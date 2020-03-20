World
The rest of the Bundesliga season may be in tournament mode
But that was just one of three possible scenarios for a quick execution of the remaining nine game days. It is also conceivable that the playing time with games in very short succession within just 16 days will be completed, the report says. Also a series of English weeks with only a few days break between the games is one of the options.
The Bundesliga teams want the currently interrupted season, if possible, to Play the end to continue building on TV revenue and sponsorship money. In all likelihood, resumption of play will initially only be possible in empty stadiums. DFL managing director Christian Seifert had recently spoken of ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. At the 31. In March, the DFL will discuss the possible models to continue the season, the “Sportbuzzer” reported. (dpa)
Formula 1: Regular reform will be postponed by one year
At the urging of the teams, Formula 1 postpones the for 2021 planned rule revolution by one year. Because of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, this was a unanimous decision of all decision-makers in the racing series, the world association Fia announced on Thursday. For the coming year, the cars in the racing series should actually change massively to ensure more equal opportunities and more exciting races. “Because of the currently explosive financial situation, it was decided that the teams should remove their chassis from 2020 also for 2021 will be used ”, it was said now.
Under the shifted rules, the cars should be heavier and a little slower, the aerodynamics will also be changed. In this way, the rule-keepers of Formula 1 want to ensure more overtaking. The development of the new cars should have been vigorously pushed forward for all teams this year. Due to the enormous consequences of the Corona crisis, many racing teams, especially economically, are hardly able to do so if they are also supposed to secure the ongoing PS operation.
Whether in addition to the chassis, other central components of the cars for the next season will be frozen, should be discussed.
In contrast, the long controversial budget limit of 175 million US dollars (157 million euros) per Start the season as planned in the coming year. This also alleviates the concern of smaller racing teams that the top teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are already investing heavily in the development of the new cars this year without any cost limits and will thus again have a great advantage on the track next year. (dpa)
Football: French association for season until 15 . July
The current football season can from the point of view of France Association President Noël Le Graët despite the postponement of the EM in the year 2021 under no circumstances on 30. To be ended June. In view of the Corona crisis, he wanted to propose to the European Football Union that the season be at least until 15. July and extend the current financial year to 31. July, said Le Graët (78) according to a report by the sports newspaper “L'Equipe” on Thursday. He hopes for the support of the Italian association.
“Honestly, I don't know how to end the championship by the end of June,” said the head of the association, referring to the planned international matches of the French national team and the Champions League. The training could not be resumed before the beginning of April, he added.
With a view to the health of the players and the large number of pending matches, one has to explain today that the season is on 15. or 20. Will end July, Le Graët demanded. The business year of the clubs should then 13 months. The contracts of the players ran on 30 . June, but after discussions he is confident that a solution will be found. The new season should then begin in late August or early September. (dpa)
Football: Cavani wants to help
Uruguayan football professional Edinson Cavani (33) wants to help his hometown Salto in the coronavirus crisis. “We hope there will be a solution and things will be fine,” said Paris Saint-Germain striker on Thursday after arriving in Uruguay on Canal 4. “We try to be there and, if necessary, also to help. ”
According to French media reports, PSG had given its players the freedom to leave Paris and go back to their hometowns in the face of the ever-expanding corona virus. Neymar (28) and Thiago Silva (35) already traveled to Brazil.
According to Italian media, Juventus professional Gonzalo Higuaín also traveled (32) to his native Argentina to take care of his sick mother. The entire Turin team is actually in quarantine after the players Daniele Rugani (25) and Blaise Matuidi (32) had been tested positive for the novel corona virus. Higuaín was therefore able to submit a negative test and was allowed to leave the country. (dpa)
Hockey: Pro League game break extended
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the national hockey teams have to do without further games in the Pro League. The international hockey association FIH extended the game break of the competition on Thursday until 17. May. This also includes those for the 25. and 26. April in Berlin planned games of German men and women against India and China from. Before that the Pro League March matchdays in Mönchengladbach and Hamburg have already been canceled. The international matches should also serve the German teams in preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. However, it is currently unclear whether the summer games can even take place. (dpa)
Athletes Germany criticize IOC
The Verein Athleten Deutschland criticizes the International Olympic Committee for his strict stance in dealing with a possible Olympic cancellation, which bring many athletes into distress. “We understand in which predicament Yours – especially those who focus on the Olympic and Paralympic Prepare games – just located ”, it said in a message on Thursday. “You fight on two fronts: against the virus and for one Maintaining your fitness. “
A reason for this hanging section is the attitude of the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee, ” the stubborn with planning the games would continue. In the IOC conference call with 220 Athlete representatives on Wednesday had “great uncertainty”. “The IOC prevented any speculation about alternative scenarios and communicated on request, no deadline for a final decision, “it said further.
