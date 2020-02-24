The virus has long been in Germany – what reaction is appropriate

What you know about the corona virus, what you suspect for good reasons and the latest reports of outbreaks in Korea, Iran and northern Italy suggest one thing: the virus called Sars-CoV-2 and the disease Covid it causes – 19 are probably no longer completely contained.

The virus will also reach Germany, beyond the previous cases in which the containment was still working. It’s probably long ago. And it will reach many others besides Germany and the countries mentioned.

The coronavirus will reach Germany. It has probably long been there

Pretty much all scientists who are familiar with viruses and epidemics are now of this opinion. In addition, the outbreak in China is far from being contained.

The draconian measures there seem to have reduced the number of new cases. But nobody knows whether this also applies to the number of “only” infected people. At some point it will be inevitable to cut back on measures. Then the numbers can go up again. And wherever there are no such measures – almost everywhere else in the world – the same applies.

Background about the corona virus:

With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs

Study by Frankfurt researchers: Corona viruses are probably also transmitted by healthy people

Corona viruses are probably also transmitted by healthy people German coronavirus expert says: “We have to prepare for a pandemic”

The pathogen around the world: Interactive maps show how the corona virus has spread

Dramatic situation in northern Italy: “It is as if we were in Wuhan”

The virus is apparently easily transferable. There are many indications that people who have no symptoms will also pass it on. You don't know exactly what the percentage mortality rate is. But that the virus has now claimed around 2500 human lives, we know that. It is serious.

Panic does not prevent a single infection, not a single death

Now, panicking would not prevent a new infection or a death, rather on the contrary. The only promising way to deal with the situation is to think carefully and rationally, guided by the known facts, but also by the awareness that a lot is not yet known.

What does that mean? For example, that every single person should adopt the already existing, but largely largely ignored, preventive measures against influenza transmission.

This means, for example: wash your hands regularly and stay at home consistently if you are ill. It also means that the fellow citizen who sneezes at the refrigerated section in the supermarket is made very clear about his misconduct.

It is said that citizens everywhere must be consistently helped to avoid contagion. This goes from the doctor's office staff, who provide face masks and disinfectants, to employers who enable employees to work from home as best they can. Authorities should offer citizens more options than usual to wash their hands, keep a distance from each other in waiting areas, and open the windows.

It is said that institutions and politicians are doing everything possible to curb the spread of the disease and to help the sick. Can it?

Now the democratic West can prove that it can do better than China

A lot depends on the answer: human lives, the economic development, and also whether panic may ultimately break out after all. But there is more.

Can we do that? The question also means: Can this be good enough here in the free west? Are we able to deal with such an epidemic as efficiently or even more successfully than a state like authoritarian China, which is in a way willing and able to control, direct and restrict their freedom as has been the case in history Has not yet given?

The corona virus also asks the system question. One can Covid – 19 as a prototypical problem of the 21. Century: It is global. It is probably solvable with science, technology, cooperation, human understanding and the willingness to change behavior – just like the consequences of climate change, the loss of species, migration, microplastic pollution, drug resistance, digitization or change the world of work.

The only difference is the immediacy. It turns the virus into a test case: if we are free, enlightened, responsible individuals with unlimited access to information, we are a community, our institutions and our people's representatives, our health and economic system is able to do what is necessary now ? It would be better. Not just for health.