Science
The smell of plastic waste attracts turtles
Plastic waste in the sea could attract turtles according to a study because of its smell.
A team led by Joseph Pfaller from the University of Florida in Gainesville reports in the journal “Current Biology” that sea turtles are sensitive to the smell of plastic, which is the cause of microorganisms and others Living things have accumulated, react just as much to fragrances in food.
“This indicates that turtles not only be attracted by the appearance, but also by the smell of plastic waste, ”Pfaller is quoted in a statement in the magazine from eaten plastic
Again and again turtles from eaten plastic or get tangled in garbage floating in the sea. So far, scientists have assumed that the animals confuse plastic with prey, for example plastic bags with jellyfish. The researchers set 15 Young captive loggerhead turtles (Caretta caretta) on certain smells and then observed their behavior. The smells were passed through a pipe over a small basin. In addition to the scent of fish and shrimp, they also included the smell of plastic, on which microbes, algae, plants and small animals were deposited. Deionized water and clean plastic were used as control smells. The behavior of the turtles was significant according to the researchers: compared to the control smells, they kept their noses out of the water more than three times longer than the researchers the smell of Food or plastic with deposits on the water. “We were surprised that turtles Reacted to plastic smells with deposits with the same intensity as to their food, ”says Pfaller. Future studies should now find out what kind of connections on plastic led the turtles on the wrong track. (dpa)
