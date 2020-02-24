the-quakes-of-mars

Even if no life on Mars has been proven, it is a living celestial body, at least from a geological point of view. Some volcanic eruptions are only a few million years old and there are indications that underground magma is still active today. And the planet is regularly shaken by Mars quakes.

This is shown by observations of the NASA-led mission “InSight” (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport), which are now presented in the specialist journal “Nature Geoscience” (in several specialist articles: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6).

For the first time, it was possible to carry out meaningful seismic measurements on Mars, explains Max-Planck -Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Göttingen, which is involved in the mission.

Started two years later, 150 million dollars more expensive

The “Viking” probes from the 1970s already had seismometers on board. But these were firmly attached to the landing unit and, as it turned out later, only recorded how the Martian wind shook the probes. The InSight seismometer, called SEIS, on the other hand, was set down in the sand with a gripper arm and additionally protected from the wind by a hood.

The device, built by the French space agency CNES, is highly sensitive to what is in the Difficulty leading up to it. Originally “InSight” 2016 should start, but the vacuum chamber for the seismometer was not tight, so Nasa decided to postpone the start by two years and do a redesign.

The additional costs amounted to around 150 million dollars. Only on 26. November 2018 the lander touched down on the Red Planet near the equator.

The seismometer SEIS, which is being placed here by the robot arm next to the lander on the Martian soil, works reliably. Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / DLR

The trouble was worth it, SEIS works reliably . From February to September 2019, the present publications refer to this period, 174 seismic events detected. Since then, the measurements have been continued and a total of 450 events that have not yet been fully evaluated, according to the ETH Zurich, which is also involved.

This corresponds to approximately one quake per day that SEIS can perceive. Extrapolated to the entire celestial body, the quake activity is greater than previously estimated, the seismic energy released lies between that of the very slow moon and the dynamic earth.

Mars has only one plate

Our planet consists of tectonic plates that move against each other and thus lead to many earthquakes. Mars probably only has one plate. “But as we know about the earth, there can also be tremors inside a plate,” says Ulrich Christensen from MPS, one of the leading SEIS researchers.

There are two main reasons for the Mars quakes. “The planet cools and shrinks,” explains the researcher. “Since the outer crust is brittle, tensions arise in it until it finally breaks and the subsurface shakes.” The second option is convection currents in a deep, plastic shell that affect the crust and stretch it, for example. “We know that from the Vallis Marineris, an extensive trench system.”

With a robot arm the protective shield against wind and dust is put over the seismometer (SEIS). Photo: Nasa / JPL -Caltech / DLR

Of the recorded earthquakes, the three strongest occurred in the Cerberus Fossae region, the round 1600 kilometers away and also represents a tectonic trench system. However, the magnitude of the quake is low. Between April and September 2019 were good 20, which had a magnitude between 3 and 4, which corresponds approximately to the value that a person can feel.

None came over Magnitude 4. However, the measurement period is relatively short. Larger quakes that are rarer are quite possible, explains Christensen. Weaker earthquakes were identified primarily at night because the strong winds during the day disturb the measurements too much.

The researchers can use the seismic data to estimate the structure of the subsurface: the earthquake waves differ according to the material properties quickly transmitted and reflected and broken at boundary layers.

In contrast to seismic studies on Earth, where there are many stations, the Mars researchers have to get by with just one device . This complicates matters.

Heat build-up inside Mars

“We still cannot say how thick the crust of Mars is,” says Christensen. However, it is clear that the top ten kilometers are very jagged, primarily due to numerous meteorite impacts, and more compact rock is underneath.

One floor below, in the upper mantle of Mars, the researchers found that the seismic waves were significantly dampened. This is probably due to a heat build-up , which heats and softens the material, explains Domenico Giardini from ETH Zurich, who led the evaluation. “Since Mars does not have plate tectonics, heat from the inside – caused by radioactive decay today and compression during the formation of the planet – can only be transported very slowly through the crust to the outside,” he writes in an email.

The “mole”, the thermal probe “HP3”, which was built in Berlin , has so far only been instead of the planned five meters 30 … Photo: NASA / JPL-Caltech / DLR

In the lower part of the Martian mantle, on the other hand, the attenuation appears to be significantly lower than is known from the earth. “If this was confirmed by other Mars quakes, it would tell us something about the temperature inside Mars, for example that the coat is relatively cooler than that of the earth .”

Earthquake measurements are said to support the search for life

Nicholas Schmerr of the University of Maryland, who is also involved in the mission, believes that Quake analysis could also help answer the big question about life on the planet – by using seismological data to narrow down the origin of the vibrations.

“Just think of hydrothermal vents on the Earth's Central Back, where chemistry is more likely to provide the necessary energy for life than sunlight,” the geologist said in a statement from his institute. “If it turns out that there is liquid magma on Mars and we can determine exactly where the planet is most geologically active, we could use it to target future missions that have the potential for life want to explore. “

Things are also turbulent on the surface of the planet. InSight has measured more than 1000 small-scale cyclones that occurred at the Elysium site Planitia swept over him. It is the most active of all Mars mission landing sites to date. It would be expected that at least some of these vortices absorb fine sediment and form so-called dust devils.

It's just strange that InSight did not capture any of them with its cameras. The researchers speculate whether enough material was not whirled up to recognize the dust devil, or whether it was simply bad timing and the devils were missed. Future observations may be more successful.

A mole that does not want to dig

The team of the thermal probe HP3 is even more unlucky. The device of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) is said to drive itself into the ground using a striking device and measure the heat flow at depth. The plan was to penetrate three to five meters into the sand.

But the “Mars Mole” only got a little bit ahead and worked partly out of the ground again out. For a year now, the researchers have been trying various tricks, such as holding onto the lander's shovel, to get the “mole” down.

“We currently have around 30 cm deep ”, reports project manager Tilman Spohn from DLR in Berlin. He continued to hold on to the target of three to five meters in order to obtain the heat flow data he hoped for.

But the chances are diminishing. NASA has already reduced the means of communication with the probe – sending commands and receiving data. “ If we don't make any clear progress by the end of spring, it will probably be over ,” says Spohn. The mission goal would have to be given up for good.

Admittedly, a lot has been learned in the past few months about the properties of the Martian soil and will publish this soon, says Spohn. “But that's only a small consolation.” A new bucket position is currently being tried out. Maybe it will work.

The main mission InSight should run until November until now. There are discussions about an extension, but new robots are coming soon : This summer two rovers are due to set off for Mars: the European ExoMars rover “Rosalind Franklin” including the landing platform “Kazachok” Russia and Mars 2020 rover of NASA. Both missions should arrive in March or February 2021. Both rovers have various cameras and analyzers to examine the surface in more detail.

ExoMars is also intended to clarify whether there was life on the planet in prehistoric times under more favorable conditions. Evidence of life that has survived to this day is not possible with either rover – unless a green male waves to one of the cameras.