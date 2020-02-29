the-team-is-the-coach

It is hard to miss the fact that Uwe Rösler, the coach at Fortuna Düsseldorf, spent a large part of his professional life in the United Kingdom. Not only because a British tonality has mixed into his Saxon language. A few English words always sneak into Rösler's speech.

On Friday evening, for example, after his team's 3: 3 win over Hertha BSC, he spoke of a “hangover” instead of a hangover and warned that this game could become a defining moment for the club in the relegation battle. So at a moment that could be said later: The whole thing was moving in the wrong direction.

Cunha brings new energy to Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC also experienced such a moment on Friday, and it can even be narrowed down to the minute. After exactly an hour it was when Matheus Cunha, the attacking player of Berlin, was presented with a yellow card by referee Tobias Stieler after minutes of complaining.

Cunha struggled with everything in this phase: with himself, with his teammates, who obviously did everything wrong for his taste, and also with Stieler's decisions. From the outside it looked as if the Brazilian, who was employed by the title candidate Rasenballsport Leipzig a month and a half ago, had only really become aware of where he had actually landed in these minutes: at a club where almost nothing worked.

Hertha's trainer Alexander Nouri immediately sent an employee to the sideline who spoke appeasingly to Cunha. And shortly afterwards, the Brazilian used his exuberant energy once profitably for his team. He plunged into the Düsseldorf defensive like a wild bull, took on three opponents in his solo and could only be stopped in the end by a foul. For his colleagues, this was the signal: it is not over yet. We don't give up. “That's what I'm here for,” said Cunha later.

Right in the middle: Matheus Cunha (center) gave Hertha BSC a lot of energy in the second half. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

The fact that Nouri did not consider replacing the Brazilian in the face of an impending relegation seemed bold. But he sensed that he would still need Cunha urgently: “Because he was very active, asked for a lot of balls, looked for many one-on-one situations and was brave.” That he hit his goal to 2: 3 with a grip Made and celebrated an obscene gesture, said everything about his attitude.

Not least thanks to Matheus Cunha, the game in Düsseldorf took a crazy turn. At the break, it looked as if everything would collapse at Hertha, because the team was already 0: 3 just a week after the 5-0 home loss to 1. FC Köln. A good hour later, however, the Berliners almost had to be annoyed that they hadn't won the game after Cunha hit the post with a long-range shot just before the final whistle.

Thomas Kraft gives the impulse at half time

“They were very bad in the second half,” said Herthas midfielder Per Skjelbred. “We were very bad in the first half.” Nevertheless, the turn for coach Nouri was “difficult to explain”. His two changes to the break – Maximilian Mittelstädt and Marius Wolf for Javairo Dilrosun and Dodi Lukebakio – made a noticeable contribution to stabilization; just as the decision to attack the Düsseldorfers earlier and more aggressively.

But that was not the only reason. “What was even more important was that the boys communicated with each other at half-time, that Thomas Kraft gave the impetus and made an appeal to the team,” said Nouri. Kraft surprisingly took the place of the regular goalkeeper Rune Jarstein in the starting eleven, and whoever knows him, experienced him in training, can imagine what his impulse looked like. It was very loud in the cabin.

“I am one of the oldest and most experienced players with us and I just felt like I had to say something,” said Kraft. “As we played in the first half, we had to ask ourselves whether we wanted to be slaughtered further or finally wake up as a team.” Alexander Nouri paid him respect for this: “Thomas was the one who got the ball rolling would have.”

Whisperer: Hertha's trainer Alexander Nouri addressed a few words to his keeper Thomas Kraft. Photo: Bernd Thissen / dpa

This left the impression at the end of the game: The team has to regulate things themselves because they receive contradictory impulses from the outside that are only conditionally helpful. Coach Nouri made seven changes compared to the game against Cologne, then brought the break to the two players who had probably contributed the most to the failure the previous week.

The appearances on the lawn reflect the conditions in the club at the moment: there is a huge riot, there is no reliability, everything is possible. “A lot is happening in the team, a lot in the club,” said Per Skjelbred during the week, referring to what former coach Jürgen Klinsmann had said. “Everything is said on his side. Now everything is out, I hope, ”he said.

Ultimately, it was the team's morale, the intervention of Thomas Kraft and the individual class of the two offensive players Krzysztof Piatek and Matheus Cunha, the Herthas total crash prevented. Both scored one goal each, and both showed that they can get chances without a well-thought offensive game and without midfield support. Probably nothing will change until the end of the season.