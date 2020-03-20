Joachim Löw made a long speech, whether it was good or bad for him that the European soccer championship had been postponed by a year. He weighed pros and cons against each other – and then came to the conclusion: “It is not important at the moment.”

If you look at the video press conference of the German Football Association (DFB), which lasted almost one hour with its president Fritz Keller, with Oliver Bierhoff, the manager of the national team, and national coach Joachim Löw to shorten it to a central message, then it would be exactly this: Football is not important in times of the coronavirus crisis.

Just a few days ago, football conveyed a different picture and gave in to its natural urge to exaggerate its own meaning. On Wednesday afternoon, however, the DFB tried a different perspective. “Now solidarity and renunciation are required,” said Keller. “We all have to show solidarity now. We have to stick to rules. We have to save time. ”

National coach Löw in particular chose haunting words. “Nothing is as it was before,” he said. “The world is experiencing a collective burnout as if it were revolting against people.” Greed for power and profit, the hunt for ever new records had been in the foreground, while environmental disasters such as the forest fires in Australia only touched us marginally. But now there is a catastrophe that affects all of humanity.

“Development has hit us all a bit,” said Löw. Perhaps, at least so he hopes, this will lead to everything being slowed down a bit. “Everyone has to prove that we are changing, that we can do it differently,” said the national coach. Löw demanded “that we help wherever possible. That is above football. ”

Löw and Bierhoff offered a waiver of salary

In concrete terms, the international players have agreed to spend 2.5 million euros for donate wirhelfen.eu, a central platform for all neighborhood aid nationwide. “In a community based on solidarity, the big ones support the community,” said Bierhoff. DFB President Keller reported that both Bierhoff and Löw had offered to waive their wages on their own.

The corona pandemic will also hit the DFB financially, despite the reserves that the association has formed, according to Keller Has. “We can use a small but good cushion,” he said. Nevertheless, Bierhoff announced “that we have to slim down in some areas”. The future project, which is intended to ensure the competitiveness of German football, will probably have to be modified again. Keller also believes that short-time work for the 500 employees of the association is possible. Almost all DFB employees are currently in the home office.

In a board meeting, the DFB decided to support its regional and regional associations financially, so that the structures in German football from the district league to the professionals endure beyond the crisis. After all, according to Fritz Keller, it is also about 250. 000 jobs nationwide. However, the DFB's statutes do not provide direct financial aid to needy clubs. “Now it's time to hold on and stick together,” said the DFB president. “Then we can do it.”