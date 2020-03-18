the-president-of-the-doctor-recommends-special-clinics-only-for-people-with-corona

Klaus Reinhardt (59) has been president of the for almost ten months Federal Medical Association. At the same time, the Bielefeld-born chairman of the Hartmannbund. In an interview, he explains how he assesses the Federal Government's measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Reinhardt , How does a medical president protect himself and his fellow human beings in times of Corona?

By doing what is generally recommended. I wash my hands more often. Disinfect them if necessary. I try to keep my distance from others. Only use public transport, if there is no other way, I'd rather get on a bike. We have also canceled all internal and external appointments at the Federal Medical Association for the next period and closed the office except for a staffing of a crisis team.

You studied in Padua …

Yes, in one of the epicentres Italy in the current epidemic.

If you look to Italy now: Do you think that we are reacting correctly to the virus in Germany?

Yes, I have the impression that we are doing the right thing and doing better are prepared. In contrast to Italy, we have tested very systematically from the start. In the first few weeks, we tracked the infection chains, ordered quarantine and isolated contact persons. Sometimes this is no longer possible, but we have done everything that can be done to save time. And this time saved is important so that our health care system is not as concentrated as in Italy.

Incidentally, we also have significantly higher intensive capacities compared to Italy. If we had the same relation number as the Italians, we would get 11. 000 ventilation places. In fact we have 26. 000. According to the hospital operator, the number of intensive care beds can increase to 34. 000 can be raised – even if, of course, not all are available for corona patients stand. However, we are now in the process of gradually postponing the non-time-critical operations that can be planned in the clinics to free up space for severe forms of corona.

Is that enough?

No, further measures are necessary. For example, we should build temporary structures or tents in front of the hospitals, where people can be tested for corona infections without coming into contact with other patients. We are also working on ways in which retired doctors and medical students can be involved in testing, for example. We can use every helping hand in this exceptional situation. In addition, one might consider temporarily reorganizing individual primary and standard care clinics exclusively for the care of corona sufferers. As a result, patients with other acute diseases could be treated with less risk.

Until recently, some politicians have found it very difficult to ban mass events …

I was always on the side of the Minister of Health, who asked for this very clearly and persistently. We have to continue on this path and it is also reasonable. It is also absolutely right to isolate people in individual cases without imposing an overall blockade across the country. How some, especially here in Berlin, came to their resistance does not explain to me. Perhaps out of concern that you will become a bogeyman if you prohibit attractive events. However, this cannot and should not be a criterion.

Some general practitioners feel poorly informed and equipped, not sufficiently involved in the process by the authorities Corona Defense. Share this review?

At least I have to disagree with the information. If you look at the websites of the Federal Center for Health Education, the Robert Koch Institute, the Federal Medical Association or the statements of the statutory health insurance associations: clear instructions are formulated on how to behave. However, it is actually a problem to have enough breathing masks. This also has to do with the fact that many people seem to have misunderstood something: The protective masks are important especially for people who are already ill, and not for healthy people. If only the sick and the medical staff wore respiratory masks, we would do better with the equipment available.

Klaus Reinhardt (in the picture) followed Frank Ulrich Montgomery as medical president. Photo: dpa

Should it have been communicated more strongly?

Yes, perhaps. And maybe in the future you should also put back more medical protective equipment for disasters. At least there is now central procurement through the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment. But please consider: The last pandemic was 52 years ago. You don't have to pretend that you have had to be 100% prepared for any eventuality.

You are now barely a year old in office as medical president. Apart from the corona crisis: is the job going the way you imagined it?

In principle, yes. The level of employment that the minister imposes on us through his legislative initiatives is very demanding. There is no question that there is an urgent need for action and regulation on some issues. Nevertheless, I would like to have a little more time and be able to act more perspective-conceptually.

Even before you took office, you were an expert in the still new version of the private medical fee schedule. Hand on heart: Will there be anything with the overdue reform?

Die I cannot influence whether a new GOÄ is coming or not. It is a regulation by the Federal Minister of Health. Whether he can implement our proposals depends largely on the political will of the government coalition. And so far, Mr. Lauterbach from the SPD has taken the view that private health insurance is superfluous. The civil servants and privately insured in our country see it completely differently.

