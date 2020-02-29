“…-then-you-won't-be-able-to-play-a-game-longer-than-90-minutes”

The FC Bayern Munich fan scene has justified itself in an online letter for the incidents at the game in Sinsheim. The text published on “suedkurve-muenchen.org” on Saturday reads, among other things: “You don't have to approve of the wording, but there was no alternative for us because this is the only way to get the necessary attention.”

Bayern fans had insulted Hoffenheim's patron Dietmar Hopp with two banners, the Bundesliga game (6-0 for Bayern) at TSG was then interrupted twice by referee Christian Dingert.

In the last 13 minutes, the two teams only played the ball back and forth symbolically, while Hopp and Bayern boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stood on the sidelines and applauded. An apology was not formulated by the fans, instead criticism of the double interruption was expressly made.

“In the future, if such insults are expressed in the bleachers, people will want to interrupt or interrupt football matches you can no longer play a game over 90 minutes. The interruption today was just excessive and absurd, “it said. Football remains “dirty”, fans “rebellious”. (AP)