“The reason we do our job is because of the people,” says Guardiola
Italians leave: Final in the Algarve Cup is canceled
Kylian Mbappé: Corona test is negative
Kylian Mbappé, the striker of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League opponent Paris Saint-Germain, has been tested for the Corona virus. The result is negative. The French sports newspaper “L'Équipe” reports.
PSG attacker Mbappé has been sick since Monday. He has severe angina and was unable to exercise for two days. As a precaution, he had himself tested for the corona virus. Given the negative result, “L'Équipe” considers it not unlikely that the French world champion on Wednesday (21 o'clock) against Dortmund is at least in the squad of his team.
Guardiola: Better to move than ghost games
The rescheduled Premier League game between Man City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium should take place in front of an audience on Wednesday. In other European leagues as well as in the Champions League and the Europa League, however, viewers have already been excluded from some games. Guardiola expects such a scenario soon in England.
“In Spain they have now started to play behind closed doors,” said the Spaniard. “It happened in Italy too. I think it will happen here as well. ”However, the British authorities had not announced any such plans until Tuesday. (dpa)
Biathlon: Cancellation of the World Cup final threatens
The World Cup final of the biathletes in Oslo could be canceled due to the corona virus. The World Federation had the recommendations of the Norwegian health authorities, events with more than 500 people cancel, note taken, the IBU announced on Tuesday. You are in contact with all relevant points to find out about the “circumstances and details” of this decision, especially whether the World Cup final from 20. to 22. March “can take place at all,” it said in the message. No fans were admitted to the World Cup in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic last weekend. (dpa)
Leipzig: 20 fans returned their ticket
On the previous day, the responsible public health office in Leipzig had decided in an interview with RB officials that the game would take place as planned. “Our team exchanged ideas over the phone and personally,” emphasized Mintzlaff. The close exchange is important, but also that one should not spread panic, said Mintzlaff and referred to four confirmed coronavirus cases in Saxony. Judging by that, he thinks the decision is correct.
According to Mintzlaff, about 20 fans called who wanted to return their ticket. “Nobody is forced to come to the stadium either.” Because of the increasing number of infections, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) recommended at the weekend that large events with more than 1000 To cancel participants. (dpa)
Basketball: Alba Berlin expects the next games to be held regularly
Coronavirus? At Alba Berlin, it is assumed that at least the two games will take place regularly this week.
Players and managers from Alba Berlin also have to deal with the Deal with spreading the virus. However, the upcoming games are said to be take place regularly.
No master in ice hockey
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) sets the play- offs this season. More on this in the polar bear blog.
Football: And another ghost game (2)
The Bundesliga game between Fortuna Düsseldorf and SC Paderborn on Friday will also take place without spectators. That said Düsseldorf Mayor Thomas Geisel (SPD) at a press conference on Tuesday. “Practically all” events would also be prohibited in the city's event halls.
Geisel criticized the instructions from the Ministry of Health, which legally leave responsibility to the municipalities. Geisel said he preferred direct regulation of the country. The limit of 1000 He called visitors “somewhat arbitrary”. Not every event with more than 1000 Visitors are per se more dangerous than one with less than 1000 visitors. (dpa)
Football: And another ghost game
The round of 16 second leg of FC Bayern Munich against FC Chelsea on 18. March takes place as a ghost game. As the German football record champions announced on Tuesday, this game will be played in front of empty spectator stands due to the consequences of the new corona virus. (dpa)
Football: And there is the next ghost game
Ghost game also for Hertha
On Saturday the game Hoffenheim against Hertha will take place without fans . TSG just announced this. More on this in our blog about Hertha BSC.
Uefa rejects speculation
Can the EM actually take place this summer or must it be due to the coronavirus epidemic might be postponed by a year? Uefa says: “No”!
The EURO 2020 starts on 12. June 2020 in Rome. UEFA supports the corona virus and its development in contact with the relevant international and local authorities. The planned one There is no need to change the schedule. The subject is constantly checked.
Uefa's reaction to a corresponding dpa request
Ghost game also in Cologne
Also in the Bundesliga game between 1. FC Köln and the FSV Mainz 05 is it because of the new type of corona virus, do not give viewers on weekends This announced the football club from Cologne on Tuesday. “The FC would like to be in full Stadiums play and regrets the development. However, protection of the Population before. We therefore support the measures taken by the responsible authorities and ask all fans for understanding, ”wrote the Cologne in their Message. The game is for Saturday at 15. 30 clock. (dpa)
Football: DFB international match against Italy without an audience
The international match of the national team against Italy on 31. March in Nuremberg is held in front of empty ranks due to the spread of the corona virus. The city of Nuremberg informed the German Football Association (DFB) on Tuesday, as the association announced. (dpa)
The international match between Germany and Italy on 31. March in # Nuremberg must take place without spectators in the stadium according to the current planning status. The City of Nuremberg informed the @DFB of this today. #GERITA #The team
Football: Cancellation in the Dutch division of honor
Even in Holland, soccer is not spared from the corona virus. In the province of North Brabant, three games of the division of honor, which were supposed to take place over the weekend, have been completely canceled. It concerns the matches: Willem II-SC Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven-FC Emmen and RKC Walwijk-FC Groningen.