You yourself would be ready?

Not quite yet. We had already received the order under Daniel Bahr. The minister's condition, however, was to be presented with something that both could live with: doctors and the private insurance industry. We didn't manage that at the time because both sides weren't willing to compromise enough. In the meantime, we are on the home stretch.

What is so difficult about updating a fee schedule for private patients?

The GOÄ is about 30 years old and was never properly maintained by the legislator. Redesigning them for modern medicine and a completely different world of care is a challenge. If you want to do this with the necessary care, you also have to go into depth scientifically. We have therefore almost 140 consulted medical associations and associations. The resulting service description construct has now also been agreed. We now have to agree on the evaluation of the new services, i.e. on the fee amount. However, we are confident that we will be able to do this by mid 2020.

Perhaps an even more important topic is the digitalization of the healthcare system. As the head of the Hartmannbund, you have already told your colleagues that you are going with the times. Will you keep up the pressure?

Fortunately, the medical profession is still there a few years ago. In the meantime, the majority of opportunities are seen in digitalization. However, data security must play a central role. In December, the Chaos Computer Club uncovered security gaps in the issuance of electronic medical ID cards – however, the problem did not lie with the medical associations, but with the companies commissioned to do so. It was also not about the technology itself, but about the output processes. That has now been corrected. The telematics infrastructure as such is, albeit in the technical solution, no longer the very last state, but in principle it is still secure.

The doctor's president mostly praises the crisis management of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU, in the picture). Photo: dpa

Nevertheless, there are doctors who resist …

A small minority. The overwhelming majority have understood that treatment security and bureaucracy can be increased if we play an active and creative role here. It is indeed absurd that healthcare is one of the last sectors in which communication is not digital, but still largely paper-based. Patients, too, rightly insist – in my view – that something is changing. And with Jens Spahn we have a minister who has brought a lot of drive in.

He doesn't overwhelm part of his speed Doctors?

We try to take everyone with us. In our view, however, counter-productive are sanction mechanisms in which doctors are fined financially if they do not join the telematics infrastructure.

How should it work otherwise?

One should design digital techniques so that the Added value for doctors and patients is clearly noticeable. So far this has not always been the case. Positive incentives could also be a way to promote readiness.

The Federal Constitutional Court has overturned the ban on business-related euthanasia. Does this result in more legal certainty or have things become more complicated for the doctors?

Without a doubt more complicated. The internal medical debate will boil up again. However, as the German Medical Association, we definitely stick to the fact that assisting and helping to commit suicide is not a medical act and therefore must not become regular medical behavior. This distinguishes us considerably from so-called euthanasia associations, which of course – and this is the problem – see their business model confirmed. What happens there partially does not correspond to what I imagine with medical help.

The Federal Medical Association will nevertheless react to the judgment

Yes, we will now have to deal with our model occupational code. It says that the doctor is not allowed to help suicide. In individual regional medical associations, such as mine in Westphalia-Lippe, the wording is sometimes somewhat different. So it says there: The doctor should not provide help for suicide. This means that we allow the individual case, but do not want to extend the euthanasia to regular medical treatment. I think that this compromise formula was a wise decision.

Health Minister Spahn still refuses to allow suicide victims to buy lethal drugs – although the Federal Administrative Court has obliged the responsible federal institute to do so. Is that all right?

I share Spahn's view here. As long as there is no guarantee that a procedural check will be carried out to determine whether the desire to commit suicide has arisen independently and does not stem, for example, from a treatable depression, I would have acted in the same way as a minister. The autonomy of such decisions must be verifiable if the state provides suicide-ready medication. This requires a set of rules.

Mr. Reinhardt, yesterday you canceled the medical day that was supposed to take place in May in Mainz …

We have always said that everyone can help spread the word Slow down the virus by reducing contact with others and thus minimizing the possibility of infection. Of course, this also applies to the doctors themselves. The cancellation is unfortunate because we wanted to advise on important issues, from patient safety to climate protection. We will deal with this later. Now we are mainly needed for our patients and not in a congress center.