the-start-up-nation-of-israel-could-soon-run-out-of-staff

At first glance, Israel's economy seems to be brimming with vitality. Despite being home to only 0, 01 percent of the world population, the nine million state of Israel attracts almost a fifth of global investments in cybersecurity. Its high-tech sector is admired worldwide for the ingenuity of its founders and the brilliance of its engineers. Some observers are still worried about his future: The start-up nation, they fear, is threatening to run out of staff.

Bad results in the Pisa test

The most haunting Warner is Dan Ben David, he is an economist at the University of Tel Aviv and founder of the economic research institute “Schoresch” (root). “The country's course is not sustainable,” he says in a Skype conversation from the United States, where he is currently giving lectures. He is most concerned about two factors: Israel's schools and demographic change. Israel may have world-class universities, but its students do not even achieve the OECD average in the Pisa test.

The Arab minority, a fifth of the population, performs particularly poorly. And ultra-orthodox boys who hardly learn secular content in their religious schools do not even take part in the study. The ultra-Orthodox make up a good tenth of the population, but due to their high birth rate, they make up almost 20 percent of the students – a fifth of the adult Israelis of tomorrow. “Where should the engineers, doctors, architects come from in the future?” Asks Ben David.

The shortage of skilled workers is threatening economic growth

High-tech industry, according to the Israeli innovation agency, which reports to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, has around 15. 000 engineers and software developers. “The tech sector will be the most important potential growth engine of the Israeli economy in the next decade,” writes Eugene Kandel, economist and director of the non-governmental organization “Start-up Nation Central”. The shortage of skilled workers threatens to slow down this growth. “Finding qualified personnel is a challenge,” confirms Ayelet Ilan, who is responsible for recruiting at Via Transportation, a 2012 founded start-up whose ride sharing app is in over a hundred cities is used worldwide. “We compete with big companies like Amazon and Google.” Good salaries are not enough to attract the best software engineers; the company therefore advertises with a “great work environment”, professional development and the chance to “make a real difference” is higher than in any other population group, as Ben David has determined. Demographic development, he fears, could accelerate this brain drain – because it places an ever increasing tax burden on a shrinking proportion of top executives. In the year 2059, Israeli Arabs and Jewish Orthodox – so-called Haredim – are likely to make up half of the population. Israel's central bank is also calling for reforms to the school system. “Although Israel is the start-up nation,” warmed its director Amir Yaron at a conference a few months ago, “most Israeli workers lack the skills to solve more fundamental problems.”

Politicians have recognized the problem

Not everyone sees the situation so dramatically. Arab schools have improved in recent years, says education researcher Nachum Blass from the Taub Center, a research institute. And in the ultra-orthodox sector there is a movement towards more secular education. “But there is still a lot to do,” confirms Blass.

Politicians have also recognized this. The Ministry of Education has increased its spending per student significantly in recent years, according to a spokeswoman, particularly in the Arab sector. A committee examines the poor performance of Arab students in the Pisa test; the ministry is working with ultra-orthodox school representatives to increase the share of secular teaching content. The government is also funding a whole range of initiatives, projects and scholarships designed to get ultra-Orthodox and Arabs fit for high-tech jobs. And start-up incubators in Haifa, Nazareth and Jerusalem especially support Arab or ultra-orthodox founders. Without a doubt, something is moving. The only question is whether it will be quick enough.

Economist Dan Ben David is hoping for a coalition of the large secular parties after the March elections. Such a government could implement its most pressing demand: a mandatory curriculum for ultra-orthodox schools that meets the needs of a modern economy. “Reforms that are difficult today will be impossible tomorrow,” he warns with regard to demographic developments. At the end of a conversation full of bleak forecasts, however, he turns out to be an optimist. “If we are Israelis with our backs to the wall, we are doing the right thing,” he believes. “We have experience of working miracles. Israel itself is a modern wonder. We just have to pull ourselves together to save this miracle. “