US sport: the cabins remain closed
The four of the five major sports leagues in the United States reacted to the spread of the new corona virus and severely restricted access to the changing rooms. This was announced by the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS on Monday in a joint statement. The NFL season has ended since the beginning of February.
Only players and key coaches have access to the premises of the professional leagues in the Tuesday until further notice Basketball, ice hockey, baseball and soccer – journalists, for example, are no longer allowed in. In the United States, it is common for the media to be able to go to the locker room for interviews with players after matches, sometimes even before. The rule also applies to the club houses of the teams.
In the NHL, some teams had already restricted access to their changing rooms at the weekend. At the FC Los Angeles home game against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, journalists were also not allowed into the guests' dressing room, but were able to talk to players without restrictions or a large distance beforehand. (dpa)
Formula 1: Quarantine locations planned
In view of the spread of the novel corona virus, Formula 1 also wants to set up quarantine points. These would be created by the organizers of the respective races for suspected cases. The catalog of measures presented also includes teams of experts who are deployed at airports, transit zones and race tracks. Among other things, they should help with the diagnosis of suspected cases.
Formula 1 takes place on 15. March in Melbourne to kick off their Grand Prix. Despite the Corona virus crisis, the weekend is scheduled to take place with viewers. The for the 19. April's planned Grand Prix of China has already been postponed. According to its own statements, Formula 1 is in “constant exchange” with the health authorities and tries to take “appropriate steps” to “minimize risks”. (dpa)
Olympia: IOC President Bach with an open letter
IOC President Thomas Bach addressed athletes all over the world a good four months before the planned Olympic start in Tokyo. Despite the ongoing crisis caused by the spread of the corona virus, he could “assure that the IOC was fully committed to the successful Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo 24. July 2020 ”, wrote Bach in a letter last Thursday, which can also be read online. He continued: “Unfortunately, we are all worried about the corona virus. Of course, the corona virus has also been a central topic in the discussions of the IOC board in the last two days. ”
Bach also thanked the athletes for their flexibility due to the currently difficult situation. “Some of you had to change your competition, training and travel plans due to changes in the venues and travel restrictions,” wrote Bach, adding: “I assure you that the IOC will continue to work intensively with the NOKs and international associations for solutions to find for these challenges and to guarantee a fair Olympic qualification under the given circumstances. ”
The former fencer left no doubt in his lines that the summer games in Japan are taking place as planned and encouraged the athletes to continue to work hard for her sporty dream. “Please continue with” full steam ahead “, wrote Bach:” Then we, the Olympic community, can once again unite the whole world in a peaceful competition. “ (dpa)
Handball: Bundesliga meeting on Monday
The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) will be advising next Monday at an extraordinary general meeting about how to proceed due to the spread of the corona virus. “We are aware of our overall social responsibility,” HBL President Uwe Schwenker told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. It is planned to hold the meeting in Cologne.
With every decision, the economic situation of the clubs must also be taken into account, said the 60 – year-old swivel on. In contrast to football, for example, the handball clubs are much more dependent on the audience revenue.
For Stefan Kretzschmar, sports director at Bundesliga club Füchse Berlin and TV expert, the situation for clubs and players could be “existentially threatening ” become. “It could then result in players being obliged and waiving salaries,” said the 47 year old ex-national player in his Column for the TV channel Sky.
Because of the international game of the German men on Friday against the Netherlands, the Bundesliga has a weekend break. It has not yet been decided on the scheduled games in the 2nd division. A decision on the admission of spectators to the international match in Magdeburg should be made in the course of Tuesday. (dpa)
Football: Next two match days in Spain without an audience
The next two games of the first and second league of Spain will take place without spectators due to the Coronavirus epidemic. The central government in Madrid has already made a decision, the media reported, citing the left-wing coalition of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The Spanish professional league (La Liga) confirmed on request that it was a matter of decision. The health of fans, players, club employees and journalists take precedence.
This decision should be made officially at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon and then announced. The specialist newspaper “AS” wrote that the league had already informed the clubs.
The clubs understood the measure, the media said. “AS” meanwhile quoted a spokesman for La Liga with the statement that they were ready to have more rounds held before empty ranks if necessary.
Am First of all, Spanish record champions Real Madrid are most affected, who will play the next two league games (on Friday against SD Eibar and on 21. March against FC Valencia) in the home stadium Santiago Bernabéu. In the table of the Primera División are the kings of national player Toni Kroos after 27 out of a total of 38 Rounds two points behind defending champion FC Barcelona. (dpa)