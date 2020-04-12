“the-publication-on-heinsberg-was-not-lighthearted”

Hendrik Streeck is director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital Bonn. He and a team of researchers are currently investigating the spread of the coronavirus in the Heinsberg district in North Rhine-Westphalia, which was most severely affected by the virus in Germany.

Mr. Streeck, in Gangelt in the district of Heinsberg you are currently investigating people's immunity to the virus. The interim results, the low mortality rate and, above all, the high number of unreported cases gave many people hope that the strict pandemic measures would loosen up quickly. Which conclusions can be transferred to Germany?

Especially the high number of unreported coronavirus CoV-2 infections and thus a temporary immunity of 15 Percentage of the total population of the municipality relates exclusively to Gangelt. The percentage of all infections in Germany is currently unknown and certainly much lower. To determine this number, several comparable studies would have to be started in other locations.

However, what can already be transferred to Germany is the mortality rate among people with the coronavirus CoV-2 -Infections: Our results allow a fairly good estimate of the lethality in the order of 0, 37 percent. We were able to determine this well with a representative sample. Scientist Christian Drosten also said in the “heute journal” that this value does not surprise him.

It has been criticized that you have several people per household in began the study to generate these interim results. What do you think opposite?

The investigation of households is the WHO recommendation, and we have aligned our study to the WHO recommendations. We have a total of 1 000 people from 400 Households examined – that's four times more than the WHO protocol provides. So statistically absolutely representative. Even the interim analysis of the data on 240 households is still in the middle of the WHO recommendation. We even exceed these recommendations with the study.

Of course, we also calculated both variants, households and individuals, before the interim results were announced. Both lead to the same result. This eliminates this point of criticism. And because this question also came up: We used the identical tests, from the same provider that the Charité also uses, and only evaluated IgG.

When presenting the interim results last Thursday, you said: “We have learned how to behave properly in terms of hygiene”. It is possible to enter “in a phase two” …

We wanted to use these interim results to provide information that politicians can include in their decisions. “Phase two” would mean that maximum hygiene measures are still to be followed, but that shops can reopen and that public life is once again possible.

At the moment we are still in the phase of maximum containment and “quarantine” of the population. This is a good thing, because up to now it was impossible to estimate what would happen if the infection spreads further. Now we can estimate for the first time how high the mortality rate is if a person becomes infected with the virus.

You can now roughly estimate what happens if the infection spreads to the population until a so-called herd immunity develops. This is the case if 60 to 70% of the population have infected. On the way to herd immunity, the infection spreads more and more slowly, so that the health system is not burdened as much.

Her colleague Drosten said on Thursday on ZDF: “The scientific community it has to be explained now. ”Would an evaluation of the interim results by other scientists make sense? Was it too early?

Die Publication was by no means easy. We discussed into the night of Thursday whether we should now present the first data. We decided to do this for ethical reasons and because we felt obliged to report a valid interim status based on scientific criteria before publication.

This is absolutely common, intermediate results are constantly communicated at congresses and all over the world, in lectures and via poster presentations. This is the only way to enable a current scientific discussion. To claim that this is unscientific is simply not true, and may have been done for completely different reasons.

It is important to inform the public transparently and quickly about the intermediate steps. Just now. If we had had a so-called peer-review, an expert evaluation by other experts, up to a written publication, months would have passed. The current so volatile situation with the rapid spread of the coronavirus does not allow us this time. It would not be responsible.

It is also viewed critically that your research team is involved in the public relations work of the Social media agency Storymachine, founded by former “Bild” editor-in-chief Kai Diekmann, is supported. How did this collaboration come about?

We made the support clear and transparent from the very first moment. Incidentally, I think that research is so openly documented, right now and exciting in terms of content. Storymachine offered to watch us work on the study and make those observations available to the public. In the interest of maximum transparency towards the public, I gladly accepted this offer and coordinated it with the management of the university hospital.

Whether this activity is financed from taxpayers' money was just the content of a small request from the SPD in the Düsseldorf state parliament … Right. But neither I, the university hospital, the university or the ministry paid any money for this Storymachine public relations work. The goal was and is to make our work more visible to people. Our research work, however, is around 65. 000 Euro supported by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Drosten also said that a manuscript of the study is now needed quickly in order to be able to assess it and to understand the design and the methodology behind it. When will you be able to present the results?

The data from about 1000 people are now complete, we are currently summarizing them in one publication. This is then submitted to a journal as usual in science, and this journal then includes international experts. A completely normal process.