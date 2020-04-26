the-space-telescope-changed-the-view-of-the-world

Every research device is under pressure to justify: Are the millions or even billions of tax money worth investing in it? The benefits are difficult to quantify, particularly in basic research, which produces applications “incidentally” – think of W-Lan, for example.

This pressure also put the project managers at the Hubble space telescope in the limelight. faced. They were unlucky, after considerable delays and rising costs they had to announce a fiasco: The telescope only delivers blurry images.

Since 1993 Hubble can also see sharply

Today, 30 Years after the start, it looks very different. Thanks to a repair in space every year 1993 Hubble can see sharply. Astronomers make numerous discoveries with the help of the pictures.

Not only the experts are enthusiastic, Hubble's pictures reach millions of people, they show them the beauty of the night sky, which in many places on earth is scarcely due to light pollution can be seen, stimulates dreaming and raises philosophical questions about where and where.

A classic among the Hubble photos: “Mystic Mountain”, a column made of gas and dust, three light years high, in the “Carina Nebula” …. Photo: NASA7ESA / Hubble SM4 ERO Team

The idea of ​​a space telescope is almost 100 Year old. Already 1923 she had posed by Hermann Oberth in his book “The Rocket to the Planetary Spaces”. The US astrophysicist Lyman Spitzer attacked her 1946 again and formulated three main arguments.

Ideas about space telescopes have been around for almost 100 years

Our atmosphere “swallows” a large part of certain wavelengths such as UV light or infrared radiation, a telescope in space can also detect these. There are no “seeing” effects up there, that is, the apparent flickering of the stars due to air turbulence, which leads to blurred images. And anyway, a space telescope would be able to work regardless of the weather.

Named after Edwin Hubble

It was only in the mid-1970s that Nasa and Esa agreed to tackle it together . 1983 is it named after Edwin Hubble; he had shown that the universe continues to expand. 1985 is the space telescope finally finished.

It has become a huge dream, 13 Meters long, 11 Tons heavy. With the space shuttle, he is to enter an orbit close to the earth. After 1986 the “ Challenger ”disaster occurs, the shuttles remain on the ground for two years. At the 24. April 1990 finally highlights the ” Discovery ”with the telescope in the loading bay.

This image shows galaxies that are up to ten million years old. Photo: NASA7ESA / H. Teplitz / M. Rafelski / A. Koekemoer / R. Windhorst / Z. Levay

The expectations are huge. Hubble is said to pick up electromagnetic waves from the UV range to visible light and infrared radiation. On the watch list is practically everything the cosmos has to offer: stars, nebulae, galaxies, black holes in all imaginable – and hopefully recognizable – distances.

The first pictures of Hubble disappointed

But the first pictures disappoint, they are out of focus. The cause turns out to be that the 2.4 meter main mirror was not perfectly polished. The edge was a fiftieth of a hair too flat.

What a drama: Because new manufacturing methods were used for the mirror, NASA had had a reserve mirror made. However, it remained on the floor because the mistake was discovered too late. In any case, additional shuttle flights were planned for the maintenance of Hubble.

A unique data pool for research

Now those responsible are discussing whether the next mission will be the Mirrors can be exchanged. That is rejected, too expensive. Instead, astronauts end 1993 assemble a correction system , which finally enables high-quality pictures.

The Horsehead Nebula. Taken in the near infrared. This provides insights into stellar nebulae and their inner structure. Photo: NASA / ESA / Hubble Heritage Team

Hubble collects a unique wealth of data for research. Hubble was already 1994 like the comet “Shoemaker-Levy 9” hit Jupiter and delivered images of unprecedented quality.

Scientists have determined with great accuracy the accelerated expansion of the universe based on images of variable Cepheid-type stars whose brightness fluctuates regularly. Incidentally, the value is significantly higher than the theoretically calculated, which raises new questions for research.

Hubble makes extremely distant galaxies visible

Hubble also has images made from dust disks on numerous young stars. Astronomers had long suspected that planetary systems such as our solar system would emerge from such a disk. The evidence came from the space telescope.

Cancer Nebula. This fog can be seen in 6500 light years away in impressive detail. The picture consists of 24 … d

By means of long-term observations in apparently starless Hubble has made regions of extremely distant galaxies visible. Some of them are 400 to 600 Created millions of years after the Big Bang.

Meanwhile, the telescope has signs of aging

Hubble became for the general public “Our eye in space”. Fantastic images of galaxy clusters, solar nebulae or planets have been and still are published in magazines, newspapers and online articles. At www.hubblesite.org there are numerous pictures that can be downloaded, often with explanations.

The telescope itself has some signs of aging. Since the space shuttles 2011 were taken out of service, there is no more spacecraft to bring people to the telescope.

A view of Jupiter, one of the youngest Hubble -Recordings (2019). The “Big Red Spot” appears pin sharp. A storm … Photo: NASA / ESA / A. Simon / M. H. Wong

Since then it has been a matter of fingers crossed that it continues. So far, problems such as with gyroscopes used for position control have been solved. Officially, Nasa wants to ensure the operation of the telescope by June 2021 , an extension is not excluded.

Technically, Hubble will remain in the sky for a good ten years. The current orbit is 540 kilometers above the earth, but the thin residual atmosphere slows down, causing the altitude to decrease. Either the telescope is raised again with the help of a spaceship or the ship is used to bring Hubble to a targeted crash.

A successor to Hubble has been discussed for a long time

A successor for Hubble has been discussed since the 1990s – in the usual triangle of tension between scientific claims, technical feasibility and financial resources.

2015 the completion of the “James Webb Space Telescope” began, named after a former NASA administrator. The 6.5-meter main mirror, which is made of 18 elements. The JWST is primarily intended to operate infrared astronomy, this form of radiation is particularly suitable for examining the formation of stars, planets and galaxies. The telescope should be able to look even further into space, even closer to the beginning of the universe – in a time up to around 200 millions of years after the Big Bang.

New view of Saturn. The reflected infrared radiation is shown in false colors. This is how the researchers discover … Photo: E. Karkoschka / NASA / ESA

Also with this large device there were sometimes considerable delays and cost increases. There are currently around nine billion dollars on the bill, which will be borne in different proportions by NASA, Esa and the Canadian space agency.

JWST is officially scheduled for March 2021 start

So JWST is in the same Order of magnitude like Hubble. Officially, March 2021 is still the starting date. It remains questionable whether it has to be kept in connection with the coronavirus crisis, where many facilities are being closed or shutdown.

NASA had a request for this from the daily mirror – Headquarters recently answered evasively. A little ray of hope: the test to unfold the main mirror was successfully completed at Easter. One day the JWST will finally be ready to go.