health Karl Josef Laumann has defended the decision of the local authorities not to cancel the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. “If you want to miss Bundesliga games, you can't decide in a state,” said the CDU politician to the WDR. “You have to say nationally that you will postpone an entire season for my sake.” The top game of the next Bundesliga match day on Saturday at 18. 30 clock in Mönchengladbach has been sold out for weeks. Expected to be scarce 60. 00 0 spectators.
Laumann had pointed out on Wednesday that the responsible health department of the city of Mönchengladbach had none See reason for cancellation . Throughout Germany, it had been decided to take a middle course in the fight against the corona virus and not to completely paralyze public life, he said.
Football fans who are particularly affected by the corona virus Kreis Heinsberg , the club offers them the opportunity to return their already purchased card for the game and to visit another Borussia game free of charge. (dpa)