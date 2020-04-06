the-raccoon-is-too-cute-even-for-researchers

Raccoon, marble crab, tree of heaven – the list of alien, invasive species is getting longer. The introduced animal and plant species displace native species and thus significantly change the ecosystems.

Scientists and conservationists are therefore looking for solutions to prevent the spread of the invasive species. But that's not so easy, especially when the species are particularly pretty to look at or are otherwise fascinating.

Then it is difficult for professionals and laypersons to be objective. Measures against invasive gray squirrels in Italy, for example, were even thwarted by this effect. This is reported by a team of researchers from the Leibniz Institute for Freshwater Ecology and Inland Fisheries (IGB) in Berlin and the Czech Academy of Sciences.

Are certain species preferred in research?

You followed up on a question that is frequently asked in biology: Are certain species preferred in research? What many suspect has been confirmed several times.

Regarding nature conservation, for example, Laura Tensen from the University of Johannesburg 2018 shown in a meta-study for cat and dog-like species: Large animals are researched more thoroughly than small ones. This may not only be due to the preferences of the scientists, but also to those of the donors.

“Charismatic” species in focus

If it is There is also an imbalance when it comes to invasive species, the authors of the current study found. Accordingly, the research priorities are largely determined by the ecological and economic effects of the species.

And yet there is a stronger focus on invasive vertebrates than on invertebrates as well as on large and “charismatic” species, they write in the “Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment”. This applies not only to science, but also to the public interest. This favors the spread of alien species and makes countermeasures more difficult.

Increased: Marble crabs

But what exactly does “charismatic” mean? For Jonathan Jeschke, researcher at the IGB and the Free University of Berlin and involved in the study, it is a mixture of attractive, beautiful, cute, fascinating and other properties, also regarding behavior.

The marble crab was only popular with aquarists. Meanwhile, populations in domestic waters are increasing, among others in … Photo: mauritius images / Aleksandr Proshkin / Alamy

“Charisma of animals and plants is a human feeling that cannot yet be clearly measured. Our investigation cannot therefore quantify the effect strictly by natural sciences, ”he says. “But we want to draw attention to the problem with case studies.”

One example is marble crab, a breed with a striking pattern from the nineties that was quickly popular with aquarists and in Germany and other countries was traded. However, the animals reproduce strongly – only females are known that reproduce through their offspring.

Some aquarists released surplus animals into nature, where they form new populations, among others in the crooked lank. “The special appearance has contributed to the fact that the marble crabs became popular as aquarium inhabitants, and now they are conquering domestic waters,” says Jeschke. By the way, trade in the EU has now been banned.

A classic of invasive species: The raccoon

A classic when it comes to invasive species the racoon. Middle of 20. In the 20th century, a number of animals from German fur farms were released or were deliberately abandoned and multiplied rapidly.

“With his black face mask and his cute behavior, he appears cute to many – shooting animals is considered cruel to many “Says Jeschke. The raccoon is so widespread in Germany that effective measures against it are also very difficult.

This little raccoon is waving in the zoo in Schleswig- Holstein Neumünster to the visitors. In the wild there are in … Photo: Lenhard Klimek / dpa

“In EU countries with far fewer raccoons, on the other hand, you will be grateful to control the animals here to prevent further spreading,” the researcher describes the typical conflict when dealing with introduced species.

How much the charisma of an invasive species is useful has been shown by gray squirrels, which spread among other things in Italy. To protect the domestic squirrels, the gray squirrels should be fought there. But this program was prevented by interest groups with the help of cute cartoon characters, Jeschke and his team report.

Better do something against the spread early

So who cares for the environment and nature conservation is responsible, should consider such charisma effects at an early stage, the authors conclude. “Then it is cheaper to do something about the spread as early as possible and to restrict trade, for example,” says the researcher. Documented damage in other regions could be used as an argument.

This should be facilitated in future with a database of the International Union for Nature Conservation IUCN. In “EICAT” (Environmental Impact Classification for Alien Taxa), effects of alien species are to be recorded and classified according to international standards from “minimal” to “massive”, explains the scientist who is involved in the development of EICAT. “Hopefully we will go online at the end of the year.”

Sometimes invasive species are also a profit

But invasive species may also be a profit. Erick Lundgren from the University of Technology in Sydney and team recently brought this idea to life. Introduced large herbivores would close the gaps in the ecosystems that our ancestors once created through hunting, the researchers write in the journal “PNAS”.

As examples, they cite dromedaries in Australia, the extinct one Replace large marsupials of the Palorchestes genus. Or dozens of hippos in Colombia that come from the private zoo of the drug boss Pablo Escobar. According to Lundgren, they replace the giant llamas of the genus Hemiauchenia and the extinct large South American ungulates called Notoungulata.

That the previous paragraph was not about imported worms or insects, but about dromedaries and hippos from a cartel chief, also has to do with her charisma. Journalists are also susceptible to this.