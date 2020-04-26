the-prospects-for-immune-protection-against-covid-19-are-vague

There is great hope that a Covid 19 vaccine could help end the crisis and the world to return to the old “normal state”.

Correspondingly euphoric is now reported about the start of the first clinical vaccine study in Germany, the fourth worldwide according to the World Health Organization. This and the approximately 70 other vaccine projects that researchers are currently pursuing worldwide are hoping for success.

This is – however – by no means secured.

So far, there is no vaccine against any of the corona viruses known to be infectious to humans. Neither against the fairly harmless variants that only cause a cold, nor against the Mers corona virus that has been spread from camels to humans in Arab states, or the Sars virus that has since disappeared, the 2002 mainly affected China and neighboring countries.

Immune system does not form a long-lasting memory against coronaviruses

This is not (only) because of that Too few researchers were employed with too little financial support, but also for scientific reasons. For example, the immune system reacts to Sars-CoV-2 in such a way that certain antibodies are not formed or are not produced in sufficient quantities so that a long-lasting immune memory could develop.

This is indicated by a study of the British “National Covid-Testing Scientific Advisory Panel”, which can be viewed on the preprint server “Medrxiv”, but has not yet been checked by independent experts.

They tested blood from previously on Covid – 19 sufferers for the antibodies, IgM and IgG. While IgM antibodies are formed quickly after infection, IgG do not appear until three weeks after infection and are an indication of the development of an immune memory.

In the 40 investigated, the researchers already found a decrease in IgG antibodies two months after the appearance of Covid – 19 symptoms. And IgM antibodies were hardly made by many, about half.

It is particularly striking that there is no connection between the severity of a Covid – 19 disease and the Antibody production was recognizable: Those who were seriously ill may not be better protected from new infections in the long term, or in the long term.

Despite many attempts, no effective vaccine against coronaviruses in animals

Whether a vaccine can do better than the original Sars-CoV-2 virus to get the immune system to produce many IgM antibodies remains to be seen. In animals, the experience is rather sobering.

There are also corona viruses: IBV affects poultry, FIPV cats affects, PEDV and SADS pigs. The latter, by the way, jumped over from bats. Despite extensive efforts to develop a vaccine against these economically relevant viruses, only one has so far been approved – against IBV in chickens. And it cannot protect against infection, it only reduces the severity of the disease.

In cats, there is no vaccine against FECV coronaviruses, which can re-infect after a short period of immunity after illness – “despite considerable efforts,” wrote a research team led by Nicola Decaro from the University of Bari in the journal “Research in Veterinary Sciences” in early April.

“One of the main reasons” is that the experimental vaccines trigger an antibody-dependent amplification mechanism (ADE), which causes a more severe disease in cats than in cats who did not get the vaccine if the animals are infected with the FECV viruses.

The researchers had therefore developed a vaccine that not only does not protect but also exacerbates the disease.

that Sarx-CoV-2 is highly infectious and that it will therefore need a very effective vaccine to achieve a sufficiently high level of immunity in the population so that the viruses can no longer spread, remains of the optimism of the purpose of many researchers who are feverishly concerned strive a vaccine, not much left. Success is still wished for them – even more so with the knowledge of the difficulties.