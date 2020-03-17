the-third-stock-market-crash-within-six-trading-days

Despite the interest rate cuts and cash injections by major central banks, stock market investors worldwide are fleeing in panic. The sell-off on the stock markets continued to pick up speed on Monday – after the stock exchanges had already crashed on Monday and Thursday last week.

The Dax fell on Monday to its lowest level since 2013. In New York, the Dow Jones plunged as sharply as it had since “Black Monday” on 19. October 1987 no longer – the strongest slump since World War II. Investors and investors fear that the coronavirus pandemic will trigger a global recession.

The Dax is trading late in the afternoon at 4, 75) lower at around 8800 points. On Wall Street, trading was suspended for 15 minutes right after the S&P sank more than seven percent. Later the Dow broke up by twelve percent 20. 387 points that broader S&P and Nasdaq also lost more than ten percent, but recovered over the course.

Monetary Policy No Longer Enough

Led by the US Federal Reserve Fed cut interest rates and announced billions of dollars in cash injections. The Fed also wants to use cheap dollar lending to secure the world's leading currency.

“But investor sentiment has reached a point where positive action exacerbates fears and is seen as a disaster,” said Ayush Ansal, chief investor at asset manager Crimson Black.

In the current crisis, monetary policy alone is not enough. “It must go hand in hand with radical fiscal measures to minimize the economic consequences.”

The unusual and drastic cut in US interest rates on Sunday hit the dollar. In return, the euro rose by up to 1.2 percent to $ 1 1236. The “anti-crisis currency” gold, on the other hand, was unable to maintain its initial gains and became cheaper by more than five percent. Apparently, other investors would have to sell the precious metal to compensate for losses in other areas, said Börsianer.

Tourism stocks suffer massively

In addition to the fear of recession, the crude oil market also weighed heavily the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia courses. This caused the price of the North Sea Brent variety to slide by almost 13 percent to a four-year low of 29, 52 dollars per barrel. This will make the situation increasingly critical, especially for US shale oil producers, warned analyst Jeffrey Halley from brokerage firm Oanda.

According to experts, the technically complex fracking process is only profitable from an oil price of 45 dollars. A number of companies in the industry cut their investments. Shares in US shale oil producers such as Occidental or Apache lost 15 or good 20 percent.

In addition, the tourist values ​​suffered again due to travel restrictions. The European industry index fell by more than 16 percent, stronger than ever. Tui temporarily fell by 40 percent to a record low of 2, 42 Euro. (rtr)