“the-rules-must-be-understandable,-then-acceptance-will-be-greater”

The previous decisions on restrictions are to be extended until May 3, according to the federal government's proposed resolution – this corresponds approximately to the three weeks that the Helmholtz Association mentioned in its paper Has. So is politics on the right path?

The draft resolution is largely balanced and reasonable. I think it is important, however, that measures are taken up in the draft resolution that are hardly taken into account in the discussion about purchasing rights and the like. The public health service and the health authorities, for example, now need to be sustainably strengthened in terms of personnel and technology, because they can find and look after the contact persons. In addition, the draft resolution correctly indicates that priority must be given to who is being tested.

Professor Dr. Gérard Krause. Photo: HZI / J.Krüger

The People who have symptoms of a possible infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus must be able to be tested immediately. Testing entire companies cannot make sense if test capacities are lacking where they are urgently needed. In the beginning, it took about a day for the laboratory results to be available. We are now three days or more in some places. This is far too long and must not be.

From May 4, according to the federal government's proposed resolution, “pupils of the final classes and qualification-relevant Years of general education and vocational schools (…) and the last class of elementary school are schooled ”. Is it too early Reduced study group sizes are recommended.

In all discussions, people always look: What helps to fight the pandemic? However, we always have to weigh this up because every restriction has desired or undesirable side effects. We definitely know that young people have hardly any severe Covid 19 disease courses.

What we do not know is how young people contribute to the spread of the infection to older people and whether they significantly increase the risk of infection of the older generation. In the final classes, school dropout cannot be made up for, which is why I can understand how to enable them to go back to school. Especially since these age groups are more likely to comply with hygiene recommendations. The situation is different for younger school children. In addition to the epidemiological side, the educational and social aspects must also be considered.

Libraries, archives, zoological gardens, hairdressers and shops up to 800 Square meters of retail space as well as car, bicycle and book dealers should also be allowed to open. Churches, mosques and synagogues, however, are not. Is there a justified risk difference from an epidemiological point of view?

I cannot understand why this is linked to certain lines of business . The only hygienic reasons are relevant. What are the ways to avoid contact with each other? Is there enough space for this? Or people can only be admitted into rooms at the same time to a limited extent.

Theoretically, a restaurant could also open again if the tables were far enough apart. The decision about hygienic reasons would also be better from a communication point of view, because then people understand better why some areas are open and others are closed. It must be understandable why there are rules and then the acceptance is higher.

Professor Dr. Gérard Krause is head of the epidemiology department at the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig.