The young distrust business and politics – and only trust themselves

Siemens had to experience the power of youth only a few weeks ago. Because the German company supplied signal technology for a coal project in Australia, it ended up in the crossfire of criticism from Fridays for Future. The group's crisis management culminated in the fact that CEO Joe Kaeser 23 year-old activist Luisa Neubauer held a position in a Siemens Supervisory Board offered.

In the end there was only empty air: Siemens did not end his participation in the project and Neubauer refused the job. But the case showed what influence the actions and demonstrations of the mostly young activists can have for companies. How the customers, workers and spokesmen of tomorrow look at business and politics is therefore of the utmost importance for companies.

This is exactly what a study “The Purpose Pulse” by the three independent agencies BRC, Purpose does Union and Root Cause, which is exclusively available in the Tagesspiegel. The agencies surveyed almost 2000 millennials (between 1981 and 1997 born) and representatives of generation Z (between 1998 and 2004 born) on social challenges and institutions. The picture that emerges is diverse. But above all it shows a blatant loss of trust in business and politics.

Private individuals solve the problems best

So only believe 32 percent of respondents that politicians are able to solve the major challenges of the present. Only 34 percent believe that business leaders can do this. On the other hand, there is great trust in your own abilities. Half of the respondents believe that “individuals like themselves” can have an impact on the problems of their generation. No other group of people is expected to have more problem-solving skills.

Another question shows how much the youth trusts their own environment. According to this, 58 percent of the respondents believe that information about what a brand does in relation to social and ecological issues if they come from family members or friends. On the other hand, information from social media or the company itself is met with skepticism.

Climate change is the most pressing problem

But what are the most pressing problems? Millennials and Generation Z perspective? According to the study, it is clearly climate change. 71 Percent see global warming as a challenge. With 60 percent comes second in economic inequality and political instability.

However, the generations are not particularly optimistic. When asked how they view the future, the most common answer (53) was “concerned”. 51 percent were also “hopeful” at the same time.

How young people get involved varies. Over 40 percent of respondents have in the past 12 months, signed a petition, worked voluntarily and wrote a post on social media that was actually despised, on a topic that was politically important to them.

It is striking that the younger generation Z is more active. This also applies to the participation in demonstrations: Around 35 percent of Generation Z representatives stated that they participated in one last year to have, it was around 23 among millennials.

Purpose is the keyword for companies

Respondents expect companies to take these values ​​into account. For well over 60 percent of respondents, it is important that companies are transparent, communicate visions and values, pursue social goals and pursue measures to combat climate change.

With their messages, the survey clearly shows that companies get particularly well through to young people if they set relevant topics – or gain figures for themselves that stand for this content. With a view to future employers, more than half of the respondents say that when choosing a job, it is crucial whether a company has a positive social impact and publicly takes a stand.

Under the heading “Purpose” (English for intent or purpose), this attitude has recently been incorporated into the corporate communication strategies. A study by the management consultancy EY recently showed that 89 percent of the executives surveyed found in the United States, an overarching goal that everyone is following, increases employee satisfaction. A consumer survey by management consultancy Accenture also showed that 62 percent of customers in the United States want companies that take a position on current problems such as sustainability.

“The formulation of clear social goals is an essential part of a company's reputation today,” the three agencies write in their conclusion of the study. “It affects consumers' buying decisions, job choices and willingness to trust a company.”