IOC President Thomas Bach, on the other hand, had a “constructive” Exchange spoken and stressed that there was still more than four months until the Olympic Games from 24. July to August 9. (dpa)
Formula 1 postpones May race
The Formula 1 must also be due to the corona pandemic postpone three planned May races in the Netherlands, Spain and Monaco. The racing series and the world association Fia now hope that the season “after May” could start, it said in a joint message on Thursday. The The decision was made together with the race organizers in Zandvoort, Barcelona and Monte Carlo has been hit. The aim is to ensure the health and safety of the to ensure traveling employees of the teams and fans.
In the The start of the season in Melbourne had been canceled last week, after there was a corona virus case at McLaren's UK racing team. After that were also the Grand Prix in Bahrain and Vietnam on an as yet undetermined Time has been postponed. The race planned in China as the fourth World Cup run was previously due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in the country
Originally this year 22 Grand Prix driven, that would have been a record. The formula 1 and the Fia are now checking new calendar suggestions. The goal is reportedly at least 17 Run. For this, the summer break planned for August was opened March / April brought forward. Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari team started on Thursday for the holidays. (dpa)
If there is no other way
Against the background of the financial impact of the corona crisis is increasing Many fans seem to be accepting football matches in front of empty ranks. “The Insight is also growing among fans, ”said Sig Zelt from the organization ProFans of the German Press Agency on Thursday.
The managing director the German Football League, Christian Seifert, had on Monday from Spoken ghost games as the only “chance of survival”. The Bundesliga clubs want to end the currently interrupted season if at all possible play to be able to continue to build on TV revenue and sponsorship money. The Resumption of play operations is likely only in empty stadiums.
“Of course football without fans is less worth, ”said tent. “But maybe this will ensure the clubs survival. I meanwhile think that ghost games are inevitable. “ (dpa)
Swiss first division football team quits players without notice
The Swiss first division soccer team FC Sion has several, according to media reports Players terminated without notice because of the financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis. As the “Blick” writes on Thursday, club president Christian Constantin the top earners of the team “for good reasons” and “because of force majeure ”pronounced the termination. “We are all our incomes robbed. We are prohibited from offering them their work and it is forbidden to perform, ”said the Swiss Tabloid from a letter from Constantin. The association gave it on Thursday no comment at first. (dpa)
Also in Turkey the ball is now resting
Turkey has postponed league games due to the corona crisis until further notice. The youth and said that football, basketball and volleyball Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu in Ankara on Thursday.
The Turkish leadership already had last Thursday ordered to hold sporting events without spectators. To that At the time, Turkey had a confirmed coronavirus case, meanwhile it 191 . In addition, according to official information, three people are currently on the Lung disease Covid – 19 died.
players had the decision of Turkey criticizes instead of holding the sporting events without spectators cancel. The goalkeeper of the first division Galatasaray became particularly clear Istanbul, Fernando Muslera, after the ghost game against Besiktas on Sunday. Muslera said, according to the broadcaster CNN Türk, that it was disrespectful towards Players and spectators. Podolski recently performed with his club Antalyaspor to a ghost game. (dpa)
English football extends game break
The football break in England caused by the corona crisis is extended. The English football association FA announced on Thursday that the ball is up at least for 30. April will rest. The FA agreed on this with the premier League, the EFL responsible for the lower leagues and the professionals Player union and the English coaching association.
„The development by COVID – 19 remains unclear and we can assure everyone that health and the well-being of players, employees and fans is a priority for us have, ”it said in the message. “We will continue to follow the advice of the Follow government and work together to keep an eye on the situation and to examine all the available options so that we can find ways of the season to resume as soon as the conditions permit. “
You have collectively supports UEFA's decision to host the European Championship 2020 too move to make room for the pending games next summer create, the FA explained, thus the national and international competitions can be played to the end and “preserve the integrity of every competition is “.
The FA regulations actually state that the football season is in England no later than June 1st and any competition in it Frame must fix his game plan. This rule does not apply until further notice more. “Our board has agreed that this time limit for the season 2019 / 20 with a view to professional football is lifted, ”said the association With. (dpa)
The FA, Premier League, EFL and women's professional game, together with the PFA and LMA are committed to finding ways of resuming the 2019 / 20 football season as soon as it is safe and possible to do so Full statement: https://t.co/kr0sJk8JHp
– Premier League on Twitter (@premierleague) https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1240624063145553927
Criticism of the IOC is growing
“I ask not to cancel the Olympics. But above all we have to Show humanity and can't just go on like this, ”said the four-time Olympic champion Hayley Wickenheiser (41), once the world's best Ice hockey player and since 2014 IOC member, the “mirror”. “We should First act as a responsible citizen of the world, only then as an athlete or IOC members. ”
Sports lawyer Michael Lehner advocates speedy Cancellation. “That would be a signal to the world,” said the 65 – year-olds the “Mannheimer Morning”. “I can't cancel the little football games here myself, think about curfews that close schools and universities and then think I could play big games in July. ” (dpa)
Coach Martin Schwalb also fell ill
After several players of the handball Bundesliga club Rhein-Neckar Löwen is too Trainer Martin Schwalb tested positive for the corona virus. The 56 – year olds got into a 14 – daily quarantine at home, they said Mannheimer on Thursday with. Schwalb is currently with his family in Hamburg.
