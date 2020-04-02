the-unknown-continent-in-the-south

Until 200 years ago, the Antarctic was an empty desert. Who first discovered the country in the deep south is not sure. It was probably Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, Michail Lasarew and their companions at the beginning of the year 1820. The following year, the first men landed: seal hunters. Since then, ships with fishermen, researchers and adventurers have come over and over again. Settlements were built and stations, even at the South Pole.

Measured by the size of the continent, they are almost nothing; are as tiny as knowledge of Antarctica. It plays an important role for the entire earth: for the climate, the rise in sea level, which affects 300 millions of inhabitants of coastal areas, for the functioning of ecosystems, which Provide humanity with food and oxygen.

“We have to understand the system, for example, to be able to say where there are hotspots for algae that are food for krill, which in turn is food for numerous fish.” , says Julian Gutt from the Alfred Wegener Institute – Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Bremerhaven. The biologist knows Antarctica and says: Despite numerous satellite missions and expeditions that collect data on site, many questions are still unanswered.

“We really didn't understand that.”

For example, why the algae do not behave according to the textbook. It says that they grow and multiply particularly well near the edge of the ice. Because meltwater enters the sea there in spring, which has a lower density and thus enables stable stratification: there is less circulation in the water, the algae stay on top, get more light and thrive better, is in the books. “In reality we sometimes observe this effect and sometimes not,” says Gutt. “We didn't really understand that.”

The algae are not only crucial for the food chains in the South Ocean. They also convert large amounts of carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. The unicellular organisms produce around half of the vital gas worldwide. This is reason enough for the AWI scientist to research how the Antarctic ecosystems work and what is changing as a result of climate change.

Above all, the ice is decreasing considerably, which is demonstrated by three different methods is. These include the “Grace” satellite missions, which register changes in the earth's gravity field and thus loss of mass, measurements of the surface of the site and an increasing pace of ice flow, which in some cases reaches several kilometers per year. Accordingly, the melting of the Antarctic ice between 1992 and 2017 contributed to a sea level rise between 0, 15 and 0, 46 millimeters per year. The events accelerated between 2012 and 2017, the proportion was now between 0, 49 and 0, 73 millimeters per year.

The West Antarctic ice sheet thaws rapidly

The large range of data shows the uncertainties that are all the greater for future development. While the larger East Antarctic ice sheet is still stable, the smaller West Antarctic ice sheet is thawing rapidly. In particular, Pine Island, Thwaites and other glaciers that flow into the Amundsensee flow faster and their ice cover becomes thinner. Researchers suspect that this is related to a warm deep current in the ocean, which is now pushing increasingly into the flat shelf areas.

There the warm water melts the glacier ice from below. As a result, the ice masses increasingly lose contact with the ground, now with the handbrake released, the faster they slide into the sea, which is followed by glacier ice from the mainland. Another process, which may have played a role in earlier warm periods in the history of the earth, is also expected by some researchers in the current warming: water penetrates deep ice cracks, promotes fractures there, so that the steep cliffs collapse and ice loss is also accelerated

Above all, the second process can hardly be modeled, Frank Pattyn from the University of Brussels and Mathieu Morlighem from the University of California in Irvine report in the scientific journal Science. This makes it difficult to predict how much ice will be lost and how much the sea level will rise in different warming scenarios. The researchers fear that even if CO2 emissions decrease, certain regions, such as the Thwaites Glacier, will pass their tipping point and that their withdrawal will be considerable and irreversible.

A collapse is to be expected

If emissions continue to rise – and this can be expected after the end of the pandemic “break” – a collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet can be expected, which would cause sea levels to rise by several meters. When this happens, the models provide different information, Pattyn and Morlighem write.

However, everyone concludes that this will happen in the coming centuries if climate change continues. According to the current state of research, the average air temperature may now only increase by 1.5 to 2 degrees in order to keep the Antarctic ice masses stable.

Whether the finding is correct and, above all, how the Antarctic in reacting to global change in the coming decades, further research is required. 2014 Scientists from 22 countries already have on the Scientific Committee on Antarctic where the focus should be Research (SCAR) compiled. In addition to obvious topics such as ice loss and climate, your recommendation also includes ecosystems. For a long time, the Antarctic and the surrounding ocean were considered isolated and poor in species.

Antarctica as a model for astrobiologists

Only recent studies had shown that there are numerous species in crustaceans that have diverse relationships with other organisms stand. Adaptation to the cold, but also to current changes such as rising temperatures and acidification of the oceans are considered promising fields of research.

Astrobiologists who research the life-friendliness of other celestial bodies also learn in Antarctica. Lichens that grow in the dry and cold valleys are considered model organisms for life on Mars, which may have existed there and may have survived deep in the ground to this day. The lakes, which are hundreds of meters below the ice, are also interesting: They contain a wide variety of microorganisms that survive in extreme conditions. Could the researchers ask, could there also be life in the hidden oceans of Jupiter's ice moons called Europa, Kallisto and Ganymede?

The SCAR experts also noted astrophysics as a scientific topic. The cold, dry and often calm atmosphere at the South Pole is well suited for telescopes. In addition, the ice is very clear, so that neutrinos – high-energy particles from space – can be measured using the “IceCube” detector. This enables astrophysicists to study the extreme conditions near black holes.

In the autumn, the experts drew up a five-year assessment of whether the research goals relating to the Antarctic had been achieved. Accordingly, they are on the right track in many cases, but more observation data are required, they write in the journal “One Earth”. The harsh conditions on the icy continent and the great distance made research more difficult. Although satellite technology is getting better and better, stays on site are necessary. In order to create references for the measurement data of the observer from above, which then enables a correct interpretation.

More long-term observations are necessary

“It should also be noted that satellites, for example, only detect algae in the top centimeters of the water column,” says Gutt. In order to determine the salary in depth, measurements from the ship are necessary – and not only at a few points and when the weather is reasonably good. “We need more long-term observations to document changes, at least over several seasons, if possible over years,” says the biologist. “This way we can really understand what is happening in detail in the Antarctic and what impact this will have on the entire earth.”

This means that many researchers will continue to travel to the sensitive continent in the future, next to the tourists. Their number rose by around half within four years 53. 000 in the season 2018/2019. This increases the risk of foreign species being introduced via dirty boots or equipment. “Most of the time, they will soon disappear again, because it is simply too cold to multiply and thus establish themselves,” says Gutt.

However, if temperatures also rise in the Antarctic, all the more plants and animals could manage to settle in permanently and thus change the ecosystems. However, it is not just the invasive species that the AWI biologist cares about. “The many visitors mean stress for the sensitive habitat.” Everyone wanted to go to the picture-perfect penguin or seal colonies, says Gutt. “It's just too much.”