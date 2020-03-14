the-uefa-makes-itself-ridiculous

The central message of a football game is always the result. That Eintracht Frankfurt lost 0-3 against FC Basel or VfL Wolfsburg 1: 2 against Shakhtar Donetsk. Yes, even the only victory of a German team on Thursday evening (Leverkusen won 3-1 at the Glasgow Rangers) was irrelevant after the game was played, it will still be on Friday morning and it will very likely remain forever.

Two other Europa League games had already been canceled in advance. It seems that it won't be long before the entire competition is at least stopped and possibly even completely ended. The games of Frankfurters, Wolfsburg, Leverkusen and all other teams should not have taken place at all. Before the kick-off it was already too obvious that their exits will no longer have any sporting influence on the season of the respective teams.

Nobody knows whether there will be any second legs in the round of 16

The risk of letting the teams compete was too great. On the one hand because of the injury, but of course also because of a possible risk of infection. Who currently wants to be able to completely exclude them? In the 90 minutes the soccer players have numerous duels, they get close, they sweat, they may even scream at each other. If it turns out in days or weeks that one of the professionals was infected, this irresponsibility would have paid off bitterly advise on which national and international competitions will be stopped. In view of the developments in global sport, it can hardly be argued why sport should still be practiced at a professional level.

All of these concerns were already known on Thursday. Basketball shows that it would have been possible to cancel the Europa League games. In the evening, Alba Berlin should have competed at CSKA Moscow as part of the Euroleague. The game was canceled only a few hours in the context of the cessation of the game operation of the entire competition. It could have been that easy in football. Have to go.