the-social-consequences-of-the-corona-crisis-are-now-becoming-clear

The Coronavirus pandemic is the biggest increase in unemployment in China in over 20 years, according to the National Statistics Service. The number of unemployed rose to 6.2 percent in February. In January and December of last year, the rate was still just over five percent.

Mao Shengyong, a spokesman for the statistical authority assumes that the number of unemployed in the second Could fall again halfway through the year, but the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security reported that five million jobs were cut in the first two months of this year alone due to corona virus containment requirements.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten.Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The prospects for the labor market and thus for the entire economic recovery of the People's Republic are also not better. Dan Wang from the consulting firm Economist Intelligence Unit even assumes that this year alone 22 millions of people will get theirs Will lose jobs. Just under half of them would be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.

Beijing has had a few years since the financial and credit crisis 2008 / 2009 the pot of unemployment insurance, into which both employer and employee pay, to over 581 billion yuan (about 82 billion dollars) tripled. But only those who have paid into the social security system as employees for more than ten years can receive unemployment benefits for a maximum of two years.

Unemployment benefit is not enough

The average monthly salary for workers and Employees who are losing their jobs in Beijing are 1815 yuan (257 dollars). This is not even half the monthly average of a migrant worker and is hardly enough for rents in the big cities of China.

About 200 Millions of migrant workers are not entitled to state support because their employers often do not pay social security or health insurance contributions for them. This group was unable to return to work immediately under the strict quarantine measures and even after the gradual opening of the factories and had no income for weeks.

A study by Stanford University estimates that the quarantine measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak caused migrant workers a total income of 100 billion dollars have been lost. Although the Chinese leadership urged companies to continue paying wages despite the Corona virus closure, many workers have not received their money.

Unemployment protests

According to data from the Hong Kong-based non-governmental organization China Labor Bulletin, it should be in March alone 50 riots have come. Employees from the service sector, transport or construction protested. Some Protestants are said to have been involved in the construction of the flagship hospital in Wuhan, which was hoisted up in just ten days to treat corona patients.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe.Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

The fact that the number of unemployed is increasing is also due to corona-related bankruptcies. The renowned Chinese business journalist Wu Xiaobo assumes that in the first two months of the year in China, about 247. 000 Companies have filed for bankruptcy. In his report, Wu named Guangdong in southern China as one of the most severely affected provinces by the closings.

The number of unreported cases is probably even higher

There, in the cities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dong Guan, particularly many migrant workers work in the factories. In January and February there are 30. 000 Companies went bankrupt due to the consequences of the novel corona virus. Nationwide, start-ups that have only been in business for less than three years were particularly affected. They make up about 55 percent of the companies that have now had to close. A survey by the Tsinghua University in Beijing found that smaller, private companies in particular reported that they were suffering from the current economic situation in such a way that they could not survive for more than a month.

What's worse, the Chinese authorities have been quoting unemployment rates of four to five percent for twenty years. According to experts, the number of unreported cases was probably much higher before Corona. The current data are currently being announced two months late. It is also assumed that migrant workers in particular are not counted, but only registered workers residing in the cities.

Quite unusual was the statement by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, who recently said that “it would not be a big deal this year if gross domestic product turned out to be a bit higher or lower for as long as China's labor market remains stable. ”Before the crisis, the goal was to achieve growth of six percent. This goal seemed hardly achievable even before the new lung disease. Economists at the US investment bank Morgan Stanley are now even warning that economic growth is likely to be negative in the first quarter. The social unrest could then increase nationwide.