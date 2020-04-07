the-power-of-fans-is-greater-than-many-think

If a soccer team wins a home game in a special way, be it by playing the opponent dizzy or converting a deficit into a win, the club officials are always drawn to the following quote: The fans in particular have contributed to victory with their unique support. Nothing works without them. Blablabla.

The viewers are belly-brushed like this or similar. On the other hand, more and more football fans have the feeling that the bosses of their favorite club only see them as paying customers. They can applaud, cheer and buy jerseys, but otherwise they should please accept the club's decisions and let those responsible make them. Be it in the selection of questionable sponsors or higher ticket prices.

For all fans who feel helpless in the face of this, there is now a prominent case that shows: The power of the fans is great. Even towards the giants among clubs. If they express their displeasure strongly and in unison, they will be heard. And then the clubs even buckle. So it just happened at Liverpool FC.

Last Saturday the English league leader had announced about 200 employees on the compulsory vacation and use a UK government coronavirus program in which 80 percent of wages are borne by the state. The association wanted to contribute the remaining 20 percent so that the employees had no losses. On the other hand, players and coaches Jürgen Klopp continue to receive their million salaries. The outcry from the Liverpool fans was huge.

The fans reminded the club leadership of their responsibility

Because The club only reported a profit of almost 48 million in February. In addition, Liverpool FC is one of the richest clubs in the world with equity capital of 280 million.

That this club wanted to use taxpayer money , brought up the own fans tremendously. The Liverpool fan association, Spirit of Shankly, felt compelled to write an open letter to the club management: This would damage the reputation and values ​​of the club enormously.

The umbrella organization is named Liverpool fan club after legendary coach Bill Shankly. He coined the motto of the club: “We are Liverpool. This means more. ”This particular responsibility and the great emotional strength of the club trampled on the club heads. The criticism of it grew louder – until former players, such as Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann or Stan Collymore, agreed. “I don't know any Liverpool fan who isn't disgusted by the club's decision,” tweeted Collymore.

The club management then rowed back on Monday evening, did not send the employees on forced leave and apologized. The fans in particular contributed to this with their immense pressure. Like 2016, when they campaigned against higher ticket prices, their engagement was successful.

This should motivate all fans, not just as an operetta audience to see, but to raise your own voice again and again. Just like the members of the active fan scenes do it again and again in Germany. Because at some point even the representatives of the football business, who are only focused on profit, listen to the fans.