“I feel good so far, but I would like to ask all people who Implement rules and regulations of the authorities in the current situation “, said Swallow. “Even without physical symptoms, you can become a carrier and thus becomes a danger to his fellow human beings. ”
Because of the Bundesliga the pandemic was suspended and training with the lions was stopped the former international went to the Hanseatic city. According to his he wanted to prepare new clubs for his move. Schwalb had at the end of February the Rhein-Neckar Löwen the successor to Kristjan, the Icelandic on leave Andresson started.
Next to the coach are Rüc Mads Mensah, National player Jannik Kohlbacher and other players tested positive. The entire team is currently in quarantine. (dpa)
Dennis Schröder not infected
Basketball player Dennis Schröder and his teammates from the Oklahoma City Thunder have been tested negative for the corona virus. The announced the NBA club now after the entire team after the Game canceled at short notice against Utah Jazz on 11. March as a precaution had been tested. At Utah, Frenchman Rudy Gobert was positive about that Corona virus has been tested, which is why the game Oklahoma vs. Utah canceled and shortly after the entire NBA season had been interrupted. (dpa)
Sky reacts to missing sports program
The colleagues from our media department know more:
The Pay TV broadcaster Sky has reacted to the complete failure of live sports broadcasts and the extensive shutdown of social life in Germany as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company will make its entertainment offer (Sky Entertainment and Sky Cinema) accessible to its customers with films and series, Sky announced on Thursday.
Daily mirror
Short-time work at handball club SC Magdeburg
Handball Bundesliga club SC Magdeburg is also due to the coronavirus pandemic apply for government aid to its players. Professionals and employees should Get short-time benefits, said managing director Marc-Henrik Schmedt in the “Magdeburg Volksstimme” (Thursday). So they should by Seasonal interruption expected financial problems are cushioned. “And as we pay our social security contributions and taxes like any other GmbH it is completely legitimate that we now use this help take, ”said Schmedt. The Bundesliga is initially until 23. April interrupted. (dpa)
FC Bayern also crisis record champion
After President Herbert Hainer, CFO Jan-Christian Dreesen also referred to the great financial challenge for FC Bayern Munich in the coronavirus crisis. “FC Bayern has certainly done well in recent years, which enables it to deal with crises,” said Dreesen on the club's website. However, the situation to be overcome for FC Bayern, like for other companies, would be even more difficult if the crisis lasted longer. “Of course, we have to constantly reassess the constantly changing situation and can therefore not yet say what the economic effects will be if the situation worsens,” Dreesen said. Whether competitions can be held is not only important for FC Bayern in terms of sport, but also economically.
“One thing is already clear: clubs, leagues and associations face a huge challenge in national and international football with existential concerns too. The good news is that football will continue to be played after the crisis, and we will need our good employees even more, ”said the 53 – year olds. The financially strongest Bundesliga club achieved sales of last season, which ended sportily with the German championship and the DFB Cup. , 4 million euros. Profit after tax also grew strongly 52, 5 million euros. However, the club also has to meet immense personnel costs. (dpa)
The first Bundesliga professionals waive their salary
“Difficult times, special measures” – CEO and sports director Max Eberl in an interview about the current situation at Borussia in connection with #COVID 19. 👉 https://t.co/PxfRg6jH5g
– Borussia on Twitter (@borussia) https://twitter.com/borussia/status/1240565124471144448
Crazy:
NBA wants to isolate and play players
The North American professional basketball league NBA continues to count on being able to end the season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In order to be able to continue offering sports to fans even in times of crisis, the NBA is also thinking of extraordinary measures. There are discussions about whether a group of players could compete for “a gigantic fundraiser”, said NBA commissioner Adam Silver at ESPN. For this there could be a protocol by which certain professionals are tested and isolated for the corona virus so that they can play. “People are stuck at home and I think they need distraction. You have to be entertained. ”
Die NBA had their game operations almost a week ago for “at least 30 days ”interrupted. However, the US health agency CDC recently recommended that events be held across the country in the next eight weeks with 50 people and more too postpone or cancel.
Silver didn't want to make a prediction of when the NBA could play regularly again. “I am naturally optimistic and I want to believe that we will be able to save at least some parts of this season,” said the 57 – year olds. “I have no idea how long this phase will continue.” For example, the format for the rest of the season, in which originally on 18. April the play-offs should begin to change. (dpa)