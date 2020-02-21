“The time with Jürgen was incredibly inspiring”

Alexander Nouri, 40, is after the departure from Jürgen Klinsmann to the new head coach of Hertha BSC. At this Saturday (15.30 o'clock) he meets the Berliners in his first home game against 1. FC Köln. Before joining Hertha, Nouri had the U 23 and the professionals from Werder Bremen trained and the second division club FC Ingolstadt.

Mr. Nouri, let's talk about Buxtehude!

(Laughs.) Buxtehude, where the dogs bark with their tails.

Is that what you say?

Yes. Where rabbit and hedgehog say good night. Most of them smile when they hear Buxtehude.

What is Buxtehude for you?

A very important basis. My roots are in Buxtehude. I was born there, grew up, and my parents still live there very modestly.

Do you like it contemplative?

I also feel very comfortable in Berlin. I love Berlin. I'm actually more of a city man.

What do you do in Berlin when you have time for yourself and want to switch off from football?

Last Sunday I got into the car and drove to Weyhe to my children. I spent a few hours with them and am back in the evening. Of course, I sometimes go out to eat with friends in Berlin, but I tend to seek compensation from my family. That is what touches the heart and soul. You are probably no different.

What does it do to the people in Buxtehude when they keep hearing that they are said to live at the end of the world?

No idea. The place is not far from everything. To Hamburg it is 30 kilometers. As a child and adolescent, I was traveling a lot in Hamburg, where I also played football before 15 I switched to Werder in Bremen. It is difficult for me to define my feeling of home based only on places because you as a trainer just travel a lot. Even if you don't have a job.

How?

During the time without commitment, I traveled a lot, watched other coaches and looked at a lot. It is always inspiring for me to exchange ideas with colleagues.

Where have you been everywhere?

I was traveling a lot in Spain, at Athletic Bilbao, in Villarreal and at FC Valencia. It gives you an intimate look.

Why Spain?

Because I like Spanish football. And because I also like the training philosophy. The role of the trainer is defined differently there than with us. You are not only a trainer, you are also a trainer, educator. The Spaniards work a lot with values, with personal development. This is also reflected in the teams. When you see the boys playing in the arena, you can see a lot of what is being trained in the academy.

What do you generally take with you from such a stay?

Very much. And also very different things. In Bilbao, for example, it was impressive to see how the club manages to work with very limited resources.

Because the club only players from the Basque Country signed.

Exactly. The catchment area with three and a half, four million people is similar to here in Berlin. From this resource alone Athletic recruits the players for the academy and finally from the academy the players for the professional team. The permeability is simply outstanding. In the past ten years, the club has made it to the European Cup seven or eight times. Madness.

Which of these can the Germans take over for their own system?

A lot would be transferable, but of course not everything. We also have special virtues that are important to us. One aspect is particularly important in Bilbao: It is to preserve a certain ability to learn, right down to the high age of players. At Athletic, they say: if a player remains capable of learning, he remains open to further development.

How does it work?

By sensitizing players to criticism very early – and by learning to view criticism as something positive. The trainers are there to moderate this process. There is also a psychologist who in turn trains the trainers and the children from the U 11 encourages to mirror each other. You should learn to criticize yourself, but not to put yourself down, but to help yourself. I have never seen anything like it in Germany. If someone tells you something critical here, you'd rather retreat to your snail shell.

Good mood. Nouri started last weekend with an away win in Paderborn. For his home debut comes 1. FC Köln … Photo: Imago / Metodi Popow

Do you also get outside feedback as a trainer?

I think that's totally important. 2018 I attended the Seattle Sounders. Since the trainer has always gathered a large circle from which he has obtained information. Also in the meetings before a game. There was a U – 23 – trainer there, it was people from the medical Department, sometimes up to ten people, and everyone should outline their potential starting eleven. It was something special for me because I didn't know it that way. The trainer told me that this was very important for his overall impression. In addition, everyone should feel that they are part of the whole and can get involved.

You were also 1999 as a player in Seattle. How did you end up there?

As a young professional at Werder Bremen, I am canceled one year because of a serious injury and then sent to the amateurs by Felix Magath after the season preparation together with Razundara Tjikuzu and Christoph Dabrowski. At that time it was not a U 23, since experienced people like Thomas Wolter and Uwe played Harttgen. As a convalescent, I had little self-confidence and therefore little prospect of practice. In this situation, the offer came from Seattle. Okay, I thought, what do I have to lose? I am also very fond of America because many of my relatives, my grandmother, uncles and aunts, lived in the USA.

