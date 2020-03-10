the-year-2019-brought-a-blessing-to-shareholders

There is not only bad news from the stock market these days. For the good ones you have to look back at the past year. Because the stock market boom of the year 2019 gives shareholders around the world a blessing of money, according to DZ Bank calculations. Companies around the world will distribute around 1600 billion dollars (good 1400 billion euros) dividends to their shareholders for the past financial year, according to a study published on Tuesday by the cooperative top institute emerges. That would be four percent more than a year ago.

However, shareholders of German companies have to expect a lower dividend against the trend. The 98 companies from the stock market indices Dax, M-Dax and TecDax, which are summarized in the so-called H-Dax, have the bottom line of a dividend of 47, 2 billion euros. A year earlier, it was four percent more.

Main reason for the decline: The drastic dividend reduction at Daimler of 3, 25 Euros on 90 cents per paper. The carmaker is thus paying out 2019 around 2.6 billion euros less than a year earlier. Economists at DZ Bank would explain that if this effect were eliminated, the German companies would have to pay a slight dividend increase.

However, Deutsche Telekom also has less profit sharing than a year earlier ( minus 0.5 billion euros) and at BMW (minus 0.4 billion). On the other hand, almost every second H-Dax company (52 percent) raised the dividend per share.

Am According to the analysis, US companies distribute most of the dividends of around 500 billion dollars. Chinese companies followed in second place (around 165 billion), then British companies (106 billion). The German companies are still just in the top 10 of global dividend payers.

The DZ Bank experts assume assumes that overall dividends will continue to rise. “In addition to the general economic development, the zero interest rate environment has been one of the drivers for dividend development in recent years, which should continue to exist,” the study says. However, the economic environment has become more uncertain in recent weeks. (dpa)