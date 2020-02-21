the-policeman,-his-tattoo-and-the-respect-of-the-citizen

Expressions of love, animals or symbols: tattoos wherever you look. According to studies, a quarter of Germans now wear this body jewelry – in the age group of 20 – to 29 – year-olds should be up to 40 percent. “Tattoos have reached the center of society” , it is said. In the year 2020, tattoos for police officers should therefore be completely normal, right?

At the 14. May the Federal Administrative Court wants to hear

But: The regulations and case law for the police service have so far been different in the federal states. Soon it could be Give judgment of fundamental importance. As the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig confirmed the Tagesspiegel, is for the 14. May in a case from Bavaria an appointment is scheduled for a hearing (Az .: BVerwG 2 C 13. 19).

There have been many questions debated within the police for years: Are officials allowed to wear tattoos? How is a policeman with a visible tattoo perceived in public on duty? Is there a risk that operations will be negatively affected? After all, the first impression of a person is often decisive for how the other person behaves.

Or prohibitions disproportionately curtail that Need to present yourself individually in the job? The topic is particularly urgent given the fact that the federal and state governments are finding it increasingly difficult to find suitable applicants.

Extremist, discriminatory or punishable content in tattoos is common to everyone Police authorities are prohibited – visible or not. Berlin and Thuringia currently apply comparatively liberal regulations: visible tattoos are tolerated here, but neutrality must be guaranteed. Only tattoos of a smaller size and without special symbols are allowed. In Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt and Rhineland-Palatinate, for example, visible tattoos must be covered on duty.

In Bavaria, a policeman would like to have an “Aloha” tattoo

In Bavaria there is still a total ban on tattoos, the summer uniform, the short-sleeved shirt, is decisive: Whoever wears a tattoo on the forearm has no chance as an applicant. For civil servants, it is forbidden to have one stabbed.

For years, a patrol officer in Franconia has been taking legal action against the employer forbidding him the Hawaiian greeting “Aloha” tattooed on a forearm. The Ansbach administrative court ruled in August 2016 that such body jewelry is contrary to the goal of neutrality and that the individualization of the official is overemphasized.

Federal Administrative Court had warned legal regulations

In contrast, the Administrative Court in Halle (Saale), for example, had previously 2016 an applicant for the police service in Saxony-Anhalt was right. The woman had a cat's head tattoo visible on the neck. The court based its decision, among other things, on the fact that tattoos had reached the center of society. Since then, other courts have also followed this view.

The Federal Administrative Court also had at the end of November 2017 already decided that pure regulations are not sufficient to prohibit officials from tattooing and thus to intervene deeply in personal rights. This would require a law.

The state of Berlin had rejected applicants with a tattoo

The Berlin-Brandenburg Higher Administrative Court ruled in February 2019 that the Berlin police may not, at its own discretion, reject applicants for their tattoos, provided that it is primarily about aesthetic considerations. It is up to the legislator to decide which sizes and representations are compatible with the requirements for civil servants “the legitimate expectations of the population for the police” .

The police may decide for themselves if tattoos of applicants violate criminal laws or raise doubts that they “stand for the free democratic basic order together with the human rights regulated there,” judged the judges.

tattoo on the upper arm of a police officer Photo: dpa / Holger Hollemann

In other cases, however, she should not anticipate any “parliamentary debate” about how tattoo rules should be designed. Also at the OVG Münster made a similar decision. The judges each referred to the judgment of the Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig from 2017.

Bavaria has now passed a law. Therefore, and also because the court in Leipzig has so far not commented on the question of the extent to which tattoos and police service are generally compatible, the trial in mid-May will probably be exciting.

Officials with a tattoo are considered to be less competent

It is conceivable that the decision of the Leipzig judges would include the results of a study carried out by the Rhineland Police College. Pfalz published together with the University of Koblenz-Landau in the spring 2018. In the only investigation of this kind 241, randomly selected test persons were interviewed. You were shown photos of uniformed police officers with and without a large tattoo on the forearm.

“The study showed that a uniform inspires more respect. However, this bonus is gone again if the policeman has a large tattoo on his forearm, ”police adviser Raphael Schäfer, who was involved in the study, told Tagesspiegel.

Visible Tattoos are at the expense of trust and respect, according to the study

Visible tattoos are at the expense of trust and respect. “The officials are perceived as less competent.” Which increases the risk in an emergency, which often has to be done quickly, said Schäfer. “The study found that the risk of losing respect is twice as high for a tattooed officer than for a non-tattooed police officer,” said Schäfer.

Police Adviser Raphael Schäfer. Photo: private

Among the respondents, more young people were also said, said Schaefer. The average age was around 31 years. “It surprised us that tattooed officials still triggered negative reactions. ” It was just as unexpected that this was also the case for people who had a tattoo themselves.

“Officials with tattoos have to be aware of the associated risks”

The number of respondents may appear small, says Schäfer. “But from a scientific point of view, the results are evidence-based and valid.” And he emphasizes that it is not a favor research for a conservative police leadership . “The results coincide with a number of international research projects, in which tattoos and piercings get away much worse than most people suspect.”

The demands to relax the regulations regarding tattoos and To delete entirely, Schäfer, who previously worked as a lecturer for leadership and cooperation at the police academy, is therefore questionable. “On the one hand, tattoos are considered chic, reflect the zeitgeist for many and also appeal to police officers. On the other hand, they cannot be removed like a striking nose piercing at the start of duty, ”says Schäfer. Body jewelry here is not just an expression of fashion consciousness and individuality. “Officials with tattoos have to be aware of the risks involved.”