The grinder. Felix Magath once sent the player Nouri to the amateurs of Werder Bremen. photo : Daniel Karmann / dpa

So you are not in Seattle for the music?

No, but the music scene is of course extremely impressive. The home of Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain. Seattle is a totally fascinating city anyway. Even with the mighty nature all around. As for my personal development, Seattle was the best thing that could have happened to me back then.

Which coaches have shaped you the most?

Difficult question. Actually, I have to name my father, who accompanied and encouraged me throughout the trip. Both as a player until I moved to the Werder Bremen youth center and later as a coach because he was a coach himself.

What kind of trainer was he?

A very empathetic. But also ambitious and disciplined. He always wanted to be successful.

How difficult was it to separate between his different roles as a father and as a trainer?

It was at least not always easy, especially not in my teens when I was a national team player and therefore on this track was on the way. At some point this blurs: what is normal paternal affection? What is recognition for your performance as a soccer player? But I think we managed it really well. In retrospect, I can say that I experienced a lot of love and a lot of affection. But of course you also want to play well in order to get the appropriate feedback from your father.

Was football also carried into the family?

Football was already omnipresent with us, even in normal family life. I think my sister struggled with it because of course there was a strong focus on my path and my career. Maybe a little subconsciously. My sister is three years older, she could do other things that I couldn't do. Still, I think she had to go back a bit.

Her father was a chemist and worked as a scientist at the university. Did you notice that in your coaching work?

Less. My father is someone who is very pragmatic. What I have inherited from him is his work ethic. It was never materialistic and still is not. My father goes everywhere by bike, by public transport, or he goes on foot. That impressed me a lot and also shaped me. My mother comes from another corner as a senior bailiff. As a result, two worlds collided with each other at home. My father has nothing to do with money and finances, nor can he do anything with it. My mother was rather the one who held the shop together.

FBThe mediator. Nouri met Jürgen Klinsmann through national team manager Oliver Bierhoff. Photo: Marius Becker / dpa

How did you actually get to know Jürgen Klinsmann?

By Oliver Bierhoff. After my coaching position at Werder Bremen, I wanted to get to know football again in the USA, compared to my experience as a player around the turn of the millennium. So it was interesting for me: What can I use it for my work? In this context, I established contact with Jürgen; that was 2018.

Your collaboration at Hertha lasted just under eleven weeks. What impressed you most about Klinsmann during this time?

Simply his enthusiasm. His positive mindset. His ideas. To experience that was very exciting. In general: I found the time with Jürgen to be incredibly inspiring.

Klinsmann said when he took office that he had various coaching teams behind him, one for Germany, another for a possible one Job in latin america. Did you know that you were on his list?

Nope. (laughs) That came as a surprise to me. Until then, our contact was not that intimate. And Jürgen himself could not foresee that he would step in as coach at Hertha and quickly put together a team. He called me and asked if I would like to support him in this incredibly exciting task.

Many players raved about Klinsmann's aura and its charisma. How do you want to fill the gap that Klinsmann left when he left?

Fortunately, I don't have to fill it up. I don't have the claim. That would also be presumptuous. I want us to work as a team and be successful as a team. Authenticity is very important to me.

How was it for you to suddenly stand in front of the team as head coach?

It was a difficult situation for everyone. It came as a complete surprise to us too, especially in this finality. But we already had certain processes and certain areas of responsibility beforehand. We simply kept the usual processes. What is new is that there is a different caregiver for the players.

Did you speak to the team after Klinsmann's resignation?

Naturally. I have to.

Was that more a programmatic keynote speech or an attempt to continue as normal?

Programmatic things are difficult in a business where emotions play a big role. I don't think much of that. You have to have a certain authenticity. You can't take a book and say: Well, we're going through this or that program now, just like pilots who do their checklist before takeoff. But for me it's normal. Just the way I am.

It actually annoys you that everyone is assuming that the Nouri is gone with Hertha in summer anyway ?

Not at all. I'm totally relaxed there. Because I know the business. There is neither a finality nor a great degree of planning certainty. You just know that. We want to put all our energy into the job every day and not be distracted by things that we cannot influence anyway. Nobody knows where it will end up. Maybe that's the nice thing.

