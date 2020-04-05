the-science-pacts-must-be-observed

Recently, the Joint Science Conference (GWK) sent a press release that was a bit strange at first glance. The GWK is the joint money-distribution machine of the federal and state governments when it comes to universities and research.

Last year, the GWK, in which the science and finance ministers sit, put together internationally well-regarded financial packages : 160 billion euros for science, planning security until the end of the 20 years.

Laced, sealed, signed – by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

Never answer an uncomfortable question that you were not asked

But then, in the midst of the corona crisis, the GWK suddenly publishes a statement by Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) and Rhineland-Palatinate Science Minister Konrad Wolf (SPD ), the two chairpersons of the science conference.

The two, it says, “make it clear that science focuses on the existing legal framework and the fi financial agreements. ”

Isn't there a rule of professional public relations: never answer an uncomfortable question that you haven't been asked? From which the question follows: Why does the GWK feel compelled to emphasize a supposed self-evident fact – pacta sunt servanda?

The first answer that comes to mind is not really encouraging.

Are there finance ministers who want to access the science funds?

Are there possibly finance ministers and heads of government in the federal and state governments who are looking frantically left and right where? in times of trillion rescue packages and foreseeable collapsing tax revenues, can they collect money in the next few years – and end up with science?

Did Karliczek and Wolf feel that they had to take on some of the protagonists remember their commitments? Or is it – hopefully – just a matter of dispelling the worries on the top floors of the scientific institutions?

That some finance ministers at least at Trying to trick the co-financing of the University Pact follow-up program had already been in evidence before the epidemic state of emergency. Until then, parts of the university funding that have been guaranteed for some time are suddenly to be declared as fresh money for the future contract.

By the summer, the federal states have to publish commitments

Fortunately, the federal government is also taking a closer look than before and is letting the states go through less. The tugging continues, now under the Corona sign, until the ministers' summer meeting. After that, the countries' declarations of commitment should be published.

Hopefully the GWK press release will have long since been forgotten and has proven to be superfluous. By no means should it have become the first warning signal from many that the crisis is also dragging down science funding.

