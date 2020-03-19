the-virus-of-the-rich

In Brazil, too, people became aware of the dangers of the corona virus after a delay of several days. The government of the most populous country in Latin America stepped in front of the cameras on Wednesday and announced an expansion of emergency preparedness, restrictions on public life and aid to the economy.

Several ministers led by President Jair Bolsonaro sat in front of the cameras wearing a face mask and demonstrated unity. Bolsonaro, in particular, had previously given the impression that he perceived the corona pandemic as a threat. The government has now decided, among other things, to provide a comprehensive economic aid package, including the payment of the equivalent of 50 euros per month for the millions of informal workers whose existence is threatened by the crisis.

The government wants to loosen three billion euros for the time being. The measure particularly helps the millions of poor in the favelas. Many of them are street vendors, stand at intersections and sell water, prepare hamburgers in mobile kitchens or walk along the beaches with caipirinha and beer. They have a large number of contacts every day and thus automatically belong to a group that is at great risk from the virus.

Up until now, Covid – 19 in Brazil was curiously considered the disease of the rich. The corona virus came into the country with Brazilians who had vacationed in Italy. Such a thing can usually only be afforded by the white and richer Brazilians, and so the virus initially spread only among the wealthy, especially in São Paulo. The first four corona dead in Brazil are four men between 62 and 85 years from the metropolis.

Maybe too this is why the problem that the favelas pose in containing the disease is becoming slow to be noticed. In Rio about 1.4 million people live in favelas, in São Paulo there are an estimated 1, 25 million. And like in all urban poor settlements around the world, they live extremely close together here.

The hygienic conditions are often precarious, for example the wastewater in the favelas runs openly down the hills, along alleys and steps that run through the quarters like a labyrinth. Rubbish often lies around for days. Access to the recommended preventive care is just as precarious. Covering the whole family with alcohol gel is an additional financial burden that many poor cannot afford.

Because of this location, it is not uncommon for diseases like dengue fever or even tuberculosis to occur much more frequently in favelas than elsewhere. So far, this has been the reverse with the corona virus. Health Minister Henrique Mandetta warns that this could change quickly.

The crucial factor is the tightness

How should I isolate my family against the corona virus if there are four or five of us sleeping in a room? Many ask that. In addition, the houses are built in a small space as if they were nested one inside the other and one above the other, and physical distance from others is difficult to maintain. The following figures make this clear. While Rio de Janeiro has a total population density of 5556 people per square kilometer, the Favela Rocinha has almost 49000 people per square kilometer.

So it seems almost impossible to effectively limit the spread of the coronavirus in the favelas, especially since people depend on going to work. Many have jobs as domestic workers and porters, they work in beauty salons or as waiters.

Should their income collapse for just a few weeks, this could drive many into extreme poverty and lead to a sharp rise in crime, which can always be observed in times of crisis.

No massive Covid 19 outbreaks from Brazil's favelas have been reported yet. However, that can change quickly. Because the virus has a reputation for being a rich virus that came from abroad, various local associations of Rios Favelas have now decided not to let foreigners in.

Tourist groups have been traveling in some favelas so far. “That is now over for us,” says the German favela tour guide Bernhard Weber the Tagesspiegel. The poor exclude the rich. “And probably rightly so,” says Weber.