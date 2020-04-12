the-spinning-mills-are-now-over-at-hertha-bsc

So now Bruno Labbadia. Or better: Well Bruno Labbadia . On Easter Monday the 54 year old will be introduced in Berlin. Hertha BSC could have had him as a new coach in November, however, when the team of the Berlin Bundesliga club struggled towards the relegation zone and Hertha had to admit that the experiment with Ante Covic had failed.

Even then Labbadia was one of the candidates for the coaching job. But Hertha wasn't ready for him yet – because the club had just started the megalomaniac trip. Because of Big City Club and such. This completely distorted self-image would not have fit someone like Labbadia, who has long been in the drawer “The usual suspects”.

Substance is also important

Image is also important. And that's why Hertha chose Jürgen Klinsmann in November. For the supposedly great solution, for a name with international appeal, for someone with the highest demands. With demands that Hertha couldn't live up to.

From a PR perspective, Klinsmann was a brilliant choice for the club. It was certainly not for sporty reasons. In a short time Klinsmann whirled the whole shop together. After all, this has led Hertha's decision-makers to belatedly discovering what really matters. On substance namely.

Jürgen Klinsmann has Bruno Labbadia 106 internationals, a World Cup and an EM title ahead. The direct comparison may lead some to believe that Labbadia is a small solution. It is not. Above all, Bruno Labbadia is a sensible solution. Because he has proven in Stuttgart, Hamburg and Wolfsburg that he can stabilize tumbling teams. But above all because his employment signals that the Hertha spinning mills are now over.

In Klinsmann's short term of office, the feeling that Hertha has long been traveling in other spheres always prevailed. Bruno Labbadia, the son of a civil engineer, has what it takes to re-ground the club to eliminate the mismatch between desire and reality. A look at the table shows that this is necessary. Hertha is thirteenth.

