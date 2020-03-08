the-wright-brothers-also-had-a-sister

The father wanted a son. He was to be named Valentin and was born on March 8th. The child was born two days earlier – on Friday 83 years ago – and was a girl. When she was ten she made a parachute out of bed sheets and got scratches from a tree when she jumped. When she was twenty-six she flew into space.

Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman in space. To date, she is the only one who has circled the earth alone. At the 16. June 1963 the cosmonaut in Kazakhstan climbed into the narrow space capsule Vostok 5. Tschaijka – the “seagull”, her code name – flew 48 – around the earth. The hero journey took three long days. It was a horror trip.

The men on the floor had programmed the space capsule incorrectly. But this only became apparent when Tereshkova was already in space. The mission almost ended in disaster. The folk heroine of the Soviet Union was not allowed to speak about this for decades. Her boss blamed the woman for the breakdown in the shoes – “women don't come into space anymore”, he is said to have said and stuck to it from then on.

The Russian Valentina Tereschkowa. Left after their return from space 1963 and in the year 2007). Photo: EPA / Sergei Chiriko / picture alliance / dpa

The competition was the other way round. Back then, NASA had no astronauts, but programming was a woman's job. A stroke of luck for Neil Armstrong and his men on the moon, because without the work of, for example, Katherine Johnson and Margaret Hamilton, the guys would never have come back safely. One calculated the flight paths for Apollo 11, the other programmed the software. There were many such Nasa women, for a long time hardly anyone knew until the pop culture took care of it.

The plane was not only made by men invented

Men may have dominated the world of mobility for a hundred years or more, but women have shaped it. A striking number were pioneers. Carl Benz did capture the glory of posterity. But it was Bertha Benz who not only provided the money for the development of the automobile. She was also the first person to take a long trip with it.

The Wright brothers went down in history as the inventors of the aircraft, but only because their sister's role was later omitted. Just like Bertha Benz, Katharine Wright took care of the finances, conducted negotiations, made contacts and managed the Wright Company.

Initially, pilots were no exception in aviation. The word stewardess did not even exist because flight attendants were a pure male job in the first years. That turned around at some point. If women still flew combat missions for the USA in World War II, they suddenly found no jobs as pilots in peacetime. Less qualified men, on the other hand, do.

From the driver's cab to the boardroom, female perspectives in the world of transport have long been lacking. Motors were considered a men's business and women could not park. Boys dreamed of becoming train drivers or pilots. Girls were talked out of that early. Such role clichés may be a thing of the past, but profound change takes time.

No women on the executive post

Still are Taxi and bus drivers, captains and pilots, engineers and programmers are the exception. Top management is sometimes even mono-gender. And industry meetings, which are only incidentally, are often difficult to bear because guys often like to listen to themselves when they talk. Only women help, preferably many women. Experience has shown that they get to the point faster because they have better things to do in life.

It's’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World? Not anymore. Sure, at BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Deutsche Bahn and Lufthansa, there has never been a woman in the top position. To this day, only men hang in the ancestral rows of these corporate headquarters – in the year 2020.

However, times are different. The German auto industry has placed its political future in the hands of Hildegard Müller – expressly because a woman at the top symbolizes the overdue departure into the modern age. At Daimler, two women are on the board, Britta Seeger and Renata Brüngger; at BMW and Volkswagen, Ilka Horstmeier and Hiltrud Werner are each one. In the Bahn Tower, Sabina Jescke and Sigrid Nikutta are responsible for two important future departments, just like Christina Foerster at Lufthansa.

“Diversity promotes innovative thinking”

In short, They don't just exist, there are also more: women who make it to the top in the world of mobility. The suit wearers are not only in the vast majority, they still make up a lot among themselves. Not only is this unfair, it is unwise above all.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Mary Barra has been driving General Motors (GM) for six years. Men had previously ruined the once proud industrial icon. Barra got the tumbling giant on course and made GM a pioneer in autonomous driving. The first woman at the helm of a global auto company doesn't like feminist Sunday speeches or gender gimmicks. For Barra, pure men's clubs are simply damaging to business.

The turnaround is planned by men

“Diversity creates stronger teams and promotes fresh, innovative thinking,” says Barra. “For us, diversity is therefore a necessary business requirement.” To enable women to climb the ladder, more young women were needed – a “pipeline of talents”. Translated: If there are only male candidates for a top position, a lot has gone wrong earlier on lower levels.

It is known that it is mainly men who develop cars. It is a bulrush that taking the needs of the other half of the world's population into account could not hurt. But it goes far beyond products. The turnaround in traffic is also mainly planned by men, even though the majority of passengers in local transport are female. And the fact that so many more people ride bikes in Denmark than in this country has to do with the fact that women have more say in urban planning there.

The 83 – year old Valentina Tereshkova would have nothing against a flight to Mars – if the Opportunity. The pioneer has followed until today 65 space travelers. Almost ten times as many men. NASA has experienced “that women can handle extreme situations better,” as astronaut Ulrich Walter reports, “they often do things better than men”. Six decades after the flight of the “seagull”, the time for the first German astronaut could now begin. 2021 it should